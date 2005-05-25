"Tired of all the discussion on Salah. Yes a great player but no-one ever looks at what chances he misses."



Things like this are why hes still considered underrated. Players get better when they become confined to statistics and highlight reels rather than being watched and scrutinised week in week out.Paul Scholes is the prime example of a footballer who became exceptionally better than he was after retiring, people dont remember his awful defensive awareness or dreadful tackling - they just remember his screamers that pop up on goal compilations.One that always gets me is the frequency Jerzy Dudeks name appears in online discussions about our best ever goalkeepers. People remember (or newer fans are exposed to) his performance in Istanbul - not his errors against the Mancs or Boro for example.Were lucky we can enjoy him in his prime, the rest will catch up when nostalgia sets in and hes not scoring goals for a team they dont like anymore.