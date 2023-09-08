« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 09:40:30 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on September  8, 2023, 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?
I think it's coz they don't play until Tuesday  :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 09:44:17 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September  8, 2023, 06:54:32 pm
He was left out so he could go to Legoland.
[/quote

Fun fun, but safe to assume no injury then I take it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 09:46:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  8, 2023, 09:40:30 pm
I think it's coz they don't play until Tuesday  :)


If you exclude the game they just played against Ethiopia youre 100% correct  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 09:47:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  8, 2023, 07:03:55 pm
Arteta taking him to meet his family?

 :lmao :lmao
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 10:20:31 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on September  8, 2023, 09:46:27 pm


If you exclude the game they just played against Ethiopia youre 100% correct  ;D
;D ;D ;D
I used the bbc site to see when Egypt played - that game isn't even listed. :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 10:34:48 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on September  8, 2023, 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?

Hes gone for a hat fitting.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 10:45:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on September  8, 2023, 09:26:14 pm
At this rate, we're going to have to offer Mo a contract extension between now and January. And even then, it won't stop this nonsense from starting up all over again.

just ignore it, he isn't going anywhere this season.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
September 8, 2023, 11:47:24 pm
All those ITK's on social media and tv that said Salah was off this week..

maybe don't listen to them next time, eh..
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 12:13:17 am
Quote from: 4pool on September  8, 2023, 11:47:24 pm
All those ITK's on social media and tv that said Salah was off this week..

maybe don't listen to them next time, eh..
I didn't listen this time :)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:05:03 am
Quote from: Snusmumriken on September  8, 2023, 06:44:50 pm
Anyone know why Salah is not in the squad for Egypt today?

The manager gave him the first game off as he'd played so much league football already this season I think.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 07:36:23 am
This feels like the Firmino year long tour.
I definitely think Salah gets sold next summer.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:06:36 am
I think Salah will only go to Saudi Arabia when he feels he's on the downwards slide, if he's still at the top of his game this time next year I reckon he'll stay.  He's a bit like Ronaldo, he'll be playing until his late 30s and he has plenty of time to retire in the desert.

Salah publicly gave no indication he was even up for a move and his agent categorically ruled it out (not that you trust agents).  He'll go there at some point, but I reckon we'll unfortunately have to put up with him for a couple of years.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:26:19 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:36:23 am
This feels like the Firmino year long tour.
Anything tangible or logical to base that on? The two players were/are at somewhat different levels in their career. Bobby's magic and influence had clearly begun to wane, at least on a consistent basis. Mo is still delivering elite performances week in week out, even when he has a relatively quiet game.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 08:28:56 am
I didn't see any reply to Jill's question, which admittedly was in my mind.
Do we know if there is any beef between Egypt and Saudi? Now I know the eye watering sums of money on offer will sugar coat any problems, but maybe Mo wouldn't go there on any terms? We all assume they want the best African or Muslim there , but is that the case ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:30:39 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:28:56 am
We all assume they want the best African or Muslim there , but is that the case ?
Yes. He's viewed as the jewel in the crown. An Arab icon, still widely considered as one of the best footballers in the world, together with the profile and attention all that brings.

Hence the £150/200m bid(s).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:18 am by rossipersempre »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:33:53 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:26:19 am
Anything tangible or logical to base that on? The two players were/are at somewhat different levels in their career. Bobby's magic and influence had clearly begun to wane, at least on a consistent basis. Mo is still delivering elite performances week in week out, even when he has a relatively quiet game.

The fact that next season Salah will be 33 and in the final year of his contract. Liverpool cant afford to let Salah leave for nothing. If Salah is here next season I will be amazed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:44:51 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:33:53 am
The fact that next season Salah will be 33 and in the final year of his contract. Liverpool cant afford to let Salah leave for nothing. If Salah is here next season I will be amazed.
Final year of his current contract anyway. Age is just a number for freaks like Mo.

Who knows but no point worrying about it, let's just enjoy watching him whilst we can.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:18:52 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:44:51 am
Final year of his current contract anyway. Age is just a number for freaks like Mo.

