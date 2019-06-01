Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

lamonti

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 PM
The idea that the PL is doing things differently or badly isn't true with the exception of the pitchside monitors, the delays drawn from which would annoy people just as much as the guy standing there in the middle of the pitch with his finger in his ear. Look at what happened in the CWC final. The lad gives a drop ball for a clear foul on Mané because he looked at the wrong pictures.

This is VAR: this is just what people asked for years, mainly pundits. And now they realise it's extremely frustrating and implemented (all around the world) in the same largely illogical manner.

The offside law is largely the same as before. Linesmen are completely randomly flagging for stuff that they "should" leave play.

The handball laws... a complete fucking mess, but have been made even worse than ever before with the "anything that touches the hand makes goals illegitimate, even if it isn't an actual foul"  that rule was clearly suggested, written and approved by morons.

VAR was right on both counts tonight for us, saved us from another screw job from Anthony Taylor like the one a year ago when he fucked us over at the Etihad.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
Quote from: Youb on Yesterday at 07:59:23 PM
Offside rule needs to be related to the position of the feet only.  All this leaning armpit nonsense needs to be binned off. Tight calls which are level and need dots and lines,  benefit of the doubt goes to the attacker.

Something like the lallana handball needs ONE look by a competent ref then decision is made.

There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 PM
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.

As others have said, there should be an "umpires call". They need to work out what the margin of error is, then anything within that margin (both on and off) should go with what the linesman flags.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5803 on: Today at 12:01:45 AM
Quote from: Aaahhh that Xmas Pheel Good Factor! on Yesterday at 08:52:12 PM
My take on our Goal..

1: there are numerous angles that show Virgil did not make contact (or the other way round) with the ball/Arm
2: It was obvious after 1 replay that Adam was being pushed and that the ball came of the shoulder.
3: Understand checking for Sadio Offside and watching them (via the images) of them trying to control the most basic jog shuttle, touch screen for circa 30 seconds was akin to watching my dear old aunt wrestle a Video recorder back in the day ::) [size=78%].[/size]


Any way:

Another win

On point 3, they werent checking offside, they were trying to ascertain whether the ball had crossed the line before the whistle went, hence the scrolling back and forth. Had that been the case, VAR wouldnt have been able to intervene and it would stand as no goal.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5804 on: Today at 12:14:25 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 11:49:24 PM
There'll still be tight calls  with millimetres in the difference  if you mark it by the feet. There's ALWAYS going to be razor tight calls when you use video technology.

It's all a bit mad partly because the powers that be are keeping quiet on it and partly because the media are desperate to fuel any hint of controversy. As much as I'm not a huge fan of absolutely tiny offside decisions (more because of skepticism around the tech), whenever a lino pre-var judged someone to be off by a small margin no one ever said it was ruining the game. Tight, but correct, decisions have always been a part of the game. Only issues occurred when they got it wrong.

The media need to get a grip of this hysteria but unfortunately they want it to be fuelled
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5805 on: Today at 12:27:17 AM
Wouldve lost 0-1 today under the old incompetence

Ruining football by churning out the correct goals/results to football matches?...

We cant go back so we have to look to speed it up and probably change the offside law

Sounesss idea was the best Ive heard though youll still have the odd discrepancy
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5806 on: Today at 12:41:54 AM
All players wear those electronic tracking devices on their backs.

Use those to sort out offside, regardless if a players foot, head, or hip is further ahead than the defender.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5807 on: Today at 12:56:36 AM
Quote from: Youb on Yesterday at 07:59:23 PM
Offside rule needs to be related to the position of the feet only.  All this leaning armpit nonsense needs to be binned off. Tight calls which are level and need dots and lines,  benefit of the doubt goes to the attacker.

Something like the lallana handball needs ONE look by a competent ref then decision is made.

