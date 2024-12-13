where TF is Mo???https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c2dx022kgn4o
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman has been crowned the 2024 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards in Marrakesh.
The Atalanta forward saw off competition from Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and South Africa's Ronwen Williams.
Lookman is the second consecutive Nigerian to claim the award after Victor Osimhen in 2023.
Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda made history as the first Zambian to win the women's prize, finishing ahead of Moroccan Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie.
The winners are voted for by a panel of experts which includes members of Caf's technical committee plus African media professionals, players and coaches.