Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *

RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32240 on: December 23, 2024, 07:27:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 23, 2024, 05:27:26 pm
Salah has scored some superb goals but the mad thing about Suarez's 31 goals (no penalties either) was that genuinely loads of them could be described as outrageous. Do you remember the brace he scored against Cardiff at Anfield a few days before Christmas? He was scoring goals like that routinely when they'd have been the best goals other attackers have ever scored basically. The four goals against Norwich were only a couple of weeks beforehand too.

Suarez is the best footballer to play in this country in the last 30 years or so IMO. Obviously not longevity wise but in terms of a career. One of the best strikers to ever play the game I'd say.

Suarez at that time was at an insane level, I remember seeing the ball floated towards him and shouting goal before he even struck it, you just knew at that time that he would eat up a chance like that and make no mistake he did exactly that

Very different players and Salah is the better player but Suarez did some things most players dont even attempt. That control and shot from the corner against Arsenal is still one the most insane pieces of play ive ever seen
Kashinoda

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32241 on: December 23, 2024, 10:38:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on December 23, 2024, 05:27:26 pm
Salah has scored some superb goals but the mad thing about Suarez's 31 goals (no penalties either) was that genuinely loads of them could be described as outrageous. Do you remember the brace he scored against Cardiff at Anfield a few days before Christmas? He was scoring goals like that routinely when they'd have been the best goals other attackers have ever scored basically. The four goals against Norwich were only a couple of weeks beforehand too.

Suarez is the best footballer to play in this country in the last 30 years or so IMO. Obviously not longevity wise but in terms of a career. One of the best strikers to ever play the game I'd say.

No doubt about any of that, and that doesn't even include some of the best non-goals ever like the Arsenal volley from the corner or the audacious attempt at West Ham when the ball was adjudged to be moving.

This does remind me to dig out the best bit of commentary ever for his header against West Brom:
https://streamable.com/jepina :lmao

I do think Salah gets overlooked when it comes to the audacious and the aesthetic though. Just looking at his first season:
  • His second against West Ham away
  • Curler against Southampton at home
  • Volley away at Stoke
  • Everton home (the winner of the Puskás award, hilariously 😂)
  • Bournemouth away
  • The double against Leicester at home
  • The City lob
  • THAT Spurs goal, which should have been one of the greatest 90+ winners ever.
  • The Porto juggle
  • 2 of his 4 against Watford where 4/5 lads were all falling over trying to keep up with him
  • The away goal against City in the CL
  • Looping header against Bournemouth at home
  • Roma off the crossbar
  • Roma dink
« Last Edit: December 23, 2024, 10:42:38 pm by Kashinoda »
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32242 on: Yesterday at 01:31:21 am »
He always felt like a player who probably wouldn't be appreciated for what he's worth until he's retired, more so by the footballing community rather than Liverpool fans. However, it feels like this season the general feeling has shifted and people can appreciate that we are experiencing greatness.

To put up the numbers he does, to be as consistent as he has over his 8 years here and to be playing some of his best football at the age of 32 in a completely different attack under a new manager is incredible.

You can tell he's desperate for another title. For me he is without question a club legend and one of the best the Premier League has seen, up there with the likes of Henry. But if he can get another title, it will do his legacy amongst the general football community the world of good.
harleydanger

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32243 on: Yesterday at 02:20:51 am »
Never been a more disrespected player, absolute insanity the levels of disrespect he receives.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

the_red_pill

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32244 on: Yesterday at 09:20:30 am »
Levels between him and everbody else.

Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,339
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32245 on: Yesterday at 09:34:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 23, 2024, 08:06:41 am
Hes insane. Nothing more needs to be said. 229 goals in 373 matches gets you in the conversation for one of the best centre forwards in a generation, let alone a right winger. Messi and Ronaldo shouldnt be allowed to skew perceptions so much, what Salah has done is totally out of the ordinary.
To think that Rush is 117 goals away...
Anyway, the coolest thing is, he and Rushie are great pals. I saw an interview with Rush 2 months ago where they were speaking about the contract situation and Rushie just slipped in a - "We're great friends. We speak regularly."

And the day before yesterday, they were telling him that he's got 117 to go to catch Rushie- and he was like- "I honestly don't know how he did it.. we're great friends and speak regularly". ;D

I reckon Mo could try that with another 4 seasons with us. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:37:15 am by the_red_pill »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

killer-heels

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32246 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:20:30 am
Levels between him and everbody else.



Not to start up that debate, but Isak looks pretty good.
Buster Gonad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32247 on: Yesterday at 12:43:38 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 02:20:51 am
Never been a more disrespected player, absolute insanity the levels of disrespect he receives.

He's been labelled a diver based on nothing.  Called the greediest player ever despite being one of the greatest ever providers of assists. People do praise him but it often comes with an asterisk.
Playing for Liverpool and not being English has a big part to play.
Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32248 on: Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm »
Has he got his tree up?
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32249 on: Yesterday at 02:12:02 pm »
MJD-L4

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32250 on: Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 23, 2024, 07:27:27 pm
Suarez at that time was at an insane level, I remember seeing the ball floated towards him and shouting goal before he even struck it, you just knew at that time that he would eat up a chance like that and make no mistake he did exactly that

Very different players and Salah is the better player but Suarez did some things most players dont even attempt. That control and shot from the corner against Arsenal is still one the most insane pieces of play ive ever seen

His finish against Newcastle where he took a 40 odd yard pass down on his shoulder and rounded the keeper in one movement is my favourite.

Two very different players, Salah & Suarez, but both absolutely unplayable.
newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32251 on: Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:12:02 pm
up what?

Sam - "tree" is a euphemism. Rob is just smitten.
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32252 on: Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:09:12 pm
Sam - "tree" is a euphemism. Rob is just smitten.
ah I see.  difficult to keep track these days.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32253 on: Yesterday at 07:52:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:24:51 pm
ah I see.  difficult to keep track these days.

Try seeing the forest for the...
stoa

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32254 on: Yesterday at 08:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 01:07:59 pm
Has he got his tree up?

Seems he usually posts it on the 25th. It's also insane that some people online (mainly TikTok) seem to think there's a "Mo Salah christmas tree curse". Stupidity really is infinite...
Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32255 on: Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 23, 2024, 07:27:27 pm
Suarez at that time was at an insane level, I remember seeing the ball floated towards him and shouting goal before he even struck it, you just knew at that time that he would eat up a chance like that and make no mistake he did exactly that

Very different players and Salah is the better player but Suarez did some things most players dont even attempt. That control and shot from the corner against Arsenal is still one the most insane pieces of play ive ever seen

Salah has been a much, much better player for us in terms of longevity and trophies but I think theres definitely a good argument that Suarez 13/14 season was the single best season by a Liverpool player that Ive ever seen. Both in terms of sheer quantity of goals/assists/ key moments but also the utter genius of some of what he did.
RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32256 on: Yesterday at 09:29:32 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm
His finish against Newcastle where he took a 40 odd yard pass down on his shoulder and rounded the keeper in one movement is my favourite.

Two very different players, Salah & Suarez, but both absolutely unplayable.

Insane insane goal, not seen anything even close since


Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
Salah has been a much, much better player for us in terms of longevity and trophies but I think theres definitely a good argument that Suarez 13/14 season was the single best season by a Liverpool player that Ive ever seen. Both in terms of sheer quantity of goals/assists/ key moments but also the utter genius of some of what he did.

Think its the most entertaining individual season I can remember seeing, it was like he was trying everything he could no matter how insane it seemed.

I honestly just feel completely and utterly privileged to have witnessed Owen, Fowler, Torres, Firmino, Mane, Salah and Suarez in my lifetime. Salahs relentless consistency and ability to adapt his game is something ill always always admire, especially when you look at some of the other names on that list (as great as they were)
Eeyore

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32257 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
Salah has been a much, much better player for us in terms of longevity and trophies but I think theres definitely a good argument that Suarez 13/14 season was the single best season by a Liverpool player that Ive ever seen. Both in terms of sheer quantity of goals/assists/ key moments but also the utter genius of some of what he did.

