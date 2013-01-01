Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 205144 times)

Offline Rush 82

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 02:22:26 PM »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:20:28 PM
If the part of the body you score with is onside the goal stands. Seems the obvious rule change to make here?
Would seem tough for a lino to work that level of detail out in the moment
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 02:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 02:00:41 PM
In those situations all var is doing is giving the officials more information.  If they then make the wrong decision then it's a problem with the officials not the technology. If the decision is still disagreed with then its a matter of the rules being unfit, not the technology.

There's no such thing as too much information.  People's issue is how the refs are using that information it seems.  I'd much rather a ref sees the close up and make a decision than have the results of matches decided on what he did or didn't see.


It's giving them data, but it is dressing that data up as a fact when it is an estimate.  In the Sterling example, what it tells the referee is:

"In a frame that we have chosen after the ball was kicked, Sterling was offside by 2.4cm.  In the frame before, he was 10.6cm onside"

The trouble is, that is being read to mean he was 2.4cm offside when the ball was kicked when, in all likelihood, he was not.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 02:26:44 PM »
In my opinion people just need to get used to absolute accuracy on offside decisions now. Even if a tiny fraction makes you offside, you are offside. Players just need to start getting used to making their runs so that they are well onside. Anything tight and they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Just like if a defender plays it tight, they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Tactics training will then adapt accordingly.

The focus needs to be on:
(1) Making decisions faster
(2) Making decisions with even greater accuracy (proper system for drawing offside lines, more camera angles). I'm sure computer scientists are busily working on trying to automate the line drawing process so that it's not left to officials
(3) Instead of displaying offside lines to the public, the final decision should be delivered in an animated format similar to in/out hawkeye decisions for tennis or football goal line technology. The microscopic level of detail showing the decision making process is just giving food for bozos in the tv studios to debate.

I was pissed off with the Firmino armpit offside and I would be pissed if I was a Wolves fan last night with that marginal offside. But if the decisions are made in good faith then I will accept them.

End of the day, we are not debating marginal decisions. What a great improvement from debating blatantly wrong offside decisions.

I just think there's no pleasing some people. I prefer this current system. Doesn't mean it shouldn't be improved further. But for heaven's sake, let's not knee jerk and regress back to inaccurate decisions to appease shit heads in tv studios or thick members of the public.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:26:44 PM
In my opinion people just need to get used to absolute accuracy on offside decisions now.

That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:19:23 PM
What I mean by naked eye is, you can look at a replay and very quickly tell whether that is on or offside.  You don't need to take minutes out of the game and piss about drawing lines etc.

If it's not visible very quickly by looking at the replay, then going into the detail is not going to give you a better answer.  It's pseudoscience.

I deliberately haven't linked to it because it was in the Mail, although from memory they copied it from a thread on Twitter.  It's based on Sterling's speed, divided by 50FPS.  I believe FIFA have some super slow-mo cameras in their set up but it's not mandatory, only covers a couple of angles and still the margin of error is greater than the 2.4cm he was given offside for.

Ah right, get you now. Agree with this, me and the missus called the offsides over the past few weeks on first or second look at the replay, Salahs v Spurs was first look. Its the law that causes the issue though, it states any part, which includes a sodding toe nail and Gallagher on sky this morning said they were told start of this season it to be decided on that kind of accuracy.

Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:22:26 PM
Would seem tough for a lino to work that level of detail out in the moment

The current law expects them to see a toe, armpit, nipple etc. At least with clear daylight they can tell and if unsure then VAR should look at it. That would surely help as every goal we have seen ruled off could have been called by the linesman or from an initial glance at the VAR, would speed things up and gives us more goals. Would also allow them to not have to check VAR unless unsure.

Online Nick110581

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:38:39 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

Haven't most decisions been right?
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 02:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

See point 2 of my post. I'm not saying it's 100% accurate, but it is 95%+ more accurate than the old way of just leaving it to onfield officials, and it can get better over time. No more blatant travesties of justice. Just marginal errors. Did anyone expect the first full season of its implementation to be perfect? Give it 2-3 seasons of continuous improvement and it should be much better.
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 02:41:39 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

We don't actually know how accurate it is though. Its OK the Mail robbing something off twitter and posting it as fact, but neither of those is in any way a reliable source of information. Gallagher on Sky today did a proper politician job by saying it was highly accurate without actually answering Ste Warnocks question of at what point do they decide when the ball is played. I agree that we do need to work on the accuracy when they are going down to millimeters, which is why I think the offside law needs changing.