Was thinking this the other day. If only the feet can be offside, a chip/tracker could be placed in the sole of each boot and then offsides could be identified just as goal line tech works. You'd also see exactly when the ball leaves the passers foot.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5808 on: Today at 02:26:17 AM
so a chip in each boot, that's triangulated on the pitch somehow (goaline is very straitghtforward obviously) to show where every player is at any given time so we can have a straightline readout of every player, which also has to be able to sense the strike of a ball (not the ground, not a tackle etc) with all various parametres accounted for (shoe size for one)

i have a feeling it's a little more complicated to implement than we might think

on VAR itself, the easiest way to 'help' it work better is rule changes, refine what is reviewed,  actually follow through on what you've layout as criteria - ie 'clear and obvious', cos as sure as shit that isn't how it's being used in many cases (or rather it's changing decisions that aren't clear and obvious errors but fractional, subjective at times, assessments that may be in error when you look at the minutia)

on rule changes, it's the more pervasive option into the game, and areas i would assume that would be looked at would be handball and offside, both hornets nests of contention and have been for decades and i'd imagine rule changes to accomodate VAR would be the last resort; for one, it would have to be implemented world wide across professional football etc - it's a big deal however you look at it

refine, change, what is reviewed is far more straightforward as you can arbitrarily just say ok, we're not doing offsides per se, just goalmouth incidents etc

for me, it's the 'clear and obvious' error that seems the simplest tweak that could be tried and see if that suffices - similar ot NFL (who have had replay tech in games for decades and still is not without controversies), where the ruling on the pitch will stand unless there is incontrovertible evidence otherwise (which is how VAR is meant to work as far as i read but clearly isn't the case in implementation). In short, you err on the side of the ref unless he's had a howler, unsighted, fell the fuck over, whatever.

Personally, half a season through, i dont like VAR, it's killing the enjoyment of (legitimate) goals, celebrations for players and fan base (a glance at the linesman is one thing, but kicking your fucking heels waiting for VAR is just shite). I do want to see the right decisions made and undoubtedly VAR can do what we all want it to do at times (the ref's decision for Mane's goal was a clear and obvious error simple to turn over), it's just the baggage that goes along with it, as it is at this time, makes me wonder if it's worth the trouble (and yes i know, what if we would've won [insert trophy] if that decision etc etc). The problem is the genie is out of the bottle and there's no way they're going to put it back in.

Today was a prime example of VAR changing decisions that in common sense terms should've stood as goals - ie wolves and sheffield goals, they're not 'offside' in the normal scheme of things
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5809 on: Today at 04:42:37 AM
I mentioned this before, I think video technology nowadays can actually discern actual body shape live and trace outlines automatically especially with a HD or better feed with a decent frame rate. You can see from the Firmino armpit call that the lines were already drawn in by the computer before someone actually moved it into an offside position. I don't know if it will be 100% accurate, but at least when the machine says no, it is no.

The same applies to when the ball leaves the feet of the player in order to determine when the pass is being played. You could think of a multitude of simple technological innovations that can make this work. The balls obviously do deform when struck, but we have had goalline technology now for years that can isolate the position of the ball in reference to surrounding objects, it's not a hard thing to implement. You see this in other sports now such as baseball when they can tell exit velocities and trajectories the instant the baseball leaves the bat.

I just think the implementation in this sport at the moment is just not very well thought through, possibly due to the objection of referees who want a modicum of human control over the process. That is the real issue here. I'm certain that there are so many calls in the game now that can be automated with a few technological implementations that it will diminish the role of the referee, and certainly that of the llnesmen, to obscurity. But that will never be done, and so the debate is whether or not we want this human interaction, whether or not it provides a benefit to the game, or are we ready for something completely different?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5810 on: Today at 05:05:56 AM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 12:27:17 AM
Wouldve lost 0-1 today under the old incompetence

Ruining football by churning out the correct goals/results to football matches?...

Yes, for all the criticism of VAR, there's no going back, it's better than what used to be.

Find it strange though how when we got goals disallowed from being a millimeter offside it was nothing, but when it happens against us it seems to be a big controversy.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5811 on: Today at 05:10:02 AM
I think a lot of people miss the point when it comes to whats wrong with VAR and just lump everything in together. The issue is the time.

Last night I sat there thinking just give Wolves the goal. If its that close I cant be arsed waiting around, I just want to get on with the game. If it was last year though, and the goal was given immediately, Id be sat in the pub afterwards pissed off because what the replays show is he was offside. Wasnt even that tight last night, you could see before they started playing with the lines that he was off. But even if it was tighter, everyone still wants the correct decision.

Ideas like Souness just shift the problem, as do others which suggest only the feet, or the whole body or whatever, can be offside. All these things are binary occurrences being interpreted by the human eye which takes time. Which is the real problem.

