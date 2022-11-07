« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2300855 times)

Online kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24840 on: November 7, 2022, 12:36:35 am »
Some absolute bollocks spouted in this thread in the last couple of months. Bordering on disrespectful. Mo is going to go down as one of our all time greats, and rightly so. Absolutely love him.
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24841 on: November 7, 2022, 12:44:57 am »
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24842 on: November 7, 2022, 01:18:08 am »
Quote from: markmywords on November  7, 2022, 12:44:57 am
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5

The key is playing him in the middle. Playing him in the wide role currently minimize his impact.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24843 on: November 7, 2022, 01:42:05 am »
Unreal finishes there.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,730
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24844 on: November 7, 2022, 01:44:30 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November  7, 2022, 01:42:05 am
Unreal finishes there.

Agreed, he makes finishing look so easy whereas it is not. His first goal was effortless and clinical. His second goal was cool and he knew what to do.
I would argue that he was MOTM today......not for his effort etc but for the way that he finished both chances.

Not many players in the world can finish like Mo can consistently.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24845 on: November 7, 2022, 02:38:15 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November  7, 2022, 01:42:05 am
Unreal finishes there.

Michael Owen was raving about his close control in the post match analysis. The tee-up for the first goal was sublime. The second touch off his thigh to put the ball into his stride for the second goal took him away from the chasing defenders.
« Last Edit: November 7, 2022, 07:10:29 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24846 on: November 7, 2022, 06:38:24 am »
Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).

It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.

You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.

Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,877
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24847 on: November 7, 2022, 07:19:07 am »
the question is - would you rather have mo in your first team or not?

stupid fucking question because the only answer is damn yes

class is permanent form is temporary
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,618
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24848 on: November 7, 2022, 07:36:55 am »
His first was good but I just need to do a bit of drooling over his second. Great anticipation to start with, then I thought hed kneed it a bit too far ahead and the keeper was getting there, but his pace suddenly made it perfect, if a little closer to Lloris than he mightve liked. But such speed of thought to adjust the type of finish needed in a split second and to delicately weight it to perfection into the far corner. Three or four aspects of that goal that a lesser mortal wouldve messed up but that Mo made almost look routine (it really wasnt!)
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24849 on: November 7, 2022, 07:41:07 am »
Salah's 'return' to form makes the coaching and tactical decisions look pretty horrendous. Because it seems like we may have neutered, for months, one of the best players in the world, owing to tactical constraints put on him.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24850 on: November 7, 2022, 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: Knight on November  7, 2022, 07:41:07 am
Salah's 'return' to form makes the coaching and tactical decisions look pretty horrendous. Because it seems like we may have neutered, for months, one of the best players in the world, owing to tactical constraints put on him.
Or perhaps it was a lack of service, collective fatigue, injuries, everyone being off form, a drop in team confidence, constantly going a goal behind and chasing the game, a broken midfield that wasn't pressing or creating, integrating new players, and having to find new solutions each week to ongoing problems.

If Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week) then you may have a point, but you've made it sound like it was somehow a deliberate decision to keep him away from goal, which would be madness for one of the best strikers in world football.

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24851 on: November 7, 2022, 02:06:49 pm »
Quote from: keyop on November  7, 2022, 06:38:24 am
Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).

It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.

You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.

Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.
I read that shite too. un-fucking-believable.  if he'd have found a way to put Mo in the team without mentioning Mo in the team, he'd have done that.  the man is a moron.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24852 on: November 7, 2022, 02:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November  7, 2022, 07:36:55 am
His first was good but I just need to do a bit of drooling over his second. Great anticipation to start with, then I thought hed kneed it a bit too far ahead and the keeper was getting there, but his pace suddenly made it perfect, if a little closer to Lloris than he mightve liked. But such speed of thought to adjust the type of finish needed in a split second and to delicately weight it to perfection into the far corner. Three or four aspects of that goal that a lesser mortal wouldve messed up but that Mo made almost look routine (it really wasnt!)
there can't be any player who is more nailed-on to score on a breakaway than Mo. his calmness and skills are unbelievable.