It is still more accurate than a human trying to decide when a ball has been kicked and when a player is off. How many times have we seen it where a player is on and then beyond the defender when he gets the ball, only to be flagged off? This is the worst I can remember that went against us

Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 02:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:24:45 PM
It's giving them data, but it is dressing that data up as a fact when it is an estimate.  In the Sterling example, what it tells the referee is:

"In a frame that we have chosen after the ball was kicked, Sterling was offside by 2.4cm.  In the frame before, he was 10.6cm onside"

The trouble is, that is being read to mean he was 2.4cm offside when the ball was kicked when, in all likelihood, he was not.

But now it's been identified that frame rates and the lines drawn are throwing up marginal errors in decision making accuracy, the task is for system designers to improve VAR further by automating the lines drawing process and showing accurate lines from multiple camera angles. I can't help but feel we are going to get to a point in a few years where this will all be automated within seconds
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 02:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:38:39 PM
Haven't most decisions been right?

As I said before, I can think of half a dozen examples off the top of my head where goals have been disallowed for tight offsides which were well within the margin of error.  I keep going back to the Sterling example because someone else has done the maths, but really all of these armpit offsides are basically flipping a coin.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:38:46 PM
See point 2 of my post. I'm not saying it's 100% accurate, but it is 95%+ more accurate than the old way of just leaving it to onfield officials, and it can get better over time. No more blatant travesties of justice. Just marginal errors. Did anyone expect the first full season of its implementation to be perfect? Give it 2-3 seasons of continuous improvement and it should be much better.

I don't have an issue with someone looking at a replay a couple of times quickly with the naked eye.  That would get you to 95%+ accuracy.  If it's not obvious right away, then all the technology in the world is not going to get you any closer than that.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 02:44:45 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 02:41:39 PM
We don't actually know how accurate it is though. Its OK the Mail robbing something off twitter and posting it as fact, but neither of those is in any way a reliable source of information. Gallagher on Sky today did a proper politician job by saying it was highly accurate without actually answering Ste Warnocks question of at what point do they decide when the ball is played. I agree that we do need to work on the accuracy when they are going down to millimeters, which is why I think the offside law needs changing.

It is still more accurate than a human trying to decide when a ball has been kicked and when a player is off. How many times have we seen it where a player is on and then beyond the defender when he gets the ball, only to be flagged off? This is the worst I can remember that went against us



Agree 100% ... it's shit decisions like that I'm delighted are no longer happening. THAT was the real problem. All the bitching now is debate for the sake of it ... because after all, the shit stirrers in tv studios have a lot of time on the airwaves to fill.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 02:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:44:45 PM
Agree 100% ... it's shit decisions like that I'm delighted are no longer happening. THAT was the real problem. All the bitching now is debate for the sake of it ... because after all, the shit stirrers in tv studios have a lot of time on the airwaves to fill.

This problem is really easy to clear up in a matter of seconds by someone watching a replay with a naked eye.  The problem is when you start disallowing perfectly good goals because someone is 2cm offside when the reality is that no one knows.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 02:48:17 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:43:26 PM
As I said before, I can think of half a dozen examples off the top of my head where goals have been disallowed for tight offsides which were well within the margin of error.  I keep going back to the Sterling example because someone else has done the maths, but really all of these armpit offsides are basically flipping a coin.

I don't have an issue with someone looking at a replay a couple of times quickly with the naked eye.  That would get you to 95%+ accuracy.  If it's not obvious right away, then all the technology in the world is not going to get you any closer than that.

And for now I'm fine with 95%+ accuracy. It's significantly better than before, and only going to get even better. VAR should be beneficial to clubs that aren't lazy in trying to adapt their training methods to the new ultra-marginal interpretation of offside.
Online Nick110581

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 02:48:38 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:43:26 PM
As I said before, I can think of half a dozen examples off the top of my head where goals have been disallowed for tight offsides which were well within the margin of error.  I keep going back to the Sterling example because someone else has done the maths, but really all of these armpit offsides are basically flipping a coin.

I don't have an issue with someone looking at a replay a couple of times quickly with the naked eye.  That would get you to 95%+ accuracy.  If it's not obvious right away, then all the technology in the world is not going to get you any closer than that.

It really should only be used if a clear and obvious error then but then the lino has to be 100% clear of the offside.

Some of them are so tight but ultimately the majority have been right although it is only centimetres in it.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 02:51:57 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:48:38 PM
It really should only be used if a clear and obvious error then but then the lino has to be 100% clear of the offside.

Some of them are so tight but ultimately the majority have been right although it is only centimetres in it.

If there's only centimeters in it, it's probably not right.