Then there are suggestions like an umpires call, and if its very tight then just go with the onfield decision. But whos to say what is too tight? Especially with offside where there is only ever one correct decision. As I said, before the lines even went up last night I thought he was off, but other people may not be so sure. It might be an acceptable half way house before the mess is properly fixed, but its not the final answer.

I think what we should be looking at is goal line technology as I think most agree that it works very well? Imagine if the way that worked was the same as VAR and it was down to some bloke in a portacabin trying to zoom in and draw lines everywhere. Itd be just as shit. Its not though. Its instantaneous, and its always correct. As far as I know, everyones happy with it. This is what we should be aiming for when it comes to offside.

There were a couple of different technologies developed for goal line decisions. Most centered around multiple cameras in the goal mouth and software to quickly interrogate the images. GoalControl, the company who were selected by FIFA, say a similar instant offside system is possible with only a few more cameras needed in the ground. Also, Addidas worked with another company and chipped the ball for goal line decisions, this would suggest that a chip and sensor system would also be an option.

With both these options, and the half way house umpires call idea, the rules need to be changed to fit and compliment the technology in use. For an easy example, with the sensors and chipped ball and boots, all boots are chipped at the same distance from the heel or toe and it is that, and that alone, which determines where a player is. Not his shoulder or his head, or his arm, as none of these are chipped so none work with the technology. A small, simple rule change which matters to no one allows this technology to work perfectly.

The main point is, dont be fooled into thinking that its the technology or the correct decisions which are in the wrong here. Its the implementation of it, primarily the time, but also the fact that the rules havent caught up with the technology.

Oh and Taylor is a cheating scumbag. He tried oh so desperately to blow his whistle before the ball went over the line. Thank goodness for VAR there.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5812 on: Today at 06:38:58 AM
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 05:05:56 AM
Yes, for all the criticism of VAR, there's no going back, it's better than what used to be.

Find it strange though how when we got goals disallowed from being a millimeter offside it was nothing, but when it happens against us it seems to be a big controversy.

Exactly. When Firmino's armpit was judged offside everyone had a right laugh about it or Mané's against Watford was shrugged off as "how it is now". When the decisions work in our favour (after a month of not having one) it's back to the system needs scrapping/it's killed the game or other flat earth type conspiracies.

They've had about 6 of these marginal offside calls in the PL in the past week yet it's only us ever benefiting..  ???
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5813 on: Today at 08:59:16 AM
VAR is should be here to stay whether people like it or not - its just the age that we are in. Too many people are letting their emotions e.g. dislike for certain clubs get in the way of the real issues here and will only spark up a debate about how they think VAR is shit when it suits their agenda.

Fact of the matter is VAR isn't the issue here - its how VAR and the current rules compliment each other - They don't.

The standard of refs was being bought up as an issue season after season so we got VAR to reduce the number of incorrect decisions but now we don't want that.

We can't have our cake and eat it - the only possible way forward now is to redefine the offside rule in my opinion to complement VAR.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5814 on: Today at 09:01:37 AM
There is nothing wrong with the way VAR is being used for offside. People just need to get over it. There is no solution to the offside problem.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5815 on: Today at 09:08:11 AM
offside should be changed to the player being offside only if his full body is offside based on leg position... this would solve a lot of very tight offside decisions imo..

VAR is fair, but the application of it is making the game experience worse...

still better than something like our beach ball incident or Henrys hand against Ireland etc...
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5816 on: Today at 09:11:34 AM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:08:11 AM
offside should be changed to the player being offside only if his full body is offside based on leg position... this would solve a lot of very tight offside decisions imo..

VAR is fair, but the application of it is making the game experience worse...

still better than something like our beach ball incident or Henrys hand against Ireland etc...

What do you mean by the full body?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5817 on: Today at 09:14:28 AM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:08:11 AM
offside should be changed to the player being offside only if his full body is offside based on leg position... this would solve a lot of very tight offside decisions imo..

VAR is fair, but the application of it is making the game experience worse...

still better than something like our beach ball incident or Henrys hand against Ireland etc...

Of all the solutions being put forward, this is by far the most ridiculous that I keep hearing. A full body needing to be offside gives the attacking team an insane advantage and makes a defensive system trying to play an offside trap (as we do) impossible. A player could literally be a yard offside but still given on if you went with this approach.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5818 on: Today at 09:17:04 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:28 AM
Of all the solutions being put forward, this is by far the most ridiculous that I keep hearing. A full body needing to be offside gives the attacking team an insane advantage and makes a defensive system trying to play an offside trap (as we do) impossible. A player could literally be a yard offside but still given on if you went with this approach.

