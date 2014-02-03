I don't think it's really that broken how it is done at the moment, technology wise. I'd just add a two inch margin (or something like that) for the attacking player to be allowed to be "level" with the defender.



Do the lines, have the software calculate the two inch margin, declare the result. If the attacking player still, after the two inch margin, is off side by the amount of armpit hair, then so be it.



My comment about CGI was tongue in cheek. I don't think its broken either, I didn't like the look of the Firmino 'armpit' offside, the first time I'd heard of it but since then I've accepted it if that's the criteria. He looked clearly onside to me so I was surprised how marginal it was. I thought both Mane's goal (Watford) and the Wolves goal looked offside, so again I was surprised how marginal they looked when analysed.I really don't see how you can decide on the VAR offside 'margin of error', the cricket ball tracking 'umpires call' margin is based on a declared margin of error from the system manufacturer's. Cricket uses Hawkeye and I'm pretty sure it is more accurate with the tennis environment's because there are less variables. Does the VAR system also have a margin of error figure it can standby? I'm guessing that things like framerate are significant, cricket use Snicko for edges and I've seen issues where they haven't been able to completely marry up the sound sample with the image frame. I terms of the manufacturers declaring an accuracy figure, I'm not sure how they reach a conclusion, presumably its based on empirical data. Was it FIFA that wanted Goal line technology to be 100% accurate? Well that's impossible, three standard deviations (99.7%) is considered the benchmark for a highly accurate system. I think in the end they declared an accuracy of 0.5cm, which is a different way of representing it but obviously good enough to meet the compliance target for FIFA, no doubt the sales team provided a clear explanation to the customer.It has taken years to get Snicko right due to the amount of computational power that was required - the system was too slow to reach a decision at first, sound familar? You still get the odd funny one, where the mic seems to pickup an 'edge' from an unkown source and the operators have to judge whether it coincides with the pictures. They used to use Hotspot for years but it was found to be flawed and withdrawn, in fact it might have happened actually during a Test Match on a particularly hot day? I've also seen a video of Hawkeye declaring a ball hitting the top of middle stump only for the batsman to miss the ball and it go over to the top by a couple of inches. The manufacturer denied the was an issue with the system, there is a lot riding on it for them.I'm not in favour of a VAR offside margin of error being in the favour of attackers, they already get too much of an advantage with the ridiculous 'not interferring with play' ammendment. I don't envy the job of defenders nowadays, I mean just look at the Wolves 'no goal' the other night, how many of their players were stood offside when the ball was played? I don't even know whether the player who stuck it in the net in the end was one of those players?