« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2836610 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,574
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29000 on: Yesterday at 02:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 02:36:14 pm
Unironically the only bit of worthwhile discussion over the last 3 pages.

I'd happily go back to shaved Mo, feels quicker.

There's a study for everything  ;D

https://www.scielo.br/j/rbcdh/a/SCzzHg73dCwsZrzzwqGGLmg/?lang=en#B11
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29001 on: Yesterday at 02:54:24 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:59:15 am
This discussion is all very odd.

It is - especially as hes far from the reason we didnt win the game. And scored a penalty.

Doesnt take much for some to come crawling out of the woodwork with sheer bollocks though.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29002 on: Yesterday at 03:01:01 pm »
There are diets out there that advocate it is better for you to fast for 'long' periods.  Normally 'overnight' and basically skipping breakfast, having last meal of the day early. Or skipping entire days.  I'm not sure they are aimed at elite athletes, but I think it would be as foolish to say ,religious fasting will affect his performance as to say it won't. I would think though, that the huge amounts of money the club spends on nutrionilists and sports/body experts, they would minimise the impact to the point that we'd not see it.  I think his drop off after the last Afcon was far more noticeable that other Ramadans.  Maybe the way he plays \ trains (like a monster) just leads to a lull at this time of year?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29003 on: Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm »
He's out of form, it happens to all players and just gets highlighted more when it's an elite player like Mo.

 It's so unusual for him to be injured, he missed playing for Egypt and the  Klopp news, heads probably all over the place.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,630
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29004 on: Yesterday at 03:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 02:36:14 pm
Unironically the only bit of worthwhile discussion over the last 3 pages.

I'd happily go back to shaved Mo, feels quicker.

wait...are we talking about the same thing??



 :-X :-X
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29005 on: Yesterday at 04:03:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:01:01 pm
There are diets out there that advocate it is better for you to fast for 'long' periods.  Normally 'overnight' and basically skipping breakfast, having last meal of the day early. Or skipping entire days.  I'm not sure they are aimed at elite athletes, but I think it would be as foolish to say ,religious fasting will affect his performance as to say it won't. I would think though, that the huge amounts of money the club spends on nutrionilists and sports/body experts, they would minimise the impact to the point that we'd not see it.  I think his drop off after the last Afcon was far more noticeable that other Ramadans.  Maybe the way he plays \ trains (like a monster) just leads to a lull at this time of year?

Most intermittent fasting diets will recommend being well hydrated. Ramadan bars fluids.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm »
Salah sells enough shirts and is brilliantly professional enough the rest of the season to offset the AFCON/Ramadan issues. With a player like Konaté who's already unreliable, missing the biggest game of our season because of Ramadan changes the equation a fair bit.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,506
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 04:47:18 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,173
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29008 on: Yesterday at 04:49:25 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:59:15 am
This discussion is all very odd.
Agreed. Close it to save further embarrassment of some.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29009 on: Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm »
Shame on Salah for observing his religion on this one occasion having obviously ignored it the previous six years here. That must be the only reason he's been great at this time in previous seasons but struggling a bit now. I refuse to accept it's anything to do with him recovering from injury and regaining his fitness. Also, would be nice if he stops scoring soon as well so we don't have to see that celebration.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,076
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29010 on: Yesterday at 05:03:02 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:03:33 pm
Most intermittent fasting diets will recommend being well hydrated. Ramadan bars fluids.
Expert on fasting, you lad.

Salah should come to you for advice and tips.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29011 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 05:03:02 pm
Expert on fasting, you lad.

Salah should come to you for advice and tips.  :)

Aye, cos intermittent fasting is some great mystery and not one of the most talked about things in nutrition and health in the past ten years.

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 04:59:09 pm
Shame on Salah for observing his religion on this one occasion having obviously ignored it the previous six years here. That must be the only reason he's been great at this time in previous seasons but struggling a bit now. I refuse to accept it's anything to do with him recovering from injury and regaining his fitness. Also, would be nice if he stops scoring soon as well so we don't have to see that celebration.

