We dont get enough penalties for him to waste half of them chasing records. I was confused when he started taking then ahead of Milner. Still am.
Agreed. The fact he's our designated penalty taker confuses the fuck out of me too. I could understand if he routinely buried pens in the corner, or angled them beyond the keepers reach (ala Gerrard, Baines, Kane, Milner, Ballack, Barry, Van Persie etc). But Mo's approach just seems to be smash it, and hope that the keeper doesn't guess right. Hardly a specialist technique like, is it?