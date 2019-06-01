I think a lot of people miss the point when it comes to whats wrong with VAR and just lump everything in together. The issue is the time.



Last night I sat there thinking just give Wolves the goal. If its that close I cant be arsed waiting around, I just want to get on with the game. If it was last year though, and the goal was given immediately, Id be sat in the pub afterwards pissed off because what the replays show is he was offside. Wasnt even that tight last night, you could see before they started playing with the lines that he was off. But even if it was tighter, everyone still wants the correct decision.



Ideas like Souness just shift the problem, as do others which suggest only the feet, or the whole body or whatever, can be offside. All these things are binary occurrences being interpreted by the human eye which takes time. Which is the real problem.



Then there are suggestions like an umpires call, and if its very tight then just go with the onfield decision. But whos to say what is too tight? Especially with offside where there is only ever one correct decision. As I said, before the lines even went up last night I thought he was off, but other people may not be so sure. It might be an acceptable half way house before the mess is properly fixed, but its not the final answer.



I think what we should be looking at is goal line technology as I think most agree that it works very well? Imagine if the way that worked was the same as VAR and it was down to some bloke in a portacabin trying to zoom in and draw lines everywhere. Itd be just as shit. Its not though. Its instantaneous, and its always correct. As far as I know, everyones happy with it. This is what we should be aiming for when it comes to offside.



There were a couple of different technologies developed for goal line decisions. Most centered around multiple cameras in the goal mouth and software to quickly interrogate the images. GoalControl, the company who were selected by FIFA, say a similar instant offside system is possible with only a few more cameras needed in the ground. Also, Addidas worked with another company and chipped the ball for goal line decisions, this would suggest that a chip and sensor system would also be an option.



With both these options, and the half way house umpires call idea, the rules need to be changed to fit and compliment the technology in use. For an easy example, with the sensors and chipped ball and boots, all boots are chipped at the same distance from the heel or toe and it is that, and that alone, which determines where a player is. Not his shoulder or his head, or his arm, as none of these are chipped so none work with the technology. A small, simple rule change which matters to no one allows this technology to work perfectly.



The main point is, dont be fooled into thinking that its the technology or the correct decisions which are in the wrong here. Its the implementation of it, primarily the time, but also the fact that the rules havent caught up with the technology.



Oh and Taylor is a cheating scumbag. He tried oh so desperately to blow his whistle before the ball went over the line. Thank goodness for VAR there.