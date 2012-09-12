So would I. What we're all saying is that VAR isn't making encroachment get called more consistently. Like with marginal offside - which the english refs association are lobbying FIFA to drop from next year - it's something that needs to go.



Fair play to the FA if they actually want to drop those silly lines and slow-mo's about whether a toenail is offside or not. Each association should definitely have the right to have their own usage guidelines, I really doubt FIFA can stand in their way. If the linesman/lineswoman has missed an offside where you don't need to draw a line, they should just instruct the referee on the spot, but if they need to look at it time and time again it's just not worth it.I can only recall one instance as of late where it's ridiculous that the linesman on the pitch missed it and that's Agüero's offside against Tottenham since he was a whole body in front. Otherwise they usually never miss the big ones.The delays are my absolute biggest point of criticism.