It would also mean the lines would still be required to measure the end of the body and torso.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5819 on: Today at 09:23:31 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:01:37 AM
There is nothing wrong with the way VAR is being used for offside. People just need to get over it. There is no solution to the offside problem.

I agree because it applies the same to every situation
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5820 on: Today at 09:30:06 AM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:08:11 AM
offside should be changed to the player being offside only if his full body is offside based on leg position... this would solve a lot of very tight offside decisions imo..

VAR is fair, but the application of it is making the game experience worse...

still better than something like our beach ball incident or Henrys hand against Ireland etc...

There's going to be debates if it was full body or not, because even that isn't 100% clear. No solution is clean cut.

Personally i think it's alright the way it is. Offside is offside for me, no matter if one mile or one millimeter, just like goal line technology. We lost the title last season, just for couple of milometers.

All the fuss in the social media, it's because people are desperate to see us losing.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5821 on: Today at 09:34:36 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:11:34 AM
What do you mean by the full body?

same as we count goals only if the ball is fully behind the goal line..
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5822 on: Today at 09:36:05 AM
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:08:11 AM
offside should be changed to the player being offside only if his full body is offside based on leg position... this would solve a lot of very tight offside decisions imo..

VAR is fair, but the application of it is making the game experience worse...

still better than something like our beach ball incident or Henrys hand against Ireland etc...

Every single solution, including this one, will still result in the same debates we're having now. There will still be complaints that it's too close to call. You're literally just moving these lines and arguments to a different part of the body.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5823 on: Today at 09:36:40 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:14:28 AM
Of all the solutions being put forward, this is by far the most ridiculous that I keep hearing. A full body needing to be offside gives the attacking team an insane advantage and makes a defensive system trying to play an offside trap (as we do) impossible. A player could literally be a yard offside but still given on if you went with this approach.

then there is only the question of keeping VAR or not... and having more toes and armpits offisde decisions in future
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5824 on: Today at 09:38:24 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:17:04 AM
It would also mean the lines would still be required to measure the end of the body and torso.



only position of legs should determine this.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5825 on: Today at 09:38:57 AM
When will referees be held to account is the main thing for me.  How is Anthony Taylor refereeing this week after VAR overturned his absurd  decision to award a free kick for Spurs in that Chelsea game last weekend?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5826 on: Today at 09:39:27 AM
They need to stop pretending that the technology is 100% accurate.  If it's close enough that you have to draw those lines on the pitch, then you're just guessing.  In cricket they acknowledge that the technology is not 100% and would give umpire's call for those.  In rugby they don't start drawing lines to try and figure out if a pass was forward.

If it's not obvious with the naked eye, then the technology is not accurate enough that going into any further detail is going to make a difference.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5827 on: Today at 09:42:52 AM
The offside law needs to kept as simple as possible really though. The laws are in place for everyone in the game, not just the elite where VAR is implemented. An assistant referee now has to judge if a player is ahead of the second last defender, it's simple. Imagine the assistant trying to work out where the attacker's feet are while also looking at the ball being played.

Unless there are specific laws brought in for "In the case of a VAR review" then it needs to stay as simple as possible.

People talk about the frame rate and whatnot but I believe (I prefer not to think that referees are actually corrupt) that they choose the closest frame possible to when the ball is struck and work with that and then based on the technology judge a player to be offside or onside. It's not preset to provide a frame that will prove a player is offside, that's just not possible.

Just get over it, move on and realize that when technology is used there will be very tight calls, just like the Stones goal line technology incident last year. There is a margin for error on that system too, no one talks about it because it's so quickly produced, everyone just moves on with their lives.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5828 on: Today at 09:44:53 AM
The offside stuff looks really amateur compared to goal line technology which probably doesnt help it either.

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5829 on: Today at 09:45:16 AM
'whole body' moves the standard for offside closer to the original intention of the law though, which is to prevent attacking players from gaining an advantage from being in an offside position. So many of these calls feel arbitrary and thus frustrating because the attacking player's position has no meaningful impact on the game and yet he is given as offside. At least with whole body you'd know that if VAR gives a player as offside, he was gaining an advantage from his position, whether one heel was slightly playing him onside or slightly playing him offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5830 on: Today at 09:50:33 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:54:42 PM
As others have said, there should be an "umpires call". They need to work out what the margin of error is, then anything within that margin (both on and off) should go with what the linesman flags.

