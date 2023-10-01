« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2573796 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26960 on: October 1, 2023, 06:55:10 am »
Quote from: Topwings! on October  1, 2023, 06:53:00 am
Mohamed Salah will need a new song soon.  He is the new Assist King.  Shame about those cheating refs robbing us day and night whenever they can, even in a situation that is not plausible until today.  The pass towards the end of the first half to Diaz was majestic and almost resulted in another goal.

Yeah that has to go down as a miss by the skinny little genius.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26961 on: October 2, 2023, 06:04:57 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on September 24, 2023, 11:43:36 pm
Anyone got a link to the full harvard case study that Mo just tweeted out about his contract nehotiations? I can see one page but dont know where to find the rest and my google skills are failing me.

I was  walking across the Business school campus this morning and saw a kid in an LFC shirt,i gave him a thumbs up,c'mon you redmen and he told me Mo's agent had just finished a lecture/talk thingy over there.

Now back to you in the studio.         

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,116
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26962 on: October 8, 2023, 02:49:24 pm »
Ice in his veins
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,016
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26963 on: October 8, 2023, 02:51:27 pm »
You lovely man.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26964 on: October 8, 2023, 02:51:35 pm »
 ;D  ;D

Declining.

Going to Saudi.

Greedy fucker.

That hair style.

Shit hat.

... Anything else? Some of you lads might add more to the list, please.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,476
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26965 on: October 8, 2023, 02:52:20 pm »
The Egyptian King isn't he?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,885
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26966 on: October 8, 2023, 03:55:59 pm »
Left to do everything on his own in attack today.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,288
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26967 on: October 8, 2023, 04:06:10 pm »
This was a well placed penalty from him, probably the best in his last 5-6. A foot to the left would have been ideal, no keeper could save that.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,174
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26968 on: October 9, 2023, 09:44:42 am »
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,886
  • SPQR
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26969 on: October 9, 2023, 04:01:09 pm »
One of the finest players to ever wear the shirt. Enjoy him while he's here.

I don't care where he goes if/when he leaves us. He'll always be a legend to me.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,187
  • JFT96
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26970 on: October 11, 2023, 02:36:18 am »
I thought it probably made sense for everyone if he went to Saudi Arabia next summer, but after his start to this season I'm thinking it would be a massive waste of his talent to go there even when he's 32. With the improvement in his passing and vision largely (entirely?) negating his gradual loss of pace, it'd still be a real loss for top level football for him to go next year.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26971 on: October 11, 2023, 07:49:07 am »
Come out of the blocks like a demon, a relentless drive about him.

Clear as day that he wants to win at least another big trophy with us, the CL particularly after being so cruelly and frustratingly denied twice before. So not going anywhere this summer as long as we make top 4 (and we will).
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,297
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26972 on: October 11, 2023, 09:24:49 am »
Just went back to the beginning of this thread when we first signed him in 2017. Little did any of us know how this would turn out.

Our Egyptian King.  ;D
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26973 on: October 11, 2023, 09:35:06 am »
Almost on 200 goals for the club. Wow!!!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26974 on: October 11, 2023, 10:35:58 am »
Quote from: farawayred on October  8, 2023, 04:06:10 pm
This was a well placed penalty from him, probably the best in his last 5-6. A foot to the left would have been ideal, no keeper could save that.

Give it a rest lad. As long as they go in, who cares?
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26975 on: October 11, 2023, 03:07:30 pm »
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah.  I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26976 on: October 11, 2023, 03:11:04 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 11, 2023, 03:07:30 pm
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah.  I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?

Salah is better dont think Hazard is overrated though, he was one of the best wide forwards in the league and Europe for a few years and was a prodigy at Lille.

He got a couple serious injuries which halted his progression at Madrid and never took care of his body but in his prime he was electrifying and he was one of the few  players I noted Klopp basically saying theres no real plan or way to stop him.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,854
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26977 on: October 11, 2023, 03:25:45 pm »
Salah is better, but Hazard was just more inconsistent.  On his day he was as unplayable as Mo, but the problem was that half his days were spent eating cheeseburgers.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26978 on: October 11, 2023, 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on October 11, 2023, 03:11:04 pm
Salah is better dont think Hazard is overrated though, he was one of the best wide forwards in the league and Europe for a few years and was a prodigy at Lille.

He got a couple serious injuries which halted his progression at Madrid and never took care of his body but in his prime he was electrifying and he was one of the few  players I noted Klopp basically saying theres no real plan or way to stop him.

So the reason I am saying Hazard is over-rated as in all the debates I've seen, many people (not just, but mainly Chelsea fans) are saying that Hazard was "the" best player in the PL for 6 years, including the Salah season he set the record, and the likes of Kane/Aguero scoring for fun.  Not one of the best, but year in year out should have been considered the best player. 
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,828
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26979 on: October 11, 2023, 03:55:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on October 11, 2023, 03:25:45 pm
Salah is better, but Hazard was just more inconsistent.  On his day he was as unplayable as Mo, but the problem was that half his days were spent eating cheeseburgers.

Annoyingly, every single on of his "on his days" seemed to be against us.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26980 on: October 11, 2023, 04:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 11, 2023, 03:07:30 pm
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah.  I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?

He's definitely overrated by a section of weirdos on the internet who make him out to be the PL's Messi. Salah is comfortably better but obviously he's one of the best players of his generation. 
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,196
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26981 on: October 11, 2023, 07:42:10 pm »
Hazard or Salah? Bit like comparing Rooney with Ronaldo.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,439
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26982 on: October 14, 2023, 11:20:02 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 11, 2023, 03:07:30 pm
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah.  I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?

I think that's proof twitter is a waste of time
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,821
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26983 on: October 14, 2023, 11:25:03 am »
Twitter is bullshit for football opinions. Remember when United fans were adamant that Januzaj was better than Sterling, or Everton fans saying Jelavic was better than Suarez. The fact that Hazard blew his wad in a few years and has retired so early and Salah is still playing at a world class level shows the gulf between the two.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,220
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26984 on: October 14, 2023, 11:31:36 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 11, 2023, 03:07:30 pm
With Hazard retiring, seen a few threads on twitter debating who was better, him or Salah.  I presonally think Hazard is in the 3 most overrated players in PL history, so it isn't even close - but just wondering what others thoughts are?

It's not even debatable. Salah is one of the best players the league has seen or will ever see. Hazard won't be remembered in 5 years.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,950
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26985 on: Yesterday at 12:21:31 pm »
Didn't Hazard finish closer with Boby stats wise. He's no where near the level of Mo. Not arsed what anyone thinks
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,354
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26986 on: Today at 01:04:49 am »
https://twitter.com/FilGoal/status/1713633104634528216

Quote
Mohamed Salah stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza by donating to the Egyptian Red Crescent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 670 671 672 673 674 [675]   Go Up
« previous next »
 