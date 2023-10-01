Mohamed Salah will need a new song soon. He is the new Assist King. Shame about those cheating refs robbing us day and night whenever they can, even in a situation that is not plausible until today. The pass towards the end of the first half to Diaz was majestic and almost resulted in another goal.
Anyone got a link to the full harvard case study that Mo just tweeted out about his contract nehotiations? I can see one page but dont know where to find the rest and my google skills are failing me.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
This was a well placed penalty from him, probably the best in his last 5-6. A foot to the left would have been ideal, no keeper could save that.
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah. I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?
Salah is better dont think Hazard is overrated though, he was one of the best wide forwards in the league and Europe for a few years and was a prodigy at Lille.He got a couple serious injuries which halted his progression at Madrid and never took care of his body but in his prime he was electrifying and he was one of the few players I noted Klopp basically saying theres no real plan or way to stop him.
Salah is better, but Hazard was just more inconsistent. On his day he was as unplayable as Mo, but the problem was that half his days were spent eating cheeseburgers.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Mohamed Salah stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza by donating to the Egyptian Red Crescent.
https://twitter.com/FilGoal/status/1713633104634528216
Annoyingly, every single on of his "on his days" seemed to be against us.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.11]