Who knows but no point worrying about it, let's just enjoy watching him whilst we can.

The age curve doesnt care about freaks. He may be a freak on the age curve too but being in brilliant shape and being a brilliant professional doesnt make time stop. I dont want to be paying Salah what hes on now at 35/36, its too risky. I hope hes still playing for us this time next year though. One last season of Salah is pretty brutal to contemplate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:43:33 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:33:53 am
The fact that next season Salah will be 33 and in the final year of his contract. Liverpool cant afford to let Salah leave for nothing. If Salah is here next season I will be amazed.
I'd extend it by one more year and let him go for big mo ey in the final year of his renewed contract. He's still got it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
Probably unlikely as a transfer, but Lamine Yamal plays in the same position as Salah....
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:48:24 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:18:52 am
The age curve doesnt care about freaks. He may be a freak on the age curve too but being in brilliant shape and being a brilliant professional doesnt make time stop. I dont want to be paying Salah what hes on now at 35/36, its too risky. I hope hes still playing for us this time next year though. One last season of Salah is pretty brutal to contemplate.

I may be proved wrong on this but I don't necessarily think he will go to Saudi he may choose to go somewhere else entirely.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:50:54 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:33:53 am
The fact that next season Salah will be 33 and in the final year of his contract. Liverpool cant afford to let Salah leave for nothing. If Salah is here next season I will be amazed.
If he can help us win things in his final year we absolutely can afford to let him leave for nothing. I am not against us accepting an offer if he wants to go and its too good to say no to with targets available to replace. But don't agree with that logic we have to do it. If he could help us win a Prem or CL in his final year it would be well worth whatever dirty Saudi money they have o ofder

Although to be honest l I'm still not even happy about us accepting Saudi sportswashing money and feeling like we can still cry about how wrong it is so maybe my perspective is slightly skewed...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:33:53 am
The fact that next season Salah will be 33

Technically incorrect; he will still be 31 at the end of this season and 32 at the end of the 24/25 season. 15 June birthday.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:43:06 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:28:18 pm
Technically incorrect; he will still be 31 at the end of this season and 32 at the end of the 24/25 season. 15 June birthday.

People still seem to have this 1990s mentality that once you hit 30 you are done.

What isnt factored in is that players like Salah/Ronaldo dont drink alcohol they are ALWAYS in the gym and working hard to improve not only their game but health/fitness.

As long as he stays healthy he has 3-4 years left at a good level and a good level Salah is still better than most players!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:50:54 am
If he can help us win things in his final year we absolutely can afford to let him leave for nothing. I am not against us accepting an offer if he wants to go and its too good to say no to with targets available to replace. But don't agree with that logic we have to do it. If he could help us win a Prem or CL in his final year it would be well worth whatever dirty Saudi money they have o ofder

Although to be honest l I'm still not even happy about us accepting Saudi sportswashing money and feeling like we can still cry about how wrong it is so maybe my perspective is slightly skewed...
Why not both? He can help us win things then he eventually moves on in his 30s for £150m (Saudi team auction). That's a lot of money to forgo at that stage of his career.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:53:28 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm
(Saudi team auction).

An auction against whom? The league buys players and allocates them to teams! :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 01:55:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:44:02 pm
Why not both? He can help us win things then he eventually moves on in his 30s for £150m (Saudi team auction). That's a lot of money to forgo at that stage of his career.
Well like I say  I would prefer not to participate in the sportswashing if it was my choice. Much rather Salah finished his career here to be honest.. football is about more than money.  It's interesting to see players get demonised for going to Saudi (more than just Hendo) and then our fans fantasy selling Salah to them, their eyes lighting up with green as though that money is going in their bank accounts and not just further inflating an already disgustingly inflated transfer market...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:24:42 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:53:28 pm
An auction against whom? The league buys players and allocates them to teams! :D
Apparently, Al Hilal are also interested.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 01:55:55 pm
Well like I say  I would prefer not to participate in the sportswashing if it was my choice. Much rather Salah finished his career here to be honest.. football is about more than money.  It's interesting to see players get demonised for going to Saudi (more than just Hendo) and then our fans fantasy selling Salah to them, their eyes lighting up with green as though that money is going in their bank accounts and not just further inflating an already disgustingly inflated transfer market...
The money men would not forgo £150m for a player in his thirties if they can get it just like how £40m was seen as an incredible offer for Fabinho. Can you convince a business man to do otherwise?

Also, I don't see Fab getting demonized. The furore surrounding Hendo is due to his previous declarations.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:26:45 pm
The money men would not forgo £150m for a player in his thirties if they can get it just like how £40m was seen as an incredible offer for Fabinho. Can you convince a business man to do otherwise?

Also, I don't see Fab getting demonized. The furore surrounding Hendo is due to his previous declarations.

The money men already did forgo that. Getting what we got for Fabinho was a stroke of luck. You can't compare that to selling our best player for any amount.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:35:06 pm
So is this thread now going to just be about how and when he leaves ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:36:39 pm
I guess there's no chance we can park this shite till the next transfer window, so non transfer obsessives can just talk about Salah, as opposed to Salah leaving?

It's like Sky fucking Sports in here these days
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 02:38:01 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:30:49 pm
The money men already did forgo that. Getting what we got for Fabinho was a stroke of luck. You can't compare that to selling our best player for any amount.
We're saying the same thing mate. Fab was sold for footballing reasons. Selling Mo for the same reasons would only make sense down the line not now when he's our best player. I was referring to 2/3 years time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 05:58:30 pm
"Certain things did not align"
Yeah, we did not align with your wishes
End of story for now
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 06:44:50 pm
The issue is Salah will be in the final year of his contract next season. If FSG doesnt extend his contract he leaves for nothing the next season. We dont have the model to continually let people leave on a free.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:23:23 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:36:39 pm
I guess there's no chance we can park this shite till the next transfer window, so non transfer obsessives can just talk about Salah, as opposed to Salah leaving?

It's like Sky fucking Sports in here these days

Amen to that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:50:38 pm
Im pretty chill about it because its no lose really. If Mo was 25 I'd be tearing my hair out but at 32 going into his last year we would be faced with a business decision even if the Saudis didn't exist. the fact they do exist means they will offer him 1.5m a week for 5 years (or whatever, like that)  and we will offer him 400k for 2. So he will either stay for sporting reasons which is very possible as we may have a very very good team and be in the CL again, or we will hold the KSA up for really really stupid money and work a couhtino situation buying 2-3 really excellent players and just putting one of Jota or Nunez or newbuy or somebody over there. we will suffer a little at that position but hopefully actually improve as a team under that scenario.

so really its down to Mo we cant do shit about the ksa except empty their wallets. At least the fact they are there guarantees us a lot more than we would get otherwise although i don't like it or them or the whole situation, but thats the way it is.

turning them down this year was not only necessary but will have bruised their egos also. they were advertising his arrival on state media 2 months before the window closed.  ;D  250m maybe? we could float it.....

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm by Bobinhood »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
So how many consecutive games is that with a goal and/or assist, 10? More? Let's make it 20, Mo! I agree with Ghost Town.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 12:50:34 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
I agree with Ghost Town.

Generally famous last words, but...

in this case, I agree with The Specials One, also...  :D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 07:46:00 am
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 01:43:06 pm
People still seem to have this 1990s mentality that once you hit 30 you are done.

What isnt factored in is that players like Salah/Ronaldo dont drink alcohol they are ALWAYS in the gym and working hard to improve not only their game but health/fitness.

As long as he stays healthy he has 3-4 years left at a good level and a good level Salah is still better than most players!

Ronaldo is a good example though because even he couldn't defeat time and so by 36 he was a shadow of the player he once was. And that decline, whether it's shallow (in Ronaldo's case) or very, very steep (Fabinho), comes to all players. And you don't know when it'll be or how steep it'll be.
