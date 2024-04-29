god, on social media so many want to sell him over his "spat"



which I looked back on and looked like hardly anything



Plastic fans after Saudi money



In isolation it's neither here nor there, but the thing for me is it risks becoming a sideshow for Slot going forward whenever he's on the bench/ gets subbed off. It was similar with Gerrard/Rodgers and he didn't really have the balls/gravitas/authority to deal with it.Henderson saw his arse last summer because he couldn't handle not starting every week, with his legs going, and by all accounts was pouting last season when he was dropped (while playing shit). That'll be magnified a lot with Salah. If he's back near his top form next season then it's not so bad, but then you've got the contract situation hanging over his head as well.1) Sell him in the summer and it's realistically going to be Saudi and that's if he wants to go2) Accept he'll probably go for nothing in 2025 and make the best of what'll probably be his last year3) Extend his contract by another a year or twoI can live with either. The thing for me, is are Edwards/FSG content for us to take the financial hit of option 2? And would it make sense to? That's why i'd take with a pinch of salt the briefings of the club keeping him next year. We've let too many players run their contracts down and leave for notihng.