Yeah, agree. For me, the only comparable season would be John Barnes 87/88. At times that season he looked as if he was playing a different sport to everyone else.
Buster Gonad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32258 on: Yesterday at 11:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
Salah has been a much, much better player for us in terms of longevity and trophies but I think theres definitely a good argument that Suarez 13/14 season was the single best season by a Liverpool player that Ive ever seen. Both in terms of sheer quantity of goals/assists/ key moments but also the utter genius of some of what he did.

For me it was the single best season by any player. Roy of the rovers type shit.
However as everyone agrees Salah goes down as a club legend and one of our all time greats. Hopefully after another couple of seasons.
Ebenezer-viva

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32259 on: Today at 12:03:59 am »
Not even half way through this season yet with much more to come from Mo. I'd hold off talking about single season exploits till the end of this season tbf. Gotta feeling it's gonna be extra special from the Egyptian King
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:39 am by Ebenezer-viva »
Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32260 on: Today at 09:40:01 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm
Yeah, agree. For me, the only comparable season would be John Barnes 87/88. At times that season he looked as if he was playing a different sport to everyone else.

Would love to have seen John Barnes at his peak, the way people talk him makes me very jealous.
mullyred94

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32261 on: Today at 10:50:30 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:09:00 am
Not to start up that debate, but Isak looks pretty good.

wtf

what?
xbugawugax

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32262 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm »
thegoodfella

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32263 on: Today at 02:32:57 pm »
Suarez was extraordinary... Salah is still better.
Cormack Snr

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32264 on: Today at 04:28:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:40:01 am
Would love to have seen John Barnes at his peak, the way people talk him makes me very jealous.
I came back from that QPR game and said " He's the greatest footballer I have ever seen..
Mozology

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32265 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:07:20 pm
but I think theres definitely a good argument that Suarez 13/14 season was the single best season by a Liverpool player that Ive ever seen.

Suarez 13/14 and Barnes 87/88

Salah this season is on course to join that list
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32266 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Suarez 13/14 and Barnes 87/88

Salah this season is on course to join that list

Yeah Barnes 87/88 for me
Jean Girard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32267 on: Today at 05:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Suarez 13/14 and Barnes 87/88

Salah this season is on course to join that list

17/18 Mo should be already on the list.

I named a child after Suarez and that season is such a fond memory but.....his drop off towards the end of the season always bugs me a bit. He ran out of steam, half the reason the wheels came off.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:05:08 pm by Jean Girard »
DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32268 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm »
HE'S POSTED IT!!!!  ;D
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32269 on: Today at 06:17:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:16:39 pm
HE'S POSTED IT!!!!  ;D
where, you fucker!?
SamLad

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32270 on: Today at 06:
you're pissing around.  bastard.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32271 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm »
Nope, he's posted his tree on instagram.
Logged

Online elkun

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32272 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
There goes the premier league..
Offline stevieG786

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32273 on: Today at 06:24:12 pm »
Ffs Mo
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32274 on: Today at 06:40:15 pm »
Mo's upset the Muslim crowd again, the evil fucker ;D

Still don't get the PL shouts, he posted one in 2019 I'm sure ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32275 on: Today at 07:08:50 pm »
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32276 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
Lovely pic of our Egyptian king with his family in front of a Christmas tree at Christmas.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32277 on: Today at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:13:20 pm
Lovely pic of our Egyptian king with his family in front of a Christmas tree at Christmas.

Errr, thats not in the spirit of DAWK, there are lines to be read in between, unfounded assumptions to launched and entrenched opinions to be dealt. Lovely picture, Pah!

Ted Rodgers would pull a dusty bin out of that no worries.
Online Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32278 on: Today at 07:42:31 pm »
PS. He resigns next week.
Online newterp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #32279 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
