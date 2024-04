Bit of a strawman, there. Most have said heís totally right to follow his religious observances. Itís also being said that Ramadan coupled with his age and return from injury is the problem, as it has been shown to affect player performance.



I donít get why this is seen as an attack on Mo. From my perspective, at least, itís a defence of him against those whoíve been advocating letting him go or saying heís declining. Without mo, weíre not in a title race this year.



Not necessarily aimed at you right now but there seems to be people questioning why heís choosing to (or allowed) to fast whilst playing. Funny this has come up now when heís probably been fasting since he was a teenager and hasnít affected his performance on the pitch.One patchy period and now all of a sudden the opinion is he probably shouldnít be fasting. And these opinions are most likely from people who donít share the same beliefs as him nor have observed a fast for anything beyond fitness reasons.No one on here has asked for the opinions of those on here who do observe Ramadan and what we think? Not sure people know this but we donít tend to walk around making Ramadan an excuse if weíre physically or mentally tired. Itís a dedication to our faith and simultaneously a remembrance to those who arenít as fortunate as us when it comes to food and water. We donít just simply Ďnot fastí or Ďmake it up laterí because itís inconvenient to us right now.