And when you're at the edge of "umpire's call"? There's always going to be a line somewhere to determine what's on and what's off.

The tight offside calls are unsatisfactory it seems, but they are consistent.

The decision to let the VARs show their workings on screen (i.e. how they choose and form the lines, rather than just showing the end process) is questionable.

You have fans of every club on the end of them questioning the technology, the frame rates, the points chosen on the body to determine what's the farthest part forward of an attacker than can score a legit goal... but it's ultimately exactly the same rules for everyone. No big club bias. No home crowd bias. Consistent decisions. Inhuman, annoying, soulless and consistent decisions. The inevitable result of video refereeing, which nearly all British football pundits demanded for years.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5831 on: Today at 09:52:16 AM
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on Today at 06:38:58 AM
Exactly. When Firmino's armpit was judged offside everyone had a right laugh about it or Mané's against Watford was shrugged off as "how it is now". When the decisions work in our favour (after a month of not having one) it's back to the system needs scrapping/it's killed the game or other flat earth type conspiracies.

They've had about 6 of these marginal offside calls in the PL in the past week yet it's only us ever benefiting..  ???
Thats exactly it. If it was United, City or Chelsea that had that goal ruled out against them they all wouldve been clapping saying yeah great call, VAR is quite good blah blah blah. But because its benefitting us, they hate it. Proves my point once again that football fans are the biggest hypocrites of them all.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5832 on: Today at 09:58:43 AM
Quote from: The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet. on Today at 09:52:16 AM
Thats exactly it. If it was United, City or Chelsea that had that goal ruled out against them they all wouldve been clapping saying yeah great call, VAR is quite good blah blah blah. But because its benefitting us, they hate it. Proves my point once again that football fans are the biggest hypocrites of them all.

There was loads of uproar when Firmino's goal against Villa was taken off, and there was some with Mané's one against Watford, albeit less.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5833 on: Today at 10:01:55 AM
The debate on VAR on Sky, BT and MOTD is completely inane and stale. It solely consists of people saying they don't really like it, can't really put their finger on why they don't like it, and not proposing any solutions for it.

They should really get someone who knows what they are talking about in terms of VAR on to discuss it with them, and I don't mean some ex-ref shill who'll back up whatever his former colleagues have done on the pitch, but someone who has really worked to understand the system in place, and laws of the game.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5834 on: Today at 10:04:40 AM
I don't see what all the fuss is about. Var is generally correct.

All this talk about the var ref not being 'in the game' and disliking offside when it's a tight decision is pundit nonsense.

Nobody seriously wants to go back to refs ruining games with shitty decisions do they? That game yesterday would have been 0-1 without var based on two bad decisions by the referee. That's not better unless you're a sky sports pundit who wants a title race.

I'm so sick of seeing headlines that go 'var controversy'. There's blatantly a campaign to undermine it and if I had my tinfoil hat on I'd suspect that's because it allows less influence on the game by outside entities.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5835 on: Today at 10:07:42 AM
If it wasnt for VAR then we could have lost 1-0 and in both occasions to the wrong decision. Where is that on the Sky presenters morality level then?
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5836 on: Today at 10:08:36 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:01:55 AM
The debate on VAR on Sky, BT and MOTD is completely inane and stale. It solely consists of people saying they don't really like it, can't really put their finger on why they don't like it, and not proposing any solutions for it.

They should really get someone who knows what they are talking about in terms of VAR on to discuss it with them, and I don't mean some ex-ref shill who'll back up whatever his former colleagues have done on the pitch, but someone who has really worked to understand the system in place, and laws of the game.

Souness' comments were idiotic. Something like if there is any part of the body onside it should stand! That's just re-drawing a line at another place.
Wright on MotD at least made sensible comments about the fact that when the ball is kicked is the biggest challenge. If we assume that no matter how crap the lines look, the software is doing it right, then the margin for error comes from when the ball is played.

I can't see an easy solution to offside VAR if we are going with absolutes we are going to have to work with this system. It would be difficult to go back with the linesmen making the call and using VAR for clear and obvious error, as what do you call a clear on obvious error for VAR without calculating the lines and measuring it?

As for Taylor's handball, that was just him gleefully disallowing a goal. In the old days we would have been screwed by that prat.

