Anyone got a gif of the pass to gakpo?

 Please post it in the "do you cream yourself " thread.
Anyone got a gif of the pass to gakpo?

 Please post it in the "do you cream yourself " thread.

the glorious balls thread, too.
Another goal
Another assist

Relentless

All round play better as well today

Tremendous effort on the defensive side of his game, too.
Totally agree!
So glorious balls and stiff rear guard stuff well done Mo
His range of passing is just on a different level to anyone else in his position.

Its his playmaking that puts him just above peak Mane for me. Brilliant passing today
his balls were glorious today.
We've had an easy start. Harder testes to come
Ooer
The ex-Lyon player? Think he plays in Saudi now
...and his balls were glorious today.

His goals are the crown for the Egyptian King. His balls, they're the crown jewels.
Another goal
Another assist

Relentless

All round play better as well today

Yeah, but what does he bring to the game?  ::)
Whatever happens at the Emirates, I only hope he surpasses God's all-time tally.  ;)
looking forward to the "Mohamed officially better than God" headlines?

:)

:)
Perhaps I'm mistaken but his passing seems to have gone to an even higher level. He reads the game brilliantly and makes passes few in football can. Curtis looked up saw it was Mo with the ball and knew instinctively that if he made the run Mo would anticipate it and find him -  which of course he did. Add in his desire to defend and fight for every ball and we have a glorious player who has to stay for as long as he is able to contribute so much to our play.
Salah has scored and assisted in 34 Premier League matches ... now only 3 left to beat the record (Rooney 36 matches).

Ridiculous.

Ridiculous.
Salah has scored and assisted in 34 Premier League matches ... now only 3 left to beat the record (Rooney 36 matches).

Ridiculous.

No way that's happening, he's rubbish, Chelsea sold him
Don't know if my memory serves me right, but there is a little Argentinian who would have something to say about that. Salah is number 2 though with a big gap to the next best one
His output is insane for his age. It's obvious that as he gets older, his ability to burn defenders with pace and to take them one on one is diminishing but his all around play, and especially his passing, is becoming a greater feature of his play.

He is still so, so important to us and will be incredibly hard to replace. Considering the dearth of right sided attackers that are even close to his level (or even close to the level when he joined us), it would be crazy for us to lose him without any surefire replacement.
Salah has scored and assisted in 34 Premier League matches ... now only 3 left to beat the record (Rooney 36 matches).

Ridiculous.

Ridiculous.
Mo has surpassed any expectations of him, 8 seasons now and he's level with Jermaine Defoe an out & out striker who played in the Premier League as a teenager into his late 30's. As he passes the likes of Robbie Fowler & Thierry Henry he continue to cement his legacy as one of the greatest.
I'd say he's up there with only Henry as an amazing goalscorer and creator.

In the summer, I wasn't that bothered about him leaving next year and while I get there's a significant financial outlay in keeping him well into his 30s, so it's not a straightforward decision, I'm getting more and more into keeping him whatever. He'll have stinkers, but his playmaking ability is still amazing. We'll miss him once he's gone.
Mo has surpassed any expectations of him, 8 seasons now and he's level with Jermaine Defoe an out & out striker who played in the Premier League as a teenager into his late 30's. As he passes the likes of Robbie Fowler & Thierry Henry he continue to cement his legacy as one of the greatest.
Dunno whatcha talking 'bout. One season wonder...
Dunno whatcha talking 'bout. One season wonder...

And pace passes...
Hope he finishes his career here and even though I'm Nigerian I hope Egypt win the next AFCON as I think that's what is preventing him from retiring from international duty. Imagine a Mo not traveling halfway across the world. Scary.
Dunno whatcha talking 'bout. One season wonder...

Purple Patch.

They'll probably qualify for World Cup 2026. So surely will stick around for that.
