« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 812 813 814 815 816 [817]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3273058 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32640 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 01:17:06 pm
Ditto for last night

I don't think any of the players have looked tired these past few games. Maybe a little out of sync/rhythm against Utd and Spurs. But overall we were pretty good in the 2nd half and managed to get through the best low block in the league but their keeper made some great saves.
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,707
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32641 on: Today at 01:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 01:21:35 pm
One of our Greatest Players, if it wasn't for him this season we probably wouldn't be top.

I was involved in negotiating at the highest level :) and once got a plasterer a verbal warning when he looked dead in the water and everyone including me thought he would get instant dismissal .
His garage looked like B&Q

The Plasterer then asked could he have it in writing..

Salah deserves a two year contract on the same money as now and then a testimonial were every penny goes to good causes..
Thats great an all.. but what happened to the plasterer? Did his skills drop after hed secured his final deal?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32642 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
He went off the rails again that summer, three of them drinking most afternoons.
They were so good when in work they got chance after chance and in those days you could do all sorts and get away with it.

I got clocked in and covered for many away games and our foreman even came to Aberdeen from Monday to Thursday.
His boss said, " I didn't think you'd be back till Monday :)
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32643 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
There's a story about McDermott drinking in the afternoon with Brian Robson in The Quarry Green Club in a Kirkby . Don't think Salah will be doing that but he might pop in The Kingfisher after training.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32644 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:36:06 pm
I've not looked at any data so this is anecdotal, but is it a general trend that Salah is a lot more productive in the 1st half of the season compared to the 2nd? Feels like he tails off a bit after Xmas/NY even if he doesn't go away to the AFCON.
His level was always going to drop off though. He was (still is) going at a rate that will obliterate the record for most goals and assists in a league season, to the point where he would break it by the end of March!
Logged

Online Ozy2002

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32645 on: Today at 03:35:36 pm »
all the news today in egypt and saudi arabia talking about  offer from Al hilal club is prepared, they want salah to play with them the coming club world cup, they offer him crazy money as 3 million pound per week and they want even buy him in january from liverpool ,
also Turk Al sheikh posted today fake photo of salah with hilal shirt ,
to be honest as egyptian who supported salah since he was 19 years old, and also want him to stay with liverpool at least 3 more seasons to break all records. ,
but this money make it really difficult on any human being
on the other hand very upset about omar marmoush that he is going to man city , for over 60 million while he was free transfer last year and could easily accept 50k a week if liverpool approached him
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,808
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32646 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 01:21:35 pm
One of our Greatest Players, if it wasn't for him this season we probably wouldn't be top.

I was involved in negotiating at the highest level :) and once got a plasterer a verbal warning when he looked dead in the water and everyone including me thought he would get instant dismissal .
His garage looked like B&Q

The Plasterer then asked could he have it in writing..

Salah deserves a two year contract on the same money as now and then a testimonial were every penny goes to good causes..

I am very confused. The plasterer wanted his verbal warning in writing?
And why did his garage look like B&Q , was it lots of orange, with elderly people wandering round trying to help?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,838
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32647 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm »
Turki Alalsheik posted this on his facebook. Turki is an MBS mouthpiece and he is the head of entertainment and is responsible for bringing in boxing and wrestling acts as well as football players to the country.

Make of that what you wish.



Source - https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15giaUSPVk/
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32648 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
When he was given a verbal warning, he asked could he have it in writing. He was joking, he done the clubs and was also a good singer.
Anyone from Liverpool who went to the clubs would know him, he was a compere down Window Lane.
His garage had more plasterboards and bags of plaster than B&Q, really nice fella who everybody liked, probably why he kept his job.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 812 813 814 815 816 [817]   Go Up
« previous next »
 