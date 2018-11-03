If you can't see it with the naked eye then, for me, it isn't offside. If Wolves goal had stood then I would've accepted that as advantage to the attacking side (annoying as that would have been), I'm in favour of VAR but not how it's being used for offsides, especially when it is only as accurate as the frame that's actually used. I also have no idea why the hell it took so long to allow our goal when the first replay on TV showed it only hit Lallana's shoulder.



I do think their is an agenda here as regards VAR but it is being used consistently whatever your view on it.



Problem is, that under the letter of the law, it is offside. It wasn't funny when the lineo at Spurs a few years ago, who was at least a yard behind play, ruled out what would have been a winning goal as it would have put us 2-0 up, when he made an utter guess and somehow managed to correctly call offside against Lallana, and that was his big toe that was actually off. Once the tech was brought in, it has brought the deficiencies in the offside law into glaring focus. The rule needs changing, I'd prefer what Souness says, if any part of the attacker is onside, give them the advantage.I don't like how VAR is being used, I prefer the way Rugby does it in that the onfield ref only goes to the screen if they are unsure. However the issue with offside is because the law says ANY part, you have to use VAR to establish what the human eye cannot see. It is a stupid law in the first place,