Bit of a strawman, there. Most have said hes totally right to follow his religious observances. Its also being said that Ramadan coupled with his age and return from injury is the problem, as it has been shown to affect player performance.

I dont get why this is seen as an attack on Mo. From my perspective, at least, its a defence of him against those whove been advocating letting him go or saying hes declining. Without mo, were not in a title race this year. 
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,991
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29012 on: Yesterday at 06:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 04:42:37 pm
Salah sells enough shirts and is brilliantly professional enough the rest of the season to offset the AFCON/Ramadan issues. With a player like Konaté who's already unreliable, missing the biggest game of our season because of Ramadan changes the equation a fair bit.
Their value to us has nothing to do with them being able to live by their beliefs.

What century are we living in? I thought respecting others beliefs in terms of religion/sexuality etc is a minimum requirement in a civilised society
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29013 on: Yesterday at 06:50:55 pm »
If he scores during Ramadan does it count?  I know pace goals don't but what about fast goals?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29014 on: Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm »
Ramadan happens every year and we've had Salah for years. Can't remember this discussion in previous years?
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,023
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29015 on: Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm
Bit of a strawman, there. Most have said hes totally right to follow his religious observances. Its also being said that Ramadan coupled with his age and return from injury is the problem, as it has been shown to affect player performance.

I dont get why this is seen as an attack on Mo. From my perspective, at least, its a defence of him against those whove been advocating letting him go or saying hes declining. Without mo, were not in a title race this year. 

Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why hes choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when hes probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnt affected his performance on the pitch.
One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnt be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who dont share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.
No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we dont tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if were physically or mentally tired. Its a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arent as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We dont just simply not fast or make it up later because its inconvenient to us right now.

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29016 on: Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 06:50:55 pm
If he scores during Ramadan does it count?  I know pace goals don't but what about fast goals?

Brilliant.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,799
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29017 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 pm »
All comps....23 goals and 12 assists this season in 35 appearances.

Mo's worst goal scoring season for us was 2019/20 when he only scored 19 in the League and 4 in Europe for 23 total in 48 appearance along with 13 assists.

Mo will better that this season and he's lost some pace.

Can we replace his levels of goals and assists next season if we sell him?

I think he's got a couple years left.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29018 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 07:37:24 pm
Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why hes choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when hes probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnt affected his performance on the pitch.
One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnt be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who dont share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.
No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we dont tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if were physically or mentally tired. Its a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arent as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We dont just simply not fast or make it up later because its inconvenient to us right now.

I only know one person who observes Ramadan and they find it tough but spiritually enlightening, and like yourself he never complains about it. Hes not even the most devout Muslim either, and is really socially liberal, but he likes the Ramadan tradition.

I think Mo is absolutely right to do it if thats what he chooses to do. Even if it badly affected his game. Rather than criticise his choice to observe, I only suggested it may be a factor now as hes returning from injury (and older). Diet and sleep are so important when youre repairing your body. The study I posted earlier is absolutely fascinating. Other studies Ive read have shown Muslim athletes to show a drop in performance but a belief that they had no drop - that probably points to the spiritual awareness you allude to.

I do intermittently fast (as in 20-24 hours) 2-3 times every week and have done for about a decade (for fitness, as you say), so Im aware of how it feels to an extent. I definitely find exercise tougher on those days even with hydration, but obviously Im not an elite athlete so thats not comparable to Mo. I feel mentally sharper even if physically less so. I guess thats a secular version of the benefits people find in Ramadan.
Logged

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,424
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29019 on: Today at 12:25:05 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
Ramadan happens every year and we've had Salah for years. Can't remember this discussion in previous years?

Because he used to score Salah goals. The debate is whether he still scores Salah goals.
Logged
Quote from: Eeyore on April  3, 2024, 09:28:54 pm
Referees and the PGMOL can do no wrong.

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,373
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #29020 on: Today at 02:59:37 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:55:26 pm
Ramadan happens every year and we've had Salah for years. Can't remember this discussion in previous years?
He was younger.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 721 722 723 724 725 [726]   Go Up
« previous next »
 