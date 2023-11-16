« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *  (Read 2615511 times)

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,511
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27400 on: November 16, 2023, 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November 16, 2023, 02:35:03 pm
you don't have to be a dick about it. jeez.

Town, a dick?  ;)
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,380
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27401 on: November 16, 2023, 03:35:47 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 16, 2023, 03:24:54 pm
Town, a dick?  ;)
;D

It's in the job description!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,511
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27402 on: November 16, 2023, 04:17:57 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27403 on: November 17, 2023, 04:28:53 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 16, 2023, 01:33:54 pm


Salah for me has the patience and trust to carry on doing the role he has been tasked with.
Main difference is that Gerrard was a footballing swiss army knife. And pretty much had a career where managers played him in about six different positions. For club and country...the maddest was when he played 9 for England. Still scored.
So yeah, when things went awry, you can understand why he did what he did.

Both are great...stevie would have loved playing with him and vice versa.
« Last Edit: November 17, 2023, 04:31:09 am by b_joseph »
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,566
  • Stargazer
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27404 on: November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am »
Quote from: Jookie on November 16, 2023, 01:28:04 pm
This.

As good a player.

Loads more seasons at that level.

Helped win the biggest trophies
h
Always available

Non-controversial and never puts club/manager in awkward position

Never asked to leave to join another PL club

I find it mad that anyone would have Liverpool Suarez above Liverpool Salah, and on what grounds?

I'll bite. On grounds that Suarez is the most ridiculously talented footballer I've ever seen put on the red shirt. Ahead of Salah. ahead of Gerrard. As controversial as he is, I have never seen a player with such tenacity to win a bloody football game. Not saying that he's a bigger legend than Gerrard or Salah, but he was quite literally a phenom. Have never seen defenders so afraid of a player before.
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,600
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27405 on: November 17, 2023, 08:03:32 am »
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27406 on: November 17, 2023, 09:25:37 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on November 16, 2023, 07:02:35 am
Am I the only one here who think... In "Liverpool domain", Suarez is a better player than Salah? 

** Based on my posts history, I am definitely big fan of Mo, so please - I am not biased here.

- Suarez, force of nature where Salah is not. Truly - freak of a nature, bastard of a player.

- Suarez, an accurate finisher with either foot where actually he is being naturally right-footed.

- Suarez, distinction of being the leading scorer in three top-flight European leagues, a feat only matched by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

- Gerrard, lauded Suarez's unselfish playstyle within his autobiography, including Suarez' vision and great passing abilities, as is reflected in his numbers of assists.

p/s: Of course, Mo is going to reign the Premier League kingdom this year I hope and pray to that.

Suarez for me is up there just under Messi/Ronaldo as best player in the world over the past 10 years. If he had been as loyal to us as Salah has been, I have no doubt that he would be considered our greatest ever player. I genuinely think because of Messi and Ronaldo, Suarez is underrated - he even outperformed them both over one or two seasons when he first went to Barcelona.

One of the biggest differences with Suarez and Salah is the pace. Suarez never really had it but that never stopped him getting to goal.

Imagine them both in a Klopp team.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,264
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27407 on: November 17, 2023, 09:43:03 am »
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
I'll bite. On grounds that Suarez is the most ridiculously talented footballer I've ever seen put on the red shirt.

Quote from: Hestoic on November 17, 2023, 09:25:37 am
Suarez for me is up there just under Messi/Ronaldo as best player in the world over the past 10 years.

This.

I never had so much fun watching a player as I did with Suarez.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,580
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27408 on: November 17, 2023, 10:06:38 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on November 17, 2023, 08:03:32 am
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City

He could have had 8 and Egypt 12. Absolute mismatch.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,210
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27409 on: November 17, 2023, 10:21:58 am »
Found more in Wikipedia. Shared.  :champ  :champ

During his time in Egypt, Salah's family was once robbed, however, the thief was caught and arrested by police, with Salah's father preparing to press charges against him, but Mohamed convinced him to drop the case. Afterwards, Salah helped the thief financially, giving him some money and trying to find him a job.

In February 2018, following a match against Tottenham, Salah donated a replica shirt to young supporter Mohamed Abdel Karim, who was previously pictured wearing a jumper reading Salah's name and shirt number.

Moreover, Mohamed Salah has helped more than 450 families by giving them monthly allowances and he also helped the government by giving approximately $300,000 when the country was experiencing an economic crisis.

On 13 August 2022, a fire broke out at Abu Sefein Church in Giza, Egypt, with 41 people losing their lives as a result. Salah subsequently expressed his condolences on Twitter, and made a donation of three million Egyptian pounds to help rebuild the church.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,511
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27410 on: November 17, 2023, 12:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
I'll bite.


Topical, didn't get enough love...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,205
  • JFT 97
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27411 on: November 17, 2023, 01:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on November 17, 2023, 08:03:32 am
Salah scored 4 goals in a 6-0 win as as Egypt thrashed Djibouti

Warming up for the game against City

Sounds like one of Man Citys owners Sheikh Djibouti.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,701
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27412 on: November 17, 2023, 02:32:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 17, 2023, 12:10:21 pm
Topical, didn't get enough love...

it think its sub-dermal.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27413 on: November 17, 2023, 02:33:46 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on November 17, 2023, 06:55:40 am
Have never seen defenders so afraid of a player before.

yeah but most of them couldn't remember their last tetanus shot, so y'know ..
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,930
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27414 on: Today at 07:35:30 pm »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,583
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27415 on: Today at 07:36:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:35:30 pm
https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/1726301913376068088?t=n-qAJ199GkSUDCdPOJu1Gg&s=08

Fuck sake.

I asked that same question on the international thread, it looked well risky the way they surrounded him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,384
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World *
« Reply #27416 on: Today at 07:44:14 pm »
I take it hes ok?

Looked like the stewards understood fairly quickly what was happening and helped keep them away from him as best they could
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 681 682 683 684 685 [686]   Go Up
« previous next »
 