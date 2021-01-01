Bit of a strawman, there. Most have said hes totally right to follow his religious observances. Its also being said that Ramadan coupled with his age and return from injury is the problem, as it has been shown to affect player performance.



I dont get why this is seen as an attack on Mo. From my perspective, at least, its a defence of him against those whove been advocating letting him go or saying hes declining. Without mo, were not in a title race this year.



Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why hes choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when hes probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnt affected his performance on the pitch.One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnt be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who dont share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we dont tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if were physically or mentally tired. Its a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arent as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We dont just simply not fast or make it up later because its inconvenient to us right now.