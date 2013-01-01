Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 204781 times)

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 02:22:26 PM »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:20:28 PM
If the part of the body you score with is onside the goal stands. Seems the obvious rule change to make here?
Would seem tough for a lino to work that level of detail out in the moment
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 02:24:45 PM »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 02:00:41 PM
In those situations all var is doing is giving the officials more information.  If they then make the wrong decision then it's a problem with the officials not the technology. If the decision is still disagreed with then its a matter of the rules being unfit, not the technology.

There's no such thing as too much information.  People's issue is how the refs are using that information it seems.  I'd much rather a ref sees the close up and make a decision than have the results of matches decided on what he did or didn't see.


It's giving them data, but it is dressing that data up as a fact when it is an estimate.  In the Sterling example, what it tells the referee is:

"In a frame that we have chosen after the ball was kicked, Sterling was offside by 2.4cm.  In the frame before, he was 10.6cm onside"

The trouble is, that is being read to mean he was 2.4cm offside when the ball was kicked when, in all likelihood, he was not.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 02:26:44 PM »
In my opinion people just need to get used to absolute accuracy on offside decisions now. Even if a tiny fraction makes you offside, you are offside. Players just need to start getting used to making their runs so that they are well onside. Anything tight and they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Just like if a defender plays it tight, they should know they are running the risk of a marginal offside. Tactics training will then adapt accordingly.

The focus needs to be on:
(1) Making decisions faster
(2) Making decisions with even greater accuracy (proper system for drawing offside lines, more camera angles). I'm sure computer scientists are busily working on trying to automate the line drawing process so that it's not left to officials
(3) Instead of displaying offside lines to the public, the final decision should be delivered in an animated format similar to in/out hawkeye decisions for tennis or football goal line technology. The microscopic level of detail showing the decision making process is just giving food for bozos in the tv studios to debate.

I was pissed off with the Firmino armpit offside and I would be pissed if I was a Wolves fan last night with that marginal offside. But if the decisions are made in good faith then I will accept them.

End of the day, we are not debating marginal decisions. What a great improvement from debating blatantly wrong offside decisions.

I just think there's no pleasing some people. I prefer this current system. Doesn't mean it shouldn't be improved further. But for heaven's sake, let's not knee jerk and regress back to inaccurate decisions to appease shit heads in tv studios or thick members of the public.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 02:33:57 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:26:44 PM
In my opinion people just need to get used to absolute accuracy on offside decisions now.

That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 02:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:19:23 PM
What I mean by naked eye is, you can look at a replay and very quickly tell whether that is on or offside.  You don't need to take minutes out of the game and piss about drawing lines etc.

If it's not visible very quickly by looking at the replay, then going into the detail is not going to give you a better answer.  It's pseudoscience.

I deliberately haven't linked to it because it was in the Mail, although from memory they copied it from a thread on Twitter.  It's based on Sterling's speed, divided by 50FPS.  I believe FIFA have some super slow-mo cameras in their set up but it's not mandatory, only covers a couple of angles and still the margin of error is greater than the 2.4cm he was given offside for.

Ah right, get you now. Agree with this, me and the missus called the offsides over the past few weeks on first or second look at the replay, Salahs v Spurs was first look. Its the law that causes the issue though, it states any part, which includes a sodding toe nail and Gallagher on sky this morning said they were told start of this season it to be decided on that kind of accuracy.

Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:22:26 PM
Would seem tough for a lino to work that level of detail out in the moment

The current law expects them to see a toe, armpit, nipple etc. At least with clear daylight they can tell and if unsure then VAR should look at it. That would surely help as every goal we have seen ruled off could have been called by the linesman or from an initial glance at the VAR, would speed things up and gives us more goals. Would also allow them to not have to check VAR unless unsure.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 02:38:39 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

Haven't most decisions been right?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 02:38:46 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

See point 2 of my post. I'm not saying it's 100% accurate, but it is 95%+ more accurate than the old way of just leaving it to onfield officials, and it can get better over time. No more blatant travesties of justice. Just marginal errors. Did anyone expect the first full season of its implementation to be perfect? Give it 2-3 seasons of continuous improvement and it should be much better.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 02:41:39 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:33:57 PM
That would be fine if the technology was accurate, but it is not.

We don't actually know how accurate it is though. Its OK the Mail robbing something off twitter and posting it as fact, but neither of those is in any way a reliable source of information. Gallagher on Sky today did a proper politician job by saying it was highly accurate without actually answering Ste Warnocks question of at what point do they decide when the ball is played. I agree that we do need to work on the accuracy when they are going down to millimeters, which is why I think the offside law needs changing.

It is still more accurate than a human trying to decide when a ball has been kicked and when a player is off. How many times have we seen it where a player is on and then beyond the defender when he gets the ball, only to be flagged off? This is the worst I can remember that went against us

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 02:42:14 PM »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 02:24:45 PM
It's giving them data, but it is dressing that data up as a fact when it is an estimate.  In the Sterling example, what it tells the referee is:

"In a frame that we have chosen after the ball was kicked, Sterling was offside by 2.4cm.  In the frame before, he was 10.6cm onside"

The trouble is, that is being read to mean he was 2.4cm offside when the ball was kicked when, in all likelihood, he was not.

But now it's been identified that frame rates and the lines drawn are throwing up marginal errors in decision making accuracy, the task is for system designers to improve VAR further by automating the lines drawing process and showing accurate lines from multiple camera angles. I can't help but feel we are going to get to a point in a few years where this will all be automated within seconds
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 02:43:26 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:38:39 PM
Haven't most decisions been right?

As I said before, I can think of half a dozen examples off the top of my head where goals have been disallowed for tight offsides which were well within the margin of error.  I keep going back to the Sterling example because someone else has done the maths, but really all of these armpit offsides are basically flipping a coin.

Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:38:46 PM
See point 2 of my post. I'm not saying it's 100% accurate, but it is 95%+ more accurate than the old way of just leaving it to onfield officials, and it can get better over time. No more blatant travesties of justice. Just marginal errors. Did anyone expect the first full season of its implementation to be perfect? Give it 2-3 seasons of continuous improvement and it should be much better.

I don't have an issue with someone looking at a replay a couple of times quickly with the naked eye.  That would get you to 95%+ accuracy.  If it's not obvious right away, then all the technology in the world is not going to get you any closer than that.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 02:44:45 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 02:41:39 PM
We don't actually know how accurate it is though. Its OK the Mail robbing something off twitter and posting it as fact, but neither of those is in any way a reliable source of information. Gallagher on Sky today did a proper politician job by saying it was highly accurate without actually answering Ste Warnocks question of at what point do they decide when the ball is played. I agree that we do need to work on the accuracy when they are going down to millimeters, which is why I think the offside law needs changing.

It is still more accurate than a human trying to decide when a ball has been kicked and when a player is off. How many times have we seen it where a player is on and then beyond the defender when he gets the ball, only to be flagged off? This is the worst I can remember that went against us



Agree 100% ... it's shit decisions like that I'm delighted are no longer happening. THAT was the real problem. All the bitching now is debate for the sake of it ... because after all, the shit stirrers in tv studios have a lot of time on the airwaves to fill.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 02:46:14 PM »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:44:45 PM
Agree 100% ... it's shit decisions like that I'm delighted are no longer happening. THAT was the real problem. All the bitching now is debate for the sake of it ... because after all, the shit stirrers in tv studios have a lot of time on the airwaves to fill.

This problem is really easy to clear up in a matter of seconds by someone watching a replay with a naked eye.  The problem is when you start disallowing perfectly good goals because someone is 2cm offside when the reality is that no one knows.
