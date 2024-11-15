In our hypothetical greatest sides, I wonder why Ian Rush doesnt feature for more people? He stuck the ball in the back of the net with alarming regularity, was fast, and he worked hard for the team and never let any defense settle.
Kenny was brilliant with Rushie, but Id have a front three of Suarez, Rush, Salah, assuming all three were at their peak. Its a toss up between Barnes and Suarez for me, too.
We are spoilt for choice though, and I could easily choose a different three and convince myself it was better than the first three I picked.
Those are the players in contention for me too. I go for Ian Rush up front, with Barnes, Kenny and Mo in a 3 behind him. Yeah, 4 up front effectively, but with Gerrard and Souness in midfield we can handle it. Suarez was in the team but Mo's consistency over so many years has put him ahead of Suarez for me, like it obviously has for many of you.
That's the same reason I still have Phil Neal and Ray Clemence in my all-time team, but I can see within a year or two Ali and (hopefully) Trent knocking on the door.