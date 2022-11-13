====================- Salah has played more than any other attacker in the Premier League except Harry Kane this season, and has accumulated the eighth-most minutes overall. But while the Spurs forward is playing every minute for England in Qatar, the Egyptian will have some valuable time to recharge the batteries.- If Liverpool were hand-picking a player to save from the World Cup, it may well be Salah. He endured a similar mid-season tournament last season, repeatedly playing 120 minutes on his journey to the Africa Cup of Nations final, and a proper break is long overdue.- When it comes to outfielders, only Gabriel Magalhaes, Jarrod Bowen and a certain Mohamed Salah will be getting a breather. A couple of others on the list won't be guaranteed starts in Qatar, like Eric Dier.- For Liverpool, the boost is made even stronger by the fact that Salah is one of the few to receive it. Klopp will not be quaking in his boots at the thought of a recharged Bowen and Gabriel, but the rest of the league will certainly be worried by a well-rested Egyptian King.