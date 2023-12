His inability or unwillingness to beat a man on the outside is an increasingly large issue with the way Trent plays under this current system. Factor in Diaz not offering a lot on the other side and it's a key feature of why we look so unthreatening.



He has always cut in 85% of the time but the ability to go outside gave his fullback a real headache. He was unusually poor today but this root issue is becoming more conspicuous.