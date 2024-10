I cannot even describe how much I hate some of the jargon in modern football. “Number of involvements in open-play shot-ending sequences” and “goal involvements” being 2 of the very worst. Modern football is so fucking shit, honestly it’s been ruined by people trying to turn it into a physics lecture.



It tells you what kind of forward you're talking about. Akanji's numbers are heavily skewed towards creating chances, but he barely has any shots. He's a creator, and if you sign him expecting him to be your main scorer, you're missing the point. On the other end of the spectrum, Semenyo's numbers are heavily skewed towards shots. If you sign him to be part of an interchanging forward line up, you're missing the point. Salah and Tavernier are similarly well balanced in terms of how their contributions are split, with Tavernier being a less involved version of Salah. Throw either player into a forward line up and you can expect them to contribute, either with shots if given the chance, or making chances for others if otherwise.