In my opinion people just need to get used to absolute accuracy on offside decisions now. Even if a tiny fraction makes you offside, you are offside. Players just need to start getting used to making their runs so that they are well onside. Anything tight and they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Just like if a defender plays it tight, they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Tactics training will then adapt accordingly.



The focus needs to be on:

(1) Making decisions faster

(2) Making decisions with even greater accuracy (proper system for drawing offside lines, more camera angles). I'm sure computer scientists are busily working on trying to automate the line drawing process so that it's not left to officials

(3) Instead of displaying offside lines to the public, the final decision should be delivered in an animated format similar to in/out hawkeye decisions for tennis or football goal line technology. The microscopic level of detail showing the decision making process is just giving food for bozos in the tv studios to debate.



I was pissed off with the Firmino armpit offside and I would be pissed if I was a Wolves fan last night with that marginal offside. But if the decisions are made in good faith then I will accept them.



End of the day, we are not debating marginal decisions. What a great improvement from debating blatantly wrong offside decisions.



I just think there's no pleasing some people. I prefer this current system. Doesn't mean it shouldn't be improved further. But for heaven's sake, let's not knee jerk and regress back to inaccurate decisions to appease shit heads in tv studios or thick members of the public.