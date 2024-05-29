I honestly think the Saudi speculation extends little further than, "He's an Arab, so he must want to play in the shiny new Saudi League".
He's given zero indication he wants to go there. As others have said, the Saudi League-hype peaked before the first ball had been kicked. And if money was his primary motivator, he could have left us for any number of other clubs over the years.
If he does leave us, it will be to go somewhere where he can still play decent football, with a chance at the big trophies. But let's hope it doesn't come to that, because I want to see at least another year of this man bossing it in a Red shirt.