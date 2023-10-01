With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah. I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?



Salah is better dont think Hazard is overrated though, he was one of the best wide forwards in the league and Europe for a few years and was a prodigy at Lille.He got a couple serious injuries which halted his progression at Madrid and never took care of his body but in his prime he was electrifying and he was one of the few players I noted Klopp basically saying theres no real plan or way to stop him.