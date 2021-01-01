« previous next »
Offline JackWard33

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27480 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 am
Hes more likely to get a contract extension than be sold this summer
Offline Legs

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27481 on: Yesterday at 12:28:34 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:32:57 am
The counter-argument not that I am advocating it is that from a business perspective, any incoming transfer fee and wages could be better spent elsewhere.

That is true and something that the club will have to work out.

I hope he stays as he is pure class and despite his numbers doesnt get mentioned as a great other than by our fans.

I suspect Mo also brings loads of revenue to the club as well with shirt sales etc and that is part of the business side of football clubs now.

Im with Jack that he will sign a new 2 year deal or at least hope he does.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27482 on: Yesterday at 12:52:14 pm
I'd let him get old here personally because he can move into the middle and still cause damage, but in the era of FFP I don't know how much we can allow even a little sentiment to rule our decision making.

Salah has averaged 19 non penalty league goals a season for all the full seasons he has had. Very little fluff in there as well. Dare I say we are not replacing that like for like but Klopp will find a way
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27483 on: Yesterday at 01:34:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:47:22 am
Hes more likely to get a contract extension than be sold this summer
That'd be great.
Offline farawayred

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27484 on: Yesterday at 05:24:33 pm
Lets not forget that Salah is a one season wonder.

Except his season lasts a career time. Id welcome a new contract.
Offline Cruyff Turn

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27485 on: Yesterday at 06:25:42 pm
I feel like people from our fanbase have been looking to us selling him every year for the past several years.  As long as he wants to be here and he's productive, we should aim to keep him here.
Offline Reeves

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27486 on: Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:15:32 am
Here we go. Every few pages someone wants to sell him.

We'll truly miss him when he's gone and people begin to notice all the other contributions he made alongside the goals and assists

Of course we'll miss him. But we'll miss him if we don't sell him and he declines. We'll miss what he used to give us if he declines. And decline he will as it's a fact of life. The trick will be to get as much out of him as possible both from what he gives us and then his fee. A new contract wouldn't be bad but letting him go for free would be.

It's like Mane - we all said we'd miss what he gave us but in hindsight it was the right time to let him go. Identifying that right time for Salah will be key. 
Offline De La Goal

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27487 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
Blimey. Some people are talking as if we're a selling club.

Liverpool don't need a transfer fee for Mo Salah. Any more than we did for John Toshack, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush (second time around), John Barnes or Jamie Carragher - just to name a few club legends who retired or exited Anfield without the club receiving a fee.   

Any Red should be delighted to see Mo stay as long as the manager sees fit to use him - leave the financial arithmetic to the spreadsheet jockeys.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27488 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 08:09:22 pm
Of course we'll miss him. But we'll miss him if we don't sell him and he declines. We'll miss what he used to give us if he declines. And decline he will as it's a fact of life. The trick will be to get as much out of him as possible both from what he gives us and then his fee. A new contract wouldn't be bad but letting him go for free would be.

It's like Mane - we all said we'd miss what he gave us but in hindsight it was the right time to let him go. Identifying that right time for Salah will be key. 

There is absolutely nothing to suggest now is the time to sell him unless we get an astronomical fee. He's essentially irreplaceable!
Offline Red Beret

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27489 on: Yesterday at 09:45:13 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:47:22 am
Hes more likely to get a contract extension than be sold this summer

Hope he gets it. Fuck Saudi.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27490 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm
He's not Michael Owen who was completely useless once he lost his pace.

Mo is genuinely a playmaker and as such can easily see out a new long-term contract as a no.10 sort of. I wouldn't worry one bit about his longevity, with the shape that he's in he's got another 4-5 years in him at least even if it means becoming a different type of player.
Offline markmywords

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
Reply #27491 on: Today at 01:45:25 am
I'm a huge fan of mo', I think he is genuinely challenging Ian Rush as our best ever goal getter

But there is a lot to consider,  Contract negotiations last time seemed to go to the wire and there was no saudi offer around then.  Turning down a bid of 150m next summer for a 32 yr old Salah, with 1 yr on his contract and commiting to pay £20m+ per year,  is a big ask, that would be elite money for a player who may not remain at elite level for the majority of that contract

Saudi money changes quite a few things, it changes wage expectations somewhat, (even if we can't match what they offer ) which might make it harder to get him to extend