no wonder defenders shit themselves and make mistakes around him.  seeing him coming at you when you don't have fiull control of the ball ...
« Last Edit: November 7, 2022, 07:23:12 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline beardsley4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24853 on: November 7, 2022, 04:38:12 pm »
His second touch for the second goal was like his second touch for his hat trick goal at Old Trafford last year - looks like he's overhit it, keeper gets sucked out suddenly thinking he can get there first, and then it's past him before he has time to set himself for the shot.  The guy is a genius with the football.  We'll be singing his name for years to come, long after he's finished gracing the pitch.
Logged

Offline aussie_ox

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • LFC Blood Red all the way
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24854 on: November 8, 2022, 02:49:30 am »
Loving the understanding that he is forming with Nunez.   Maybe play with a front 2 depending on the game/opponent may work well in the future.   
Logged
Klopp that!

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24855 on: November 8, 2022, 08:38:10 am »
Quote from: keyop on November  7, 2022, 09:37:05 am
Or perhaps it was a lack of service, collective fatigue, injuries, everyone being off form, a drop in team confidence, constantly going a goal behind and chasing the game, a broken midfield that wasn't pressing or creating, integrating new players, and having to find new solutions each week to ongoing problems.

If Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week) then you may have a point, but you've made it sound like it was somehow a deliberate decision to keep him away from goal, which would be madness for one of the best strikers in world football.

So I'm including last season in this where lots of these things weren't an issue. In fact you could argue that the 2nd half of last season is this exactly, "Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week)". And obviously I'm including this season where we've had all those issues but recently Salah has been scoring anyway whilst playing closer to the goal more often. And yet earlier in the season, when he was playing out wide more often, he was struggling, similarly to last season.

So when you've got a situation where in 21/22 Salah struggled in the 2nd half of the season, and seemed to be playing quite wide a lot of the time even when the team was still doing well and the same issue for Salah in 22/23 with the team significantly struggling I think it's worth asking whether the problem wasn't simply the team's success/ failure, but Salah's specific instructions. As those instructions changed Salah immediately started scoring from open play more often even as many of our issues are ongoing.

I don't think it's all about the tactics, and I was being quite strong in my original post but I think it's reasonable to ask what we were thinking with the wide right trio of Trent, Salah and the RCM which left Salah hugging the touchline A LOT and left his goal scoring numbers WAY down.
« Last Edit: November 8, 2022, 08:41:01 am by Knight »
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24856 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,215
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24857 on: Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm »
That is so funny.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24858 on: Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm
;D

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkylkfFIymG/


I've grown to really dislike the prick & wish he'd never stepped foot in our Club.


LFCtv need to edit him out of the advert as well,talking about giving refugees a chance,it should've been removed as soon as he threw a deaf'un over the Ukraine,the fucking prick
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,304
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24859 on: Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24860 on: Today at 10:14:51 am »
Finally got round to watching some of those videos - thanks Jason for taking the time to put together such a great compilation.

When he joined in summer 2017 I never thought in my wildest dreams he'd become so good for us. In 5 and a bit seasons he's level with Stevie on European goals, only 2 behind Kenny in total goals for the club, 13 behind Fowler (and only 16 behind Stevie in all competitions). How many players can you say could overtake The King and God in one season.

If he continues his current form and scoring, he could well be in our top 5 scorers in the history of the club in only 6 seasons. Considering the players we've been blessed with down the years that would be quite some achievement, and it couldn't happen to a nicer guy. Hopefully another goal today, then 6 weeks to get the proper rest and pre-season he hasn't really had since AFCON.

He's been a talisman for us so often in recent years, and refreshed Mo could be just the tonic for us to climb back up the table and have a good go at all 3 cups.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24861 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
It's ok, it's Mo Salah, just foul him.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24862 on: Today at 04:57:38 pm »
It remains my footballing dream to see him get a penalty when he's assaulted in the penalty area.
Logged

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24863 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:57:38 pm
It remains my footballing dream to see him get a penalty when he's assaulted in the penalty area.

Some dreams are just unreasonable and should not be continