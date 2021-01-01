Is it true (I saw this elsewhere) he's the first player to have double figures for goals and assists in the prem by Christmas?



He's out of this world good this season.



Given his assists are about as beautiful as the goals themselves, its an astonishing achievement.More so, if you told me seven years ago that he'd still be doing this, I wouldn't have believed you. For the modern game, such consistency over a long period of time is incredible.I never thought Gerrard would be surpassed in my lifetime as a player (I was born after the 1990 title win) but I do seriously think there's an argument for Salah being the greatest Liverpool player since then. It's a toss up between Stevie and Mo, and heck, I should probably through Virgil into the argument too.