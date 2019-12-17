Poll

Should VAR (Video Assistant Referee) be introduced full time in professional football?

Yes - It's a good idea and I welcome its introduction
322 (44.9%)
Oh HELL No! - It will ruin the game / is unnecessary
207 (28.9%)
Unsure - It needs to be refined etc...(discuss)
188 (26.2%)

Total Members Voted: 716

Topic: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?

Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5640 on: December 17, 2019, 01:14:25 PM
Surely its just too technical a process for the limitations it has on timing and position.

An alternative is just give the VAR team 10secs to review.  If it's obviously wrong overturn the decision, if not don't and stick with the on field linesman's decision.  Sometimes they will still be wrong, but not terribly.  I would've ruled out the Mane one at the weekend based on the quick review.

It should omit the howlers without destroying the celebration as you can normally sense if the attacker is close to offside.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5641 on: December 17, 2019, 05:38:01 PM
Ref's microphoned... here's how it might sound

https://twitter.com/uponthebluemoon/status/1205802376734691329?s=21
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5642 on: December 17, 2019, 05:43:24 PM
Quote from: 4pool on December 17, 2019, 05:38:01 PM
Ref's microphoned... here's how it might sound

https://twitter.com/uponthebluemoon/status/1205802376734691329?s=21

Anthony Taylor in the tunnel at Anfield "Fucking scouse bastards, i'm giving these fuck all today"

VAR - Erm, Anthony, the mike is on.....................................
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Checking to see if a clear foul was inside or outside the box.. and deciding that it wasn't a foul.

What the fuck was that all about?!

The right decision was to reverse the penalty decision and the yellow card, and to award a free-kick and give a red card.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 11:27:38 PM

Like a lot of occasions in the game I didn't even see anything I'd count as contact. Had a ref for local leagues in the house , a united fan at that and he saw one of the tackles we got booked for and said he would not have even given it as a foul.
Re: VAR! Huh! What is it good for? Absolutely nothing... ?
Reply #5645 on: Today at 01:17:59 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:21:23 PM
Checking to see if a clear foul was inside or outside the box.. and deciding that it wasn't a foul.

What the fuck was that all about?!

The right decision was to reverse the penalty decision and the yellow card, and to award a free-kick and give a red card.

Good example tonight that VAR is just a monitor in front of human beings. Ref loat his head with that moment. To end up with 2 wrong decisions (on field and after video check) is really poor