Easiest thing would be to make all VAR offside decisions naked eye only.  Would only take a couple of seconds, it's no less accurate than drawing the lines, and it's closer to the spirit of the law.

If they really wanted to, they could calculate an average margin of error and implement something like umpire's call in cricket.  But I don't see what the advantage would be in doing that.
Online Nick110581

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 02:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:51:57 PM
If there's only centimeters in it, it's probably not right.

Easiest thing would be to make all VAR offside decisions naked eye only.  Would only take a couple of seconds, it's no less accurate than drawing the lines, and it's closer to the spirit of the law.

If they really wanted to, they could calculate an average margin of error and implement something like umpire's call in cricket.  But I don't see what the advantage would be in doing that.

It is a tough thing to change.

If you look at this weekend, the Norwich and Brighton decisions look like goals.

The offside for Wolves was right.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 02:55:12 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:46:14 PM
This problem is really easy to clear up in a matter of seconds by someone watching a replay with a naked eye.  The problem is when you start disallowing perfectly good goals because someone is 2cm offside when the reality is that no one knows.

Yup i get what you mean. Until the technology progresses further so that we have found an automated and systematic method of drawing lines, then drawing lines is just a way of assisting the decision making process based on human interpretation of when the ball was played and the correct selected frame. But i don't think that tool should be taken away from officials. People should just get used to lines being used as a tool officials can use in good faith to make a marginal decision.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 02:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:55:04 PM
It is a tough thing to change.

If you look at this weekend, the Norwich and Brighton decisions look like goals.

The offside for Wolves was right.

I will say this much ... just like the Firmino armpit marginal offisde, I think the Wolves marginal official side decision was taken in good faith using the best tools at the disposal of officials. Just using the naked eye is regression. Onus has to be on teams to react better when a decision goes against them, and to adapt their tactics in training.

What more can we ask for until officials get even better tools?
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 03:07:46 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:59:43 PM
I will say this much ... just like the Firmino armpit marginal offisde, I think the Wolves marginal official side decision was taken in good faith using the best tools at the disposal of officials. Just using the naked eye is regression. Onus has to be on teams to react better when a decision goes against them, and to adapt their tactics in training.

What more can we ask for until officials get even better tools?

If a naked eye gives you a more accurate answer than the technology does, then it is not a regression.  If 10 people watched the replay of the Sterling offside, 9 of them would say it was onside.  But the technology (incorrectly) gave it offside.  Probably the same with Firmino's armpit.

Maybe the technology will get better one day.  Maybe there will be higher frame rates and resolution, and we'll be able instantly tell the difference between an armpit and an overhanging bit of shirt.  But until that day, the naked eye is better than the technology so just use what works.
Online kloppagetime

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 03:09:29 PM »
Based on the rules then the offside decision was spot on but for me the rule needs to be that offside should be judged based on the position the players feet are in.
Offline MNAA

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 03:10:29 PM »
VAR is far from perfect but its the way forward. VAR decisions are mostly the right decisions as opposed to wrong ones (the offside rules perhaps needs greater clarity but that has nothing to do with VAR). And to me that is the key. Someone mentioned - if not for VAR, Anthony Taylor would have wrongly disallowed Manes goal last night without hesitation and we would all be fuming today. Yes - there will be a few decisions correctly (or debatably) going against us. However, I am very certain, we will get more decisions correctly in our favour with VAR. Incompetent refs may still screw us but the presence of VAR could help prevent total travesty

I think what VAR needs are
1. Better implementation - plenty of areas for improvement
2. Consistent implementation globally - why should there be differences between leagues?
3. Better behaviour. Greater discipline - dissent from players, head coaches, pundits, journalist must be curbed
4. Better communication - if rugby can do it, why not football. Once a VAR decision is reached - the ref can quickly explain to both captains instead of keeping everybody wondering
5. Learn from other sports - there are good examples of how video review should be implemented. Football can learn fro them
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 03:13:54 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:07:46 PM
If a naked eye gives you a more accurate answer than the technology does, then it is not a regression.  If 10 people watched the replay of the Sterling offside, 9 of them would say it was onside.  But the technology (incorrectly) gave it offside.  Probably the same with Firmino's armpit.

Maybe the technology will get better one day.  Maybe there will be higher frame rates and resolution, and we'll be able instantly tell the difference between an armpit and an overhanging bit of shirt.  But until that day, the naked eye is better than the technology so just use what works.

You saying the naked eye gives amore accurate answer than current technology is an incorrect assumption. I'm sure it's faster - speed would be the only potential argument for using just the naked eye.

