Offline Rattleduser

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 04:29:40 PM »
back and to the left
Offline Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 04:42:40 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 03:09:29 PM
Based on the rules then the offside decision was spot on but for me the rule needs to be that offside should be judged based on the position the players feet are in.
His foot was offside so....
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 05:04:59 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:48:19 PM
That's how it works in other sports though. In rugby, no one is farting about with drawing lines on a screen to figure out if a pass was forward or not, they just have a couple of looks at a slow motion replay and if it's not conclusive, carry on.  Cuts out the massive howlers, gets you to a reasonable level of accuracy and doesn't hold the game up.  In cricket, they are up front about the shortcomings of the technology and if it's not clear (more than half the ball) then stay with the on field decision.

If they are insistent on the line drawing business then they have to accept the margin for error.  Get Hawkeye to calculate it, be honest about it and if the distance offside is not greater than the margin for error, then give the benefit of the doubt to the attacker.  Then focus energy on reducing the margin for error like you say.

The only thing right there is they don't draw lines, but they do not use it for forward passes, due to a ball passed backwards by someone running will still move forwards due to momentum. Watch them on a try though, they can and will properly look at it, I've seen them spend a couple of minutes and use every angle available to try to determine downward pressure on a try.

Offline Kashinoda

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 05:09:46 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:38:30 AM


We've had these marginal offsides go against us more often than not.

Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 05:24:18 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 05:04:59 PM
The only thing right there is they don't draw lines, but they do not use it for forward passes, due to a ball passed backwards by someone running will still move forwards due to momentum. Watch them on a try though, they can and will properly look at it, I've seen them spend a couple of minutes and use every angle available to try to determine downward pressure on a try.



That's fine, but it's still all naked eye isn't it?  They're not pretending that there's some magic line drawing technology that gives them accuracy down to the millimeter.
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 05:28:56 PM »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:38:30 AM

Not sure why anyone would care what that Tory nutcase thinks.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 05:29:59 PM »
Didn't Liverpool effectively loose the league by millimetres last year with the use of goal line technology, but that was fine and nobody questioned it.
Offline lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 06:13:25 PM »
Offline Something Worse

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 06:36:09 PM »
This tweet summed it up for me:

really do think VAR is doing a great job highlighting the problem with the politics of the British public: they don't want the right answer to things, they want *their* answer
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 06:48:31 PM »
The best thing they could do to make the offside decisions more 'acceptable' to the media is to use CGI. I know a bit about software, sensor technology and signal processing and I've always had my doubts about the complete accuracy of the Hawkeye technology used in cricket which had been around a long time now. I have noticed that because the output from the system is presented with nice shiney graphics, the results have suddenly been accepted as gospel truth with the pundits and media and you've heard them say 'clearly out' when they see the CGI image. Over the years the system has been found to have a margin of error and the authorities have adopted an 'umpires call' on the marginals.

I see the same with football now with the goal line technology, because its presented with compelling graphics, the results are accepted as 100% correct, admittedly its an easier problem to solve so I'd be less concerned about it. So if they took the VAR offside images, CGI-ed them and presented nice shiney graphics, I'm sure the pundits would immediately fall in love with such compelling images and would stop questioning it, they could even put up the number of millimetres like they do with the goal line system.
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM »
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1211626123135782914

I've been reading this thread after seeing the link on another message board. The guy does a good job of clearing up some misconceptions that I've had regarding VAR. It seems that lots of the pundits like Lineker haven't educated themselves regarding the laws and the use of the technology.

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 06:48:31 PM
Over the years the system has been found to have a margin of error and the authorities have adopted an 'umpires call' on the marginals.


Hasn't this always been the case in cricket?
Offline PaisleyPrint

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 07:23:35 PM »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1211626123135782914

I've been reading this thread after seeing the link on another message board. The guy does a good job of clearing up some misconceptions that I've had regarding VAR. It seems that lots of the pundits like Lineker haven't educated themselves regarding the laws and the use of the technology.

Hasn't this always been the case in cricket?

Someone should sent that to Lineker. 
Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 07:24:00 PM »
VAR isn't favouring Liverpool, Southampton, Brighton and Utd all have had more favourable decisions than us

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50944416
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM »
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Yesterday at 07:24:00 PM
VAR isn't favouring Liverpool, Southampton, Brighton and It's all have had more favourable decisions than us

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50944416

That article could be written with a very different headline. INstead of 'Sheffield United Suffer Most from VAR Calls' it could be....

