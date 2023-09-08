Im pretty chill about it because its no lose really. If Mo was 25 I'd be tearing my hair out but at 32 going into his last year we would be faced with a business decision even if the Saudis didn't exist. the fact they do exist means they will offer him 1.5m a week for 5 years (or whatever, like that) and we will offer him 400k for 2. So he will either stay for sporting reasons which is very possible as we may have a very very good team and be in the CL again, or we will hold the KSA up for really really stupid money and work a couhtino situation buying 2-3 really excellent players and just putting one of Jota or Nunez or newbuy or somebody over there. we will suffer a little at that position but hopefully actually improve as a team under that scenario.so really its down to Mo we cant do shit about the ksa except empty their wallets. At least the fact they are there guarantees us a lot more than we would get otherwise although i don't like it or them or the whole situation, but thats the way it is.turning them down this year was not only necessary but will have bruised their egos also. they were advertising his arrival on state media 2 months before the window closed.250m maybe? we could float it.....