Even then using naked eye with technology is better than we used to have, but I prefer officials to have access to lines to assist their decision making. All you will end up getting is incorrect naked eye marginals (after all you will still have to select a frame to use when determining the decision with the naked eye). Once frames are selected, then usage of lines becomes relevant.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 03:16:47 PM »
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 03:19:33 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:13:54 PM
You saying the naked eye gives amore accurate answer than current technology is an incorrect assumption. I'm sure it's faster - speed would be the only potential argument for using just the naked eye.

Even then using naked eye with technology is better than we used to have, but I prefer officials to have access to lines to assist their decision making. All you will end up getting is incorrect naked eye marginals (after all you will still have to select a frame to use when determining the decision with the naked eye). Once frames are selected, then usage of lines becomes relevant.

In the Sterling case, not an assumption at all.  The technology demonstrably got it wrong. 

And I wouldn't even bother selecting the frames.  One or two replays, if the on field decision was not obviously wrong then frames/lines etc are not going to help and only slow things down.  If the margin of error is 30cm then the lines aren't going to tell you anything that the naked eye doesn't.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 03:24:02 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

It's equally accurate in all situations though.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 03:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:16:47 PM
IFAB basically saying the PL have it tits up:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/premier-league-var-wrong-offside-review-ifab-goals-replays-a9264306.html

IFAB deflecting blame from themselves really. What measurement is a "clear and obvious" offside for which replay technology should be used? Do they mean that determination is entirely subjective?

The problem isn't the implementation of camera technology for offsides, the problem is the introduction of camera technology for offsides, full stop.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 03:27:18 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:24:02 PM
It's equally accurate in all situations though.

That's kind of true, although I suppose it penalises faster players to a degree.

I certainly don't think they should change it midway through a competition.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 03:30:09 PM »
Quote
Pep Guardiola said VAR was "a big mess" and added: "Hopefully next season it can do better."

It'll be a much, much, much bigger mess next season if they choose to ignore offsides where players are only "a bit" offside as Lukas Blud would have them do.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 03:30:28 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:19:33 PM
In the Sterling case, not an assumption at all.  The technology demonstrably got it wrong. 

And I wouldn't even bother selecting the frames.  One or two replays, if the on field decision was not obviously wrong then frames/lines etc are not going to help and only slow things down.  If the margin of error is 30cm then the lines aren't going to tell you anything that the naked eye doesn't.

I don't know enough about the Sterling case, but my guess was it was the usage of the technology (used in good faith) that was wrong, not the technology itself. Better frame selection, better camera angles, better drawing of lines - this would all help.

Either way, progress has been made and we are still ultimately talking about marginal stuff that will only be improved further. I'm happy that officialls are being forced to use the current technology, and then authorities must act on the feedback to improve it further. So if current mistakes are used to improve things for future seasons, then I prefer it stays as it is so that we can keep learning and refining. Because even in the current state, I prefer it to the complete miscarriages of justice that used to happen.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 03:32:15 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 03:30:09 PM
It'll be a much, much, much bigger mess next season if they choose to ignore offsides where players are only "a bit" offside as Lukas Blud would have them do.

100% agree - it's just self-serving post match bitching from managers. We've also been guilty of that too - let's call a spade a spade. It would be lethal to accept "a bit" offside decisions.
Online lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 03:34:22 PM »
My advice to Sheffield Utd would be to stop going very very very marginally offside all the time.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5911 on: Today at 03:37:51 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:30:28 PM
I don't know enough about the Sterling case, but my guess was it was the usage of the technology (used in good faith) that was wrong, not the technology itself. Better frame selection, better camera angles, better drawing of lines - this would all help.

Either way, progress has been made and we are still ultimately talking about marginal stuff that will only be improved further. I'm happy that officialls are being forced to use the current technology, and then authorities must act on the feedback to improve it further. So if current mistakes are used to improve things for future seasons, then I prefer it stays as it is so that we can keep learning and refining. Because even in the current state, I prefer it to the complete miscarriages of justice that used to happen.

In Sterling's case it was that the frame rate was too low to pick out the exact moment the ball was kicked.  I agree that the technology could be improved over time to compensate for that, and I have no issue with the technology itself.  If we end up in a place where we can make 100% accurate decisions instantly then I agree with you all of this is probably worth it.

My issue is that currently the technology is not fit for purpose, and we're having perfectly good goals disallowed based on pseudoscience.  All of this should have been worked out before it was implemented.

