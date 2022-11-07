Or perhaps it was a lack of service, collective fatigue, injuries, everyone being off form, a drop in team confidence, constantly going a goal behind and chasing the game, a broken midfield that wasn't pressing or creating, integrating new players, and having to find new solutions each week to ongoing problems.



If Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week) then you may have a point, but you've made it sound like it was somehow a deliberate decision to keep him away from goal, which would be madness for one of the best strikers in world football.



So I'm including last season in this where lots of these things weren't an issue. In fact you could argue that the 2nd half of last season is this exactly, "Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week)". And obviously I'm including this season where we've had all those issues but recently Salah has been scoring anyway whilst playing closer to the goal more often. And yet earlier in the season, when he was playing out wide more often, he was struggling, similarly to last season.So when you've got a situation where in 21/22 Salah struggled in the 2nd half of the season, and seemed to be playing quite wide a lot of the time even when the team was still doing well and the same issue for Salah in 22/23 with the team significantly struggling I think it's worth asking whether the problem wasn't simply the team's success/ failure, but Salah's specific instructions. As those instructions changed Salah immediately started scoring from open play more often even as many of our issues are ongoing.I don't think it's all about the tactics, and I was being quite strong in my original post but I think it's reasonable to ask what we were thinking with the wide right trio of Trent, Salah and the RCM which left Salah hugging the touchline A LOT and left his goal scoring numbers WAY down.