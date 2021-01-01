Salah has scored some superb goals but the mad thing about Suarez's 31 goals (no penalties either) was that genuinely loads of them could be described as outrageous. Do you remember the brace he scored against Cardiff at Anfield a few days before Christmas? He was scoring goals like that routinely when they'd have been the best goals other attackers have ever scored basically. The four goals against Norwich were only a couple of weeks beforehand too.



Suarez is the best footballer to play in this country in the last 30 years or so IMO. Obviously not longevity wise but in terms of a career. One of the best strikers to ever play the game I'd say.