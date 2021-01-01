« previous next »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Basically stopped running once he saw he wasn't getting subbed.
Yes, cos the boss told him to ...
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:33:12 pm
Yes, cos the boss told him to ...


"I told him not to defend anymore  I dont think I ever said that to a player. By the way, Mo, thats different on Sunday!" Mo took it easy as instructed.

Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 09:59:25 pm
I hope the unplanned extra 20 minutes walking around on the field doesn't take it out of him. ;D

Needed to get his Fitbit steps in.
What a record eh?

Mohamed Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons in a row.

The 31-year-olds record for the season now sits at 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

It is the seventh season in a row that Salah has scored at least 20 goals for the Reds. No other Liverpool player has ever managed that feat.

The previous record was held by former forward Ian Rush, who scored 20+ goals in six consecutive campaigns between the 1981-82 and 1986-87 campaigns.
Im sure that its his 7th straight season with double digit assists?

Correction, hes done it 6 out of the 7 seasons
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:39:59 am
What a record eh?

Mohamed Salah has become the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in seven consecutive seasons in a row.

The 31-year-olds record for the season now sits at 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

It is the seventh season in a row that Salah has scored at least 20 goals for the Reds. No other Liverpool player has ever managed that feat.

The previous record was held by former forward Ian Rush, who scored 20+ goals in six consecutive campaigns between the 1981-82 and 1986-87 campaigns.

In the time he's been here he's scored at least 20 goals a season, in the time he's been here Everton haven't had 1 player to reach 20 goals in a season...
