VAR in England evolved to an offside-judging tool, which I had found very deficient from the off. We need a different technology for offsides. It's not normal to continue play when a player is in an offside position, from which he gets a free kick, a corner, or whatever other advantage. This needs to be judged on the spot, whether the linesman is right or wrong. Furthermore, there is no sense in reviewing a video footage frame-by-frame to try and judge a millimeter offside when the error is most likely several centimeters. Hawk Eye never reveals what the technology error is in any sport, even that in tennis is still being debated, and independent studies indicate far greater error than Hawk Eye claim.



VAR is not the right tool for ruling over offsides. I'd go back to linesman on-field calls.