It's pretty simple to run tests to check the accuracy of the technology versus a naked eye replay.  Until they can demonstrate that the technology is more accurate than the naked eye, they shouldn't be using it.  Keep testing and refining until we get there.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5912 on: Today at 03:43:10 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:37:51 PM
In Sterling's case it was that the frame rate was too low to pick out the exact moment the ball was kicked.  I agree that the technology could be improved over time to compensate for that, and I have no issue with the technology itself.  If we end up in a place where we can make 100% accurate decisions instantly then I agree with you all of this is probably worth it.

My issue is that currently the technology is not fit for purpose, and we're having perfectly good goals disallowed based on pseudoscience.  All of this should have been worked out before it was implemented.

It's pretty simple to run tests to check the accuracy of the technology versus a naked eye replay.  Until they can demonstrate that the technology is more accurate than the naked eye, they shouldn't be using it.  Keep testing and refining until we get there.

I completely understand where you are coming from, but I still sit on the other side of the debate. I just don't think it's realistic to expect officials to not freeze stills of the game on marginal decisions, and then when they have frozen the still where they believe the ball has been played, if the naked eye can't make a determination it's also unrealistic not to expect them to draw lines. The officials would only be using their naked eye to draw assumed lines in their head ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5913 on: Today at 03:43:22 PM »
The thing is by now fans should be aware of when VAR is going to call something offside. It was obvious after seeing four months of VAR in the PL that Wolves goal last night would be chalked offside.
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5914 on: Today at 03:48:19 PM »
That's how it works in other sports though.  In rugby, no one is farting about with drawing lines on a screen to figure out if a pass was forward or not, they just have a couple of looks at a slow motion replay and if it's not conclusive, carry on.  Cuts out the massive howlers, gets you to a reasonable level of accuracy and doesn't hold the game up.  In cricket, they are up front about the shortcomings of the technology and if it's not clear (more than half the ball) then stay with the on field decision.

If they are insistent on the line drawing business then they have to accept the margin for error.  Get Hawkeye to calculate it, be honest about it and if the distance offside is not greater than the margin for error, then give the benefit of the doubt to the attacker.  Then focus energy on reducing the margin for error like you say.
Online Keith Lard

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5915 on: Today at 03:53:34 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:48:19 PM
That's how it works in other sports though.  In rugby, no one is farting about with drawing lines on a screen to figure out if a pass was forward or not, they just have a couple of looks at a slow motion replay and if it's not conclusive, carry on.  Cuts out the massive howlers, gets you to a reasonable level of accuracy and doesn't hold the game up.  In cricket, they are up front about the shortcomings of the technology and if it's not clear (more than half the ball) then stay with the on field decision.

If they are insistent on the line drawing business then they have to accept the margin for error.  Get Hawkeye to calculate it, be honest about it and if the distance offside is not greater than the margin for error, then give the benefit of the doubt to the attacker.  Then focus energy on reducing the margin for error like you say.

You make some good points there, but you can't deny football comes under massively greater scrutiny and people don't conduct themselves as sportingly or gentlemanly off the pitch as in rugby. They act more like men in rugby and just accept a decision most of the time, whereas in football there's a lot more bitching and created controversy. Officials face that cultural challenge too. Tough job
Offline Lusty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5916 on: Today at 03:55:21 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:53:34 PM
You make some good points there, but you can't deny football comes under massively greater scrutiny and people don't conduct themselves as sportingly or gentlemanly off the pitch as in rugby. They act more like men in rugby and just accept a decision most of the time, whereas in football there's a lot more bitching and created controversy. Officials face that cultural challenge too. Tough job

True.  Also, most importantly, rugby was shit already so there is nothing to ruin ;D
Online mikey_LFC

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5917 on: Today at 03:58:11 PM »
I think it is fine and people will get used to it. Media banging on about it for a while, as they will, so are people. To give into it and pander to supporters is pointless as they'll only moan about the new thing.

People are mainly moaning because they've got decisions going against them, rather than accepting they are shit and looking for ways to improve they moan at the decisions.

Certainly hasn't stopped the conversations in the pub, like shit Brexit pundits were saying hahaha.

Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5918 on: Today at 04:03:26 PM »
Why can't the refs in premier league games, go & have look at the monitor which they have pitchside & take a look, it's bonkers that refs can look at the pitchside monitor in the champions league but not in the premier league. :butt
Online OneTouchFooty

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5919 on: Today at 04:11:00 PM »
Where was all the crying about VAR when Zaha lace was offside the other day? Another ridiculously marginal call.

Everyone is subject to the same system and line drawing nonsense, just accept it and move on. I was livid when Firmino and Mane were giving offside but that's just how it is until they find a better system.

Get the refs mic'd up and have them watch on the monitor whilst conversing with the VAR ref, having an audio feed to the stadium so there is transparency.
