Author Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?  (Read 198725 times)

Online Roblaar

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5640 on: December 17, 2019, 01:14:25 PM »
Surely its just too technical a process for the limitations it has on timing and position.

An alternative is just give the VAR team 10secs to review.  If it's obviously wrong overturn the decision, if not don't and stick with the on field linesman's decision.  Sometimes they will still be wrong, but not terribly.  I would've ruled out the Mane one at the weekend based on the quick review.

It should omit the howlers without destroying the celebration as you can normally sense if the attacker is close to offside.
Online 4pool

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5641 on: December 17, 2019, 05:38:01 PM »
Ref's microphoned... here's how it might sound

https://twitter.com/uponthebluemoon/status/1205802376734691329?s=21
Offline robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5642 on: December 17, 2019, 05:43:24 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2019, 05:38:01 PM
Ref's microphoned... here's how it might sound

https://twitter.com/uponthebluemoon/status/1205802376734691329?s=21

Anthony Taylor in the tunnel at Anfield "Fucking scouse bastards, i'm giving these fuck all today"

VAR - Erm, Anthony, the mike is on.....................................
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM »
Checking to see if a clear foul was inside or outside the box.. and deciding that it wasn't a foul.

What the fuck was that all about?!

The right decision was to reverse the penalty decision and the yellow card, and to award a free-kick and give a red card.
Offline PaulF

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 PM »

Like a lot of occasions in the game I didn't even see anything I'd count as contact. Had a ref for local leagues in the house , a united fan at that and he saw one of the tackles we got booked for and said he would not have even given it as a foul.
Online Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 01:17:59 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Checking to see if a clear foul was inside or outside the box.. and deciding that it wasn't a foul.

What the fuck was that all about?!

The right decision was to reverse the penalty decision and the yellow card, and to award a free-kick and give a red card.

Good example tonight that VAR is just a monitor in front of human beings. Ref loat his head with that moment. To end up with 2 wrong decisions (on field and after video check) is really poor
Offline Peabee

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 01:49:11 AM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:17:59 AM
Good example tonight that VAR is just a monitor in front of human beings. Ref loat his head with that moment. To end up with 2 wrong decisions (on field and after video check) is really poor

The only thing I can think of is that he slowed the clip down so much that it didnt look like any obvious contact. Thats the trouble with slo-mo replays. Other than that I really dont know what he was thinking. One of the worst refereeing performances Ive seen. Worse than Atkinson in the United game.
Online Medellin

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 09:09:11 AM »
The performance from the referee was that bad I ended up laughing during the latter stages of the game yesterday.
Regarding the overturned penalty decision..Firstly I was amazed the referee gave the penalty in the first place.
To then view a replay which constantly showed the same angle was shocking too..If he was shown the different angle no doubt it's given.
The cockhead providing the replay on VAR should be fucked right off for restricting other angles too.
How the fuck do people get the nod to officiate at this level..I say people because they showed no qualities of being qualified to do the job presented to them.
C*nts..the lot of them & that includes the clueless fuckwits who gave them the game.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 09:38:01 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Checking to see if a clear foul was inside or outside the box.. and deciding that it wasn't a foul.

What the fuck was that all about?!

The right decision was to reverse the penalty decision and the yellow card, and to award a free-kick and give a red card.

The thing is, even if he believes it's not a foul and the defender has won the ball. Why on God's green earth is he giving a drop ball?

It's a corner to us.
Online Iska

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 09:52:46 AM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:49:11 AM
The only thing I can think of is that he slowed the clip down so much that it didnt look like any obvious contact. Thats the trouble with slo-mo replays.
I actually cant blame the ref on this one - they tell him hes got to review that decision, then send him over and make him watch blurred images that dont show contact but do show whatever happened was outside the box ... what else can he do but overturn it, unless hes got the balls of steel to insist that that thing he saw three minutes ago, from thirty yards back, was definitely a foul?

The problem is VAR.  It makes things worse.  Though I suppose in this case at least it means we arent world champions off a dodgy penalty.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 07:44:26 PM »
The one aspect of VAR that I don't get is how the linesmen are instructed to flag close calls for off-sides, yet an off-side is not retrospectively given unless a goal is to be cancelled.

Again, today, in Spurs vs Chelsea. Alli is clearly off-side per VAR standards, he is fouled as he gets the ball, yet as off-side is now ignored, they instead check whether it was a penalty or not.

Bonkers.
Offline farawayred

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 07:59:24 PM »
VAR in England evolved to an offside-judging tool, which I had found very deficient from the off. We need a different technology for offsides. It's not normal to continue play when a player is in an offside position, from which he gets a free kick, a corner, or whatever other advantage. This needs to be judged on the spot, whether the linesman is right or wrong. Furthermore, there is no sense in reviewing a video footage frame-by-frame to try and judge a millimeter offside when the error is most likely several centimeters. Hawk Eye never reveals what the technology error is in any sport, even that in tennis is still being debated, and independent studies indicate far greater error than Hawk Eye claim.

VAR is not the right tool for ruling over offsides. I'd go back to linesman on-field calls.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 08:13:59 PM »
I have grown to accept how off-sides are under VAR nowadays. Off-sides are the most objective calls there are, I'd like to have something like one +/1 inch threshold for having the attacking player called level automatically taken into account. So then when it is called an off-side, you'd know there was some leeway left for him having been level. These armpits etc are utter bollocks. Level is level, advantage attacker then.
Online thejbs

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 10:32:16 PM »
There has to be an allowance for error when the technology itself is fallible. If it was 8k footage at 200fps you could maybe understand the mm calls.
Online Guz-kop

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 10:40:32 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:52:46 AM
I actually cant blame the ref on this one - they tell him hes got to review that decision, then send him over and make him watch blurred images that dont show contact but do show whatever happened was outside the box ... what else can he do but overturn it, unless hes got the balls of steel to insist that that thing he saw three minutes ago, from thirty yards back, was definitely a foul?

The problem is VAR.  It makes things worse.  Though I suppose in this case at least it means we arent world champions off a dodgy penalty.

Can't the two of them have a discussion though? He's got a headset on. Can't he ask for other angles? Can't he ask his mate in the room what he thinks if both of them are being asked to make a decision (unlike cricket where its just 3rd umpire when referred). Whole thing was weird
Online Shaun101

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 10:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:17:59 AM
Good example tonight that VAR is just a monitor in front of human beings. Ref loat his head with that moment. To end up with 2 wrong decisions (on field and after video check) is really poor

I heard a quote that summed it up saying its like blaming the remote control for the shite telly

At the end of the day the technology could be flawless but it administered by cretins