'Southampton suffer most from bad referee and linesmen calls'.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM »
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Yesterday at 07:24:00 PM
VAR isn't favouring Liverpool, Southampton, Brighton and It's all have had more favourable decisions than us

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50944416

That table is wrong, is it not?

Offside against us against Villa
Offside against us against Watford
Disallowed goal against United

That's just the top of my head.
Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 07:46:17 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM
That article could be written with a very different headline. INstead of 'Sheffield United Suffer Most from VAR Calls' it could be....

'Southampton suffer most from bad referee and linesmen calls'.
Exactly, VAR is only correcting the poorly made decisions from the infield officials
Offline Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 07:46:59 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
That table is wrong, is it not?

Offside against us against Villa
Offside against us against Watford
Disallowed goal against United

That's just the top of my head.
yes assume they are only talking about offsides
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1211626123135782914

I've been reading this thread after seeing the link on another message board. The guy does a good job of clearing up some misconceptions that I've had regarding VAR. It seems that lots of the pundits like Lineker haven't educated themselves regarding the laws and the use of the technology.

Hasn't this always been the case in cricket?

Itroduced 2009, ammeded a couple of times since.

In October 2012, the ICC made amendments on lbw protocols, increasing the margin of uncertainty when the ball hits the batsman's pad.[7] In July 2016, the rules were amended once again, reducing the margin of uncertainty.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Umpire_Decision_Review_System#cite_note-July2016-8

Its a very progressive game like that.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 PM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 05:28:56 PM
Not sure why anyone would care what that Tory nutcase thinks.

Wasnt he in Westlife?
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 08:08:14 PM »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 07:01:46 PM
https://twitter.com/DaleJohnsonESPN/status/1211626123135782914

I've been reading this thread after seeing the link on another message board. The guy does a good job of clearing up some misconceptions that I've had regarding VAR. It seems that lots of the pundits like Lineker haven't educated themselves regarding the laws and the use of the technology.

Hasn't this always been the case in cricket?


Key point for me is his recognition of how rules changes at the top affect all levels of the game. That's my one major objection to the whole VAR thing.
Offline Craig S

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 08:10:54 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
That table is wrong, is it not?

Offside against us against Villa
Offside against us against Watford
Disallowed goal against United

That's just the top of my head.

It's decisions that var have overturned. The Firmino one at villa was flagged so it was not over turned
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 08:17:54 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:45:54 PM
That table is wrong, is it not?

Offside against us against Villa
Offside against us against Watford
Disallowed goal against United

That's just the top of my head.

I'm guessing that last night gives Wolves -3 in that table despite VAR getting both decisions right? Saw a simliar table on ESPN and it was just bollox, they should include whether the decision was 'correct' in the analysis rather than just 'overturned'. 
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM »
People also need to watch the butterfly effect. Our goal gets disallowed, Wolves don't score. Wolves score, we don't just sit back and accept a 1-0 defeat.
Offline Something Worse

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 08:56:16 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM
People also need to watch the butterfly effect. Our goal gets disallowed, Wolves don't score. Wolves score, we don't just sit back and accept a 1-0 defeat.

Klopp's just strangled himself with his umblical cord and we're being managed by Djimi Traore, nice one.
Offline AllyouneedisRush

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5944 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:30:17 PM
That article could be written with a very different headline. INstead of 'Sheffield United Suffer Most from VAR Calls' it could be....

'Southampton suffer most from bad referee and linesmen calls'.

Exactly... Very misleading... A comparative table from last year without the help of VAR would help..

Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5945 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 PM »
If I've learned anything the last few days, it's;

If VAR denies Liverpool anything, it's a perfectly legitimate decision, in line with the rules of the sport.
If VAR denies any team playing Liverpool anything, then it's a pile of shit, should be thrown out immediately, LiVARpool etc etc ad nauseum ad infinitum.
Offline thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 12:08:45 AM »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 05:28:56 PM
Not sure why anyone would care what that Tory nutcase thinks.

Tory? Really? Last I heard he was on twitter slagging off Johnson.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 02:36:57 AM »
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Yesterday at 10:30:40 PM
If I've learned anything the last few days, it's;

If VAR denies Liverpool anything, it's a perfectly legitimate decision, in line with the rules of the sport.
If VAR denies any team playing Liverpool anything, then it's a pile of shit, should be thrown out immediately, LiVARpool etc etc ad nauseum ad infinitum.

Basically!
