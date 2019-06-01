so a chip in each boot, that's triangulated on the pitch somehow (goaline is very straitghtforward obviously) to show where every player is at any given time so we can have a straightline readout of every player, which also has to be able to sense the strike of a ball (not the ground, not a tackle etc) with all various parametres accounted for (shoe size for one)
i have a feeling it's a little more complicated to implement than we might think
on VAR itself, the easiest way to 'help' it work better is rule changes, refine what is reviewed, actually follow through on what you've layout as criteria - ie 'clear and obvious', cos as sure as shit that isn't how it's being used in many cases (or rather it's changing decisions that aren't clear and obvious errors but fractional, subjective at times, assessments that may be in error when you look at the minutia)
on rule changes, it's the more pervasive option into the game, and areas i would assume that would be looked at would be handball and offside, both hornets nests of contention and have been for decades and i'd imagine rule changes to accomodate VAR would be the last resort; for one, it would have to be implemented world wide across professional football etc - it's a big deal however you look at it
refine, change, what is reviewed is far more straightforward as you can arbitrarily just say ok, we're not doing offsides per se, just goalmouth incidents etc
for me, it's the 'clear and obvious' error that seems the simplest tweak that could be tried and see if that suffices - similar ot NFL (who have had replay tech in games for decades and still is not without controversies), where the ruling on the pitch will stand unless there is incontrovertible evidence otherwise (which is how VAR is meant to work as far as i read but clearly isn't the case in implementation). In short, you err on the side of the ref unless he's had a howler, unsighted, fell the fuck over, whatever.
Personally, half a season through, i dont like VAR, it's killing the enjoyment of (legitimate) goals, celebrations for players and fan base (a glance at the linesman is one thing, but kicking your fucking heels waiting for VAR is just shite). I do want to see the right decisions made and undoubtedly VAR can do what we all want it to do at times (the ref's decision for Mane's goal was a clear and obvious error simple to turn over), it's just the baggage that goes along with it, as it is at this time, makes me wonder if it's worth the trouble (and yes i know, what if we would've won [insert trophy] if that decision etc etc). The problem is the genie is out of the bottle and there's no way they're going to put it back in.
Today was a prime example of VAR changing decisions that in common sense terms should've stood as goals - ie wolves and sheffield goals, they're not 'offside' in the normal scheme of things