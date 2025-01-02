« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3242102 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32520 on: January 2, 2025, 11:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on January  2, 2025, 10:14:25 pm
Whoscoreds ratings are proper bad.

If you want a summary of modern day football, people actually argue about football using ratings made up by people on websites to prove their points

Bizarre times
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32521 on: January 2, 2025, 11:19:39 pm »
Flekken in goal? Are they having a laugh?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,941
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32522 on: January 2, 2025, 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on December 31, 2024, 06:20:30 pm
Sky had some women on who when asked if Mo meant the nutmeg? said No, I am not having it. I regretted not turning the sound off earlier.

They also had male pundits that said the same.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32523 on: January 2, 2025, 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on January  2, 2025, 11:28:21 pm
They also had male pundits that said the same.

And if it's about the first one, Mo himself said he didn't mean that. He just wanted to move the ball inside and got lucky. The second one he did mean though.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32524 on: January 2, 2025, 11:59:16 pm »
There is absolutely no doubting he is the best in the world right now and has been for some months. What an incredible player and human being we have the pleasure of watching week in week out.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,636
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32525 on: Yesterday at 06:36:34 am »
still can't believe that touch
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,174
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32526 on: Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm »
Mo saying he and Klopp have text more in the last 3 months than in all their time together.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1875213947047150051
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,581
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32527 on: Yesterday at 07:42:53 pm »
I can believe it to be honest. I imagine as a player it can be pretty intense with Kloppo, and sometimes in football things get blown up. It's only when you take a step back you realise in the end they shared some great years, and will always have that.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32528 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on January  2, 2025, 11:31:43 pm
And if it's about the first one, Mo himself said he didn't mean that. He just wanted to move the ball inside and got lucky. The second one he did mean though.
I thought he said the first one was intentional but the second was not?
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32529 on: Yesterday at 08:24:04 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm
I thought he said the first one was intentional but the second was not?

No. He said first one no, second one yes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0ufhHzyZD8 (at roughly 16:00 in this video)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,879
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32530 on: Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm
I thought he said the first one was intentional but the second was not?

Both texts were intentional
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32531 on: Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 08:24:04 pm
No. He said first one no, second one yes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0ufhHzyZD8 (at roughly 16:00 in this video)

I think he said the nutmeg was not intentional but he meant to take that touch.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,029
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32532 on: Yesterday at 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 10:42:20 pm
I think he said the nutmeg was not intentional but he meant to take that touch.

Yeah, but I understood it in the sense of, he was just trying to somehow get a touch on the ball and was lucky with the way it all played out in the end. He even said, he was lucky. At the end of the day, it doesn't really take away anything from him. Looking at the "Inside Training" LFC posted today on YouTube, I think that's something we're actively working on in training. Like giving players the ball in the box in a kind of stressful situation and have them make the best out of it.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,770
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32533 on: Today at 02:17:09 am »
Anyone else from another team and there would be no talk about intention in the media. It was a sublime first touch - he didn't mean the nutmeg (how could he unless he had eyes in the back of his head) - then a great nutmeg for the assist. What a player.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,659
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32534 on: Today at 03:06:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:37:52 pm
Mo saying he and Klopp have text more in the last 3 months than in all their time together.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/BackseatsmanLFC/status/1875213947047150051


Is Klopp tapping him up?
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,770
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32535 on: Today at 04:22:09 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:06:14 am

Is Klopp tapping him up?

He has form.  :-X
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 809 810 811 812 813 [814]   Go Up
« previous next »
 