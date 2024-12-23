« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 804 805 806 807 808 [809]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3220698 times)

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,945
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32320 on: Today at 09:02:17 am »
Mo Salah for Liverpool in the Premier League:

Starts - 250
Goals + assists - 250

Incredible
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32321 on: Today at 09:05:31 am »
This is going to be a historic season numbers wise you feel. Will clean up the end of season awards too. Just need it to go with the PL and, hopefully, big ears.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32322 on: Today at 09:11:33 am »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 12:36:54 am
He was so obviously on the brink of a breakout season. Even if he stayed at the level he showed at Roma, he was going to be a huge success. Supporters of PL clubs, and most likely the clubs themselves, were just blinded by the stint at Chelsea.

Theres also the belief (arrogance?) that serie A players success doesnt translate to the EPL.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,709
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32323 on: Today at 09:19:10 am »
The post match interview was just the interviewer tip toeing around asking about the contract, when you know full well , all he'd get is 'no comment'.
Salah definitely had a vibe about him that said he'd signed already but it was under wraps until the other two were sorted (same as vvd).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline ademuzzy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32324 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 23, 2024, 05:27:26 pm
Salah has scored some superb goals but the mad thing about Suarez's 31 goals (no penalties either) was that genuinely loads of them could be described as outrageous. Do you remember the brace he scored against Cardiff at Anfield a few days before Christmas? He was scoring goals like that routinely when they'd have been the best goals other attackers have ever scored basically. The four goals against Norwich were only a couple of weeks beforehand too.

Suarez is the best footballer to play in this country in the last 30 years or so IMO. Obviously not longevity wise but in terms of a career. One of the best strikers to ever play the game I'd say.

Not to turn this into a Suarez thread but in my own opinion Suarez is the best player we have ever had in the premier league era. I cant comment before that because I was too young to remember.

The guy was just levels above anything Ive ever seen and I havent seen it since.


He was a special, special player
Logged

Online disgraced figgy pudding

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,657
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32325 on: Today at 12:44:57 pm »
Quote from: ademuzzy on Today at 09:53:15 am
Not to turn this into a Suarez thread but in my own opinion Suarez is the best player we have ever had in the premier league era. I cant comment before that because I was too young to remember.

The guy was just levels above anything Ive ever seen and I havent seen it since.


He was a special, special player

Yeah, I'd agree, as I do say in the original post  ;) He was just a monster, the version of him from about 2013-2018 was only bettered by Messi for me, massive shame we couldn't hold on to him but I never begrudged him for going to succeed with Barca as he entered the most important years of his career.

I read after last night's game that Salah this month in terms of goals and assists has only been bettered by Suarez in December 2013. Think that will just be Premier League stats. Salah still has one game left though so hopefully can break another record. Suarez though, wow, I'll never forget what it was like watching him that season. I'm too young to have seen peak Rush so Suarez would be my starting striker in my best Liverpool side, with Salah on the right.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,133
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32326 on: Today at 01:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
First PL player to ever score/assist in 10 consecutive games 3 times.

No other player has achieved that more than once.
Hes an absolute phenomenon. Cant believe Gordon Hodgson is in his sights this season
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 804 805 806 807 808 [809]   Go Up
« previous next »
 