« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 3175546 times)

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,698
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31960 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
Quote from: pezzzer on Today at 08:43:28 am
Sorry mate, no worries il post any updates in there 👍🏼

Nice one. 😊
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,551
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31961 on: Today at 09:01:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:03:59 am
Mo should start a YouTube challenge and give daily contract updates. It's way easier than dropping quotes in interviews.

SShowing some skills like crossing into wheelie bins?
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,106
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #31962 on: Today at 10:08:52 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 12:42:33 pm
Contender for Ballon d'Or 2025, I believe?

Genuine question. Does FIFA have any beef against Liverpool FC or Salah in particular?

Even Harry Kane, Yamal and Saka were on their recent list for God's sake.
Definitely won't be up for it, I think.
He was on fire since we signed him up to this season, but was constantly overlooked- even the seaosn he won the European CUP + CWC.

They most likely have it in for him for some reason. PGMOL also.
Otoh... the votes are from Sports journalists, so.... dunno what he did to them. We know they don't like us, but Salah?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:25 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 795 796 797 798 799 [800]   Go Up
« previous next »
 