Always surprises me Van Dijk is hardly mentioned, I rate him ahead of Mo, I don't think I've seen Van Dijk ever have a bad game, maybe an error but he always recovers, he has an aura which is hard to describe. Salah for comparison can have poor games and drift in and out of them.



He makes mistakes like every player, but people don't remember them, or someone else gets the blame. Don't get me wrong he's a wonderful player but even yesterday, he had a couple of sloppy passes. It's the fact that people seem to accept that and forget about them. While other players mistakes are remembered much more.