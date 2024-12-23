Not to turn this into a Suarez thread but in my own opinion Suarez is the best player we have ever had in the premier league era. I cant comment before that because I was too young to remember.



The guy was just levels above anything Ive ever seen and I havent seen it since.





He was a special, special player



Yeah, I'd agree, as I do say in the original postHe was just a monster, the version of him from about 2013-2018 was only bettered by Messi for me, massive shame we couldn't hold on to him but I never begrudged him for going to succeed with Barca as he entered the most important years of his career.I read after last night's game that Salah this month in terms of goals and assists has only been bettered by Suarez in December 2013. Think that will just be Premier League stats. Salah still has one game left though so hopefully can break another record. Suarez though, wow, I'll never forget what it was like watching him that season. I'm too young to have seen peak Rush so Suarez would be my starting striker in my best Liverpool side, with Salah on the right.