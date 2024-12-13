« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 04:16:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on December 13, 2024, 04:00:15 pm
Would that make him Liddel Plus?
It makes him an even bigger legend in my eyes
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 04:17:43 pm
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 04:51:02 pm
So much Salah PR from the official recently...

https://xcancel.com/i/status/1867607916817121590

Maybe..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 04:58:09 pm
But can he smash a freekick in with both feet, like Billy could?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 04:58:49 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 04:58:09 pm
But can he smash a freekick in with both feet, like Billy could?

At the same time?
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 05:01:27 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 04:58:09 pm
But can he smash a freekick in with both feet, like Billy could?
At the same time? ;)

Edit:
Alright you win
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 13, 2024, 04:58:49 pm
At the same time?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 05:36:46 pm
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on December 13, 2024, 10:55:14 am
Really hope he knows about this stat and is going all in for that ninth minute goal ;D

I'm hoping people have been on his instagram and let him know or it gets to Pete or Becky from LFC TV and they tell him just to see if he start taking more shots in that minute ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 05:52:14 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 13, 2024, 04:58:49 pm
At the same time?

Yep - never seen Billy's dolphin kick?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 05:52:39 pm
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 07:24:18 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 05:52:14 pm
Yep - never seen Billy's dolphin kick?



Fucking loved Higuita... ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 08:00:52 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 13, 2024, 07:24:18 pm


Fucking loved Higuita... ;D

Absolute nutter.

As for Billy, we got a free kick and he slammed it into the net - ref made him take the freekick again for some infringement, so he took it with the other foot and smashed that in.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 09:05:36 pm
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 13, 2024, 08:00:52 pm
Absolute nutter.

As for Billy, we got a free kick and he slammed it into the net - ref made him take the freekick again for some infringement, so he took it with the other foot and smashed that in.
They didn't call Higuita "El Loco" for nothing... I miss his marauding runs from goal past the half line, like Matip's but starting from deeper...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 09:33:28 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December 13, 2024, 09:05:36 pm
They didn't call Higuita "El Loco" for nothing... I miss his marauding runs from goal past the half line, like Matip's but starting from deeper...

Never forget Roger Milla's glorious pickpocketing during Italia '90...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 13, 2024, 10:16:34 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December 13, 2024, 09:05:36 pm
They didn't call Higuita "El Loco" for nothing... I miss his marauding runs from goal past the half line, like Matip's but starting from deeper...

Up there with Ceni the keeper who played for Sao Paulo against us in the World Club final who scored over a 120 goals from free kicks and penalties.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 14, 2024, 04:17:46 am
Quote from: Eeyore on December 13, 2024, 10:16:34 pm
Up there with Ceni the keeper who played for Sao Paulo against us in the World Club final who scored over a 120 goals from free kicks and penalties.
Yeah, I remember the MOTM when we had 22 chances and they had one, still needed an own goal from us to win. The most one sided game Ive seen.

As for Higuita, since Turkish mentioned Milla, I was there Was so funny and sad at the same time.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 14, 2024, 04:11:04 pm
GIVE THIS MAN A BASEBALL LEVEL CONTRACT!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 14, 2024, 04:12:32 pm
Just make him the highest payed player in the world for a year or two, he deserves it
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 03:04:31 am
9 assists in 15 games. He could tie or break the record this season (20).
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 03:10:43 am
Quote from: Caligula? on December 14, 2024, 04:12:32 pm
Just make him the highest payed player in the world for a year or two, he deserves it

Imagine the scenario where you could sign the best player in world (say Rodri) for free. The only conditions are you make him the highest paid player in the league and it's only for 2 years.

Well that's Mo.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 05:34:32 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 15, 2024, 03:10:43 am
Imagine the scenario where you could sign the best player in world (say Rodri) for free. The only conditions are you make him the highest paid player in the league and it's only for 2 years.

Well that's Mo.

And then imagine the scenario where you have a Project Manager from The Apprentice conducting the negotiations.

Well thats Dickie.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 08:38:35 am
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on December 13, 2024, 04:16:03 pm
It makes him an even bigger legend in my eyes

We will never be called Salahpool though and I don't think Salah has ever burst the net or been on £3 a week

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 08:47:25 am
That cross was maybe my favourite assist this season from him. I reckon I would have scored ! Hos goal involvement is almost at 1 a game. It's only a 340 game sample though. Not that special  ;D

Sign. Him. Up!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 10:06:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 15, 2024, 05:34:32 am
And then imagine the scenario where you have a Project Manager from The Apprentice conducting the negotiations.

Well thats Dickie.
;D
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 15, 2024, 08:47:25 am
That cross was maybe my favourite assist this season from him. I reckon I would have scored ! Hos goal involvement is almost at 1 a game. It's only a 340 game sample though. Not that special  ;D

Sign. Him. Up!
was a perfect assist, but I actually think Gakpo made it look much easier than it actually was. Not much margin between scoring and going wide/hitting the keeper
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 10:51:29 am
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2024, 10:06:56 am
;Dwas a perfect assist, but I actually think Gakpo made it look much easier than it actually was. Not much margin between scoring and going wide/hitting the keeper

That's fair enough. Gakpo did amazingly as well. It was such a beautiful ball. Salah can play for another 5 years at a high level I reckon. Just needs to win AFCON so that he can retire without nscklash
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 11:34:15 am
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2024, 10:06:56 am
;Dwas a perfect assist, but I actually think Gakpo made it look much easier than it actually was. Not much margin between scoring and going wide/hitting the keeper

We've seen Salah do that one before. An absolute bastard to defend against.  It took me seeing a replay to realise how great the header was. Actually a lot easier to miss it. Brilliant timing.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
December 15, 2024, 02:10:02 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 15, 2024, 08:38:35 am
We will never be called Salahpool though and I don't think Salah has ever burst the net or been on £3 a week
what's 3 quid a week got to do with it?  :)

you could say things like that about any of our legendary players.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Yesterday at 11:05:57 pm
where TF is Mo???

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c2dx022kgn4o

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman has been crowned the 2024 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards in Marrakesh.

The Atalanta forward saw off competition from Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and South Africa's Ronwen Williams.

Lookman is the second consecutive Nigerian to claim the award after Victor Osimhen in 2023.

Orlando Pride striker Barbra Banda made history as the first Zambian to win the women's prize, finishing ahead of Moroccan Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The winners are voted for by a panel of experts which includes members of Caf's technical committee plus African media professionals, players and coaches.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Today at 07:16:08 am
Nigeria went to the Afcon final and Atalanta won the Europa.

Its like the Balon dOr.
King Kenny.
