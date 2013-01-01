VAR is far from perfect but its the way forward. VAR decisions are mostly the right decisions as opposed to wrong ones (the offside rules perhaps needs greater clarity but that has nothing to do with VAR). And to me that is the key. Someone mentioned - if not for VAR, Anthony Taylor would have wrongly disallowed Manes goal last night without hesitation and we would all be fuming today. Yes - there will be a few decisions correctly (or debatably) going against us. However, I am very certain, we will get more decisions correctly in our favour with VAR. Incompetent refs may still screw us but the presence of VAR could help prevent total travesty
I think what VAR needs are
1. Better implementation - plenty of areas for improvement
2. Consistent implementation globally - why should there be differences between leagues?
3. Better behaviour. Greater discipline - dissent from players, head coaches, pundits, journalist must be curbed
4. Better communication - if rugby can do it, why not football. Once a VAR decision is reached - the ref can quickly explain to both captains instead of keeping everybody wondering
5. Learn from other sports - there are good examples of how video review should be implemented. Football can learn fro them