« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2494277 times)

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 591
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26160 on: August 19, 2023, 05:20:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 19, 2023, 05:09:07 pm
5th all time goal scorer now

Thought he was exemplary today
Didn't have his best touch or finishing boots on and yet was relentless.. constantly an option and a threat and worked his bollocks off when we went down to 10

Subjective.

I thought it was one of his worst matches in some time.  Can't remember any really progressive pass or productive touch.  His touch seems to be way way off at the moment. 

Not worried about his speed either as evidenced by the one he chased into the corner not long before he was subbed off.  He ran down the ball, Elliott, and the B'mouth defender. 
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26161 on: August 19, 2023, 06:10:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on August 19, 2023, 05:09:07 pm
5th all time goal scorer now

Thought he was exemplary today
Didn't have his best touch or finishing boots on and yet was relentless.. constantly an option and a threat and worked his bollocks off when we went down to 10
I was about to say the same. Finally gone ahead of Gerrard on actual goals scored. Incredible. But of course its more fun to nitpick, over analyse reactions and body language and complain about his pace going.

I swear some people dont appreciate what we have sometimes.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,759
  • RedOrDead
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26162 on: August 19, 2023, 06:24:11 pm »
Surely Klopp needs to make a decision regarding the penalty takers now. Never felt like his technique while taking pens was ever elite but he always seemed to score but hes now missed quite a few recently and weve both both Szobo and Macca who seem to have a very high conversion rate from the penalty spot.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,149
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26163 on: August 19, 2023, 06:26:17 pm »
He's always been a bit ropey on pens but I doubt anyone will be taking them off him anytime soon.

Also thought he looked excellent when he played through the middle when we went down to 10.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26164 on: August 19, 2023, 06:34:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on August 19, 2023, 06:26:17 pm
He's always been a bit ropey on pens but I doubt anyone will be taking them off him anytime soon.

Also thought he looked excellent when he played through the middle when we went down to 10.
He's chasing records. No way anyone takes pens off him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,919
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26165 on: August 19, 2023, 06:43:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 19, 2023, 06:34:01 pm
He's chasing records. No way anyone takes pens off him.
He's got, what, 50% success last season? I think there are better penalty takers than him in the teams we fielded thus far. Records are not important to Klopp, the team is important.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,817
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26166 on: August 19, 2023, 06:44:42 pm »
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,943
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26167 on: August 19, 2023, 09:16:24 pm »
I wish that would be the end of his penalty duties, leave it to TAA or Dom. He can still be electric, still a huge player for us, hell get better as the season progresses.
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,377
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26168 on: August 19, 2023, 09:37:43 pm »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26169 on: August 19, 2023, 09:37:52 pm »
Did I imagine him scoring today?
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,907
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26170 on: August 19, 2023, 09:39:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 19, 2023, 06:44:42 pm
And to think some wanted him gone last summer.
You dont need to go back that far. Try yesterday
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26171 on: August 19, 2023, 09:42:43 pm »
159 more to go. Better get a move on Mo!
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,729
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26172 on: August 19, 2023, 09:44:50 pm »
We dont get enough penalties for him to waste half of them chasing records. I was confused when he started taking then ahead of Milner. Still am.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,880
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26173 on: August 19, 2023, 10:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on August 19, 2023, 09:44:50 pm
We dont get enough penalties for him to waste half of them chasing records. I was confused when he started taking then ahead of Milner. Still am.

Agreed. The fact he's our designated penalty taker confuses the fuck out of me too. I could understand if he routinely buried pens in the corner, or angled them beyond the keepers reach (ala Gerrard, Baines, Kane, Milner, Ballack, Barry, Van Persie etc).  But Mo's approach just seems to be smash it, and hope that the keeper doesn't guess right. Hardly a specialist technique like, is it?

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26174 on: August 19, 2023, 10:43:07 pm »
Hasn't Szoboszlai got a perfect penalty record?
Logged

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26175 on: August 19, 2023, 10:47:07 pm »
Yeah, Salah has a lot of qualities but we probably have at least two players better suited for penalties.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #26176 on: Today at 04:53:45 am »
Definitely should be taken off pen duties. His desire to set records should not come into it. The team's desire to win games comes first.

Still love the bloke to bits, mind. As much as anyone can love a footballer these days. ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 650 651 652 653 654 [655]   Go Up
« previous next »
 