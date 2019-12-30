The best thing they could do to make the offside decisions more 'acceptable' to the media is to use CGI. I know a bit about software, sensor technology and signal processing and I've always had my doubts about the complete accuracy of the Hawkeye technology used in cricket which had been around a long time now. I have noticed that because the output from the system is presented with nice shiney graphics, the results have suddenly been accepted as gospel truth with the pundits and media and you've heard them say 'clearly out' when they see the CGI image. Over the years the system has been found to have a margin of error and the authorities have adopted an 'umpires call' on the marginals.



I see the same with football now with the goal line technology, because its presented with compelling graphics, the results are accepted as 100% correct, admittedly its an easier problem to solve so I'd be less concerned about it. So if they took the VAR offside images, CGI-ed them and presented nice shiney graphics, I'm sure the pundits would immediately fall in love with such compelling images and would stop questioning it, they could even put up the number of millimetres like they do with the goal line system.