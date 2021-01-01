What a record eh?



Mohamed Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons in a row.



The 31-year-olds record for the season now sits at 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.



It is the seventh season in a row that Salah has scored at least 20 goals for the Reds. No other Liverpool player has ever managed that feat.



The previous record was held by former forward Ian Rush, who scored 20+ goals in six consecutive campaigns between the 1981-82 and 1986-87 campaigns.

