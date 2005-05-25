« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3233323 times)

Online Jingle wils 21 thrills

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:44 am
"Tired of all the discussion on Salah. Yes a great player but no-one ever looks at what chances he misses."

Things like this are why hes still considered underrated. Players get better when they become confined to statistics and highlight reels rather than being watched and scrutinised week in week out.

Paul Scholes is the prime example of a footballer who became exceptionally better than he was after retiring, people dont remember his awful defensive awareness or dreadful tackling - they just remember his screamers that pop up on goal compilations.

One that always gets me is the frequency Jerzy Dudeks name appears in online discussions about our best ever goalkeepers. People remember (or newer fans are exposed to) his performance in Istanbul - not his errors against the Mancs or Boro for example.

Were lucky we can enjoy him in his prime, the rest will catch up when nostalgia sets in and hes not scoring goals for a team they dont like anymore.
Offline eyescream

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 09:45:09 am »
I think his song should be updated to "Mo Salah, Mo Salah running everywhere."
He really is everywhere on the pitch - pressing, tracking back , assisting, scoring.
For me he's up there with King Kenny and Gerrard as one of the best LFC players .
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 am »
Saw Alan Pardew on YouTube clip saying Mo Salah is world class but might not make his top ten of Premier League greats :lmao
Offline harleydanger

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 10:35:51 am »
That nutmeg.


Jesus.
Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 10:40:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 09:55:54 am
Saw Alan Pardew on YouTube clip saying Mo Salah is world class but might not make his top ten of Premier League greats :lmao

Therefore qualifying Mo as one of the all time PL greats.
Offline Keita Success

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 12:33:09 pm »
Only just found out there's no AFCON this season  ;D
Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 12:44:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:44 am
I don't normally give a shit about fan comments but this one on the beeb made me chuckle.

"Tired of all the discussion on Salah. Yes a great player but no-one ever looks at what chances he misses. Liverpool demolished West Ham and should have had many more goals. Salah missed 2-3 great chances, which another day could cost the match. Again, made a number of poor passes that could have cost us. If he really wants to stay, then why the non-stop talk about money?"

Kenny missed plenty of sitters too. But also scored and made more than enough to compensate for that.
Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Jingle wils 21 thrills on Yesterday at 09:38:38 am

Paul Scholes is the prime example of a footballer who became exceptionally better than he was after retiring, people dont remember his awful defensive awareness or dreadful tackling - they just remember his screamers that pop up on goal compilations.


I'm not sure even that. He never seemed much more than a decent utility midfielder.  Some of the players that worked with him, I think appreciated him for doing that and helping their best sides tick over.  Always seems weird that he is in the convo with Gerrard and Lampard.

I think his toe sucking legacy will be the one that lasts though.
Offline darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 12:54:27 pm »
Just looks way fitter than last year. He is doing everything much faster. Thank goodness there is no AFCON this season.
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 09:15:47 am
agbonlahor - villa legend ;D

says all about it really. scraping the bottom of the barrel doesn't even cut it.

no idea why we are wasting time debating about it but here i am posting about him. so the bait works

Gabby Agbonlahor has more kids with different women than he does premieres league honors.
Offline darragh85

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 01:02:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:56:04 pm
Gabby Agbonlahor has more kids with different women than he does premieres league honors goals

Fixed
Offline fowlermagic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 03:34:37 pm »
He's just a Rolls Royce when it comes to quality and just never fails to deliver every year. As long as he stays on the pitch he will have an impact for the next 3-5 years as he's in the Messi Ronaldo mode of keeping himself fit
Offline elsewhere

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 04:04:05 pm »
clearly an even better footballer without longer curly hair?
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 04:05:51 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 04:04:05 pm
clearly an even better footballer without longer curly hair?

The opposite of Torres - who cut his hair and started a decline. Mo's new streamlined hair is really paying off.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 04:06:38 pm »
It's almost like he's come into the season with a 'it is what is it' mindset and it's completely took the shackles off him, like he is completely free in his mind and just enjoying his football and the performances are following.

I didn't think I'd ever see an individual season like Suarez in 13/14 again but if he carries on this form to the end of the season and we actually win the league at the end, then he might've eclipsed it. Has to be the favourite for the Ballon d'Or.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm »
Fairly sure it said yesterday he holds the record for Premier League goals scored against West Ham (13 I think). Doesnt he hold that against both Manc clubs too. And probably some other bums.
Online SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 06:55:28 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm
Fairly sure it said yesterday he holds the record for Premier League goals scored against West Ham (13 I think). Doesnt he hold that against both Manc clubs too. And probably some other bums.
the man is a human bum gun.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32497 on: Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 05:18:00 pm
Fairly sure it said yesterday he holds the record for Premier League goals scored against West Ham (13 I think). Doesnt he hold that against both Manc clubs too. And probably some other bums.

Likely, absolute stat-padder.

Offline PaulF

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32498 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Is he getting hauled down a bit less this season. Or are we just so used to it, it's not mentioned here?
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32499 on: Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm »
He really blew it yesterday - was given a hat trick on a platter and screwed it up.
Online AshbourneRed

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32500 on: Yesterday at 10:02:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:26:34 pm
He really blew it yesterday - was given a hat trick on a platter and screwed it up.

Keeping his powder dry for Sunday. Hopefully.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32501 on: Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm
Is he getting hauled down a bit less this season. Or are we just so used to it, it's not mentioned here?

He's too bloody strong. His core strength must a significant reason why he's able to ride tackles these days.
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32502 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
Likely, absolute stat-padder.



Just watched the full Utd game for my sins, fucking hell if Salah doesnt get 5 hes under performed.
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32503 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 10:40:09 am
Therefore qualifying Mo as one of the all time PL greats.
He should be ahead of Henry in anyone's list for best Premier League players.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32504 on: Today at 12:20:33 am »
Here's hoping he continues his form in the 2nd half of the season. He does usually start strong, doesn't he? Doesn't end as strong though, but I think going to the AFCON might have something to do with his form for several of those seasons.

I wonder what happens to his form when his contract issue gets resolved either way. If he's already found another club, will he relax a bit? What if he extends his contract? I doubt he'll do an Ozil and tag team in his never before seen twin brother with half the talent.

Hopefully he signs and gets even more motivated to include himself in the discussion of the greatest Liverpool player, ever. Who knew that could have been a possibility when he first signed?
Online farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32505 on: Today at 01:04:19 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:34:06 pm
Likely, absolute stat-padder.


Wow, that's been a long purple patch...

Here's to a hat-trick
