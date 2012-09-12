Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143] 144   Go Down

Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 201356 times)

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5680 on: December 27, 2019, 10:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on December 27, 2019, 10:29:57 PM
So would I. What we're all saying is that VAR isn't making encroachment get called more consistently. Like with marginal offside - which the english refs association are lobbying FIFA to drop from next year - it's something that needs to go.

Fair play to the FA if they actually want to drop those silly lines and slow-mo's about whether a toenail is offside or not. Each association should definitely have the right to have their own usage guidelines, I really doubt FIFA can stand in their way. If the linesman/lineswoman has missed an offside where you don't need to draw a line, they should just instruct the referee on the spot, but if they need to look at it time and time again it's just not worth it.

I can only recall one instance as of late where it's ridiculous that the linesman on the pitch missed it and that's Agüero's offside against Tottenham since he was a whole body in front. Otherwise they usually never miss the big ones.

The delays are my absolute biggest point of criticism.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2019, 10:34:32 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5681 on: December 27, 2019, 10:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on December 27, 2019, 10:29:20 PM
My problem with Mahrez was that he didn't go down immediately, he took a step and once he realized he'd lost his balance enough for the ball to go out, he decided to go down. Therefore, he fooled Atkinson who believed it was a dive because he dropped like a rock in water a full moment after the initial contact. Sure, it was painful, but he should've gone down on the spot if it was that bad.

That should've warranted a yellow for simulation along with the penalty (which is apparently something that's possible to give, only never done).

Refs need to start by rewarding players who try to ride a foul with penalties. Until they do that, players are being rational by diving. Refs punish players who stay standing and have their position interrupted by a foul but remain standing (just look at obligatory once a game Salah shoulder pulls).

What you're describing there would affect Mane in the Leicester home game, who was clearly fouled but then went down unnaturally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDimfG0HHAo
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,812
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5682 on: December 27, 2019, 10:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Linudden on December 27, 2019, 10:29:20 PM
My problem with Mahrez was that he didn't go down immediately, he took a step and once he realized he'd lost his balance enough for the ball to go out, he decided to go down. Therefore, he fooled Atkinson who believed it was a dive because he dropped like a rock in water a full moment after the initial contact. Sure, it was painful, but he should've gone down on the spot if it was that bad.

That should've warranted a yellow for simulation along with the penalty (which is apparently something that's possible to give, only never done).

He didn't fool atkinson, as Atkinson gave the goal kick. Stop talking drivel.

Secondly, it was as much of a penalty as Mane V Leicester.

Give it a fuckin rest and let them have it.
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5683 on: December 27, 2019, 10:37:58 PM »
Biggest problem with VAR is how much attention refereeing decisions get. Amazon spending about 20 minutes in it. Both they and bt sport have their own retired ref sitting in a box as if they're conducting an experiment
Lee Dixon the big divvie going on about it last night when it had zero impact on the game

We've just had a great game of football you twats. Focus on that. Talk about wolves doing well in Europe and 2 points off 4th.

Once we get over this obsession VAR will be a lot easier to implement
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online Linudden

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5684 on: December 27, 2019, 10:38:52 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on December 27, 2019, 10:34:00 PM
He didn't fool atkinson, as Atkinson gave the goal kick. Stop talking drivel.

I said penalty + yellow for diving.

He fooled Atkinson in the sense that the referee thought it wasn't a penalty because he launched himself into the sky when he could've chosen to stand. Therefore Atkinson thought he'd outsmarted Mahrez and pointed to a goal kick. Mahrez had a chance to go down immediately but chose to do it later and that's not cool. Mané should've gone down straightaway against Leicester too. Both were penalties. Mané's was far less obvious than this one though since I'm not entirely sure how he didn't fall at once.
« Last Edit: December 27, 2019, 10:45:47 PM by Linudden »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5685 on: December 27, 2019, 11:10:20 PM »
It was messy tonight and stalled the game but in every instance, VAR helped reach the correct decision.
Logged

Online Pyro

  • no party no
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,505
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5686 on: Yesterday at 06:15:04 PM »
I voted for yes in this poll, but my support for VAR is rapidly diminishing by the week.

Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5687 on: Yesterday at 06:20:52 PM »
Regarding offside decisions, the issue always seems to focus on the striker/defender and whether the angle is correct. But I'm interested to know how they calculate the initial cross/delivery and how they determine the precise moment it left the boot. Because if that is out by a few centimetres, then the offside decision wont be correct either.
Logged

Offline SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,994
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5688 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 PM »
If its used for factual decisions and that includes the armpits decisions, then fine, at least we have a line that can be drawn. Points of opinion are a minefield and will never work on VAR.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Illmatic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5689 on: Yesterday at 06:27:30 PM »
Do these tight VAR offside calls occur in other leagues? don't recall anything like this happening in the CL or in the many international tourneys it has been used it.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5690 on: Yesterday at 06:28:58 PM »
Pukki's feet were a yard onside, which I still think would be a fairer point to draw the line. The defenders have a huge advantage going off the shoulder because generally, attackers are going to be leaning forward as they make their run.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Roger Federer

  • Christ imagine naming yourself after Roger Federer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5691 on: Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM »
How do the decide which is the furthest point of each player? Those dotted lines drawn from a knee or shoulder down to the pitch does not look very accurate. Also I wonder how they know how far to draw them when the angle is like it was now for Pukki. One less dot on his line and hes onside. I think these marginal calls are silly, as the margin for error is too great. The assistants call should stand unless its clearly wrong and that is obvious from an instant check.
Logged

Offline petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,731
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5692 on: Yesterday at 06:39:36 PM »


Quote from: Roger Federer on Yesterday at 06:36:33 PM
How do the decide which is the furthest point of each player? Those dotted lines drawn from a knee or shoulder down to the pitch does not look very accurate. Also I wonder how they know how far to draw them when the angle is like it was now for Pukki. One less dot on his line and hes onside. I think these marginal calls are silly, as the margin for error is too great. The assistants call should stand unless its clearly wrong and that is obvious from an instant check.

I thought the same with the Bobby at Villa line down, didn't it have fewer dots in one pic than another or something? Who decides when the line has accurately reached the turf, that must be so arbitrary.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline phonic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5693 on: Yesterday at 06:46:09 PM »
These tight decisions could all be sorted by adopting the Umpire's Call that they have in cricket. The linesman has to give a 'soft signal' as the play goes on as to whether they think it's on or off. VAR then has to see if there is a clear reason to overturn the decision, that way the decision is still heavily influenced by the onfield officials' decision and not some chump in an office hundreds of miles away.
Logged

Offline Butter Keks

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5694 on: Yesterday at 06:50:38 PM »
Not sure how we've been given technology to help make the game more accurate in decision making and instead the absolute fucking clowns running it have turned the whole thing in to a farce. Arsing about with tiny measurements and angles when VAR was introduced to help with clear and obvious errors.

I said it last year but the system was only ever going to be as good as the people using it. It's been proven that the current implementation isn't healthy for the game. Introduce rules that take players foot positioning in to account and given some leeway when the lines are drawn. There should be clear daylight between the lines for it to be ''obvious''.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,908
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5695 on: Yesterday at 06:56:27 PM »
So as far as I know, the refs aren't the ones drawing the line. It's hawkeye.

Even so. Not even FIFA would call that offside
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5696 on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 PM »
Bad day for VAR. Pukki simply wasnt offside. There is no margin for error, they cant guarentee theyve timed it to the exact second the ball is played, and the lines they use are thicker than the players armpit appears from the angle they use.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,768
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5697 on: Yesterday at 07:42:28 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:56:27 PM
So as far as I know, the refs aren't the ones drawing the line. It's hawkeye.

Even so. Not even FIFA would call that offside

Theres a video on youtube showing how its done and its a ref whose drawing the lines.
Logged

Offline Learpholl

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5698 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 PM »
Do people think assistant referees do a better job at judging offside than VAR?
Logged

Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,242
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5699 on: Yesterday at 08:53:48 PM »
Quote from: Learpholl on Yesterday at 08:15:25 PM
Do people think assistant referees do a better job at judging offside than VAR?

It's probably about the same.
Logged
Better looking than Samie.

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5700 on: Yesterday at 09:08:46 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 07:36:23 PM
Bad day for VAR. Pukki simply wasnt offside. There is no margin for error, they cant guarentee theyve timed it to the exact second the ball is played, and the lines they use are thicker than the players armpit appears from the angle they use.

Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 06:20:52 PM
Regarding offside decisions, the issue always seems to focus on the striker/defender and whether the angle is correct. But I'm interested to know how they calculate the initial cross/delivery and how they determine the precise moment it left the boot. Because if that is out by a few centimetres, then the offside decision wont be correct either.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,628
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5701 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:08:46 PM


They don't use high frame rate cameras so there's needless gaps in pictures, nor have they laid out what point a ball is kicked (is it the moment ball and body part make contact, or is it the moment that ball and body part separate after the contact). So there's a large margin for error, which pundits clearly don't understand when they say 'have to trust the technology it's always right even if we don't like it'. On top of that they don't use perpendicular camera angles, only using angled TV cameras, so the level of guess work is ever wider than necessary again there. It should have been dropped on the first day when this issue became clear at the West Ham game.
Logged

Online plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,470
  • Buck Dancer
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 05:14:57 PM »
Haha fuck off then Taylor you corrupt rat
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 05:15:24 PM »
Taylor is a disgrace. A farce that took so long though, was fucking obvious
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 05:16:21 PM »
Do one Taylor!
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online db1animal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 05:17:17 PM »
No one can have any complaints based on VAR disallowing goals based on the armpit being offside, they had to give that goal
Logged
Boston Strong. JTF96.  YNWA

Online plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,470
  • Buck Dancer
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 05:20:54 PM »
:lmao

LiVARpool LiiiiiiVARpool
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,042
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 05:21:26 PM »
Hyuk.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,241
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 05:21:36 PM »
Best.Thing.Ever :lmao
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 05:22:00 PM »
shite  ;D
Logged
Let's talk about six, baby

Online kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 05:22:43 PM »
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,252
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 05:22:47 PM »
 :D

LiVARpool!
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 05:23:12 PM »
This offside call went for us, but honestly it's difficult to justify an armpit or the heel of someone's boot being millimetres over to disallow a goal. Same happened to us with Bobby against Villa, but the rule of the VAR interpretation needs to be changed somehow.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 05:23:15 PM »
Bluemoon is about to explode :lickin
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 05:23:32 PM »
I remain a fan :D
Logged

Online "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!"

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,755
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 05:23:41 PM »
So I think VAR is rubbish, but I have a lot of time for the fume of others.

Its a tough one today ;D
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,461
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5716 on: Today at 05:24:18 PM »
The game I know and love is dead.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5717 on: Today at 05:24:41 PM »
Fucking dumb. I don't see how anyone who likes football can agree with that goal being disallowed. Just give them it.

As for our one, how the fuck that took three minutes to sort out I have no idea.

Fuck it off. It's complete shite.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5718 on: Today at 05:25:28 PM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 05:23:12 PM
This offside call went for us, but honestly it's difficult to justify an armpit or the heel of someone's boot being millimetres over to disallow a goal. Same happened to us with Bobby against Villa, but the rule of the VAR interpretation needs to be changed somehow.

It's always gonna be a line though. Daylight? Then we'll get mm decisions for that. Benefit of doubt? Well how big is that defined as? Remains that there'll be mm calls.

Agree that decisions like that one are against the spirit of the game, but I don't see how you can write a rule that involves drawing a line and not have incredibly tight calls
Logged

Offline The King with the Keita the sherry cabinet.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5719 on: Today at 05:26:02 PM »
I didn't see it as my stream died but heard that his hand was offside? His bloody hand?? Got £20 on a goal being ruled out for someone's helmet being offside.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143] 144   Go Up
« previous next »
 