I wasn't talking about having one African player, or Mo.



I was talking about teams shying away from building too many into their squad.



Agreed, and I've made this point every time someone pulls the race card on anyone who dares to express frustration at the biannual AFCON disruption. It affects the opportunities and earning potential of players when top clubs know they can't afford to have more than one or two from a continent in their best XI.Also agreed with Fromola that the impact goes way beyond one player missing two or three games. Playing frequent, high stakes games in a different system, training under a different regimen, in a different climate, takes its toll. Not only was Mo a write off for the rest of the season, others like Jota who had to step up their workload got injured and written off too, etc etc. I don't understand how anyone can be so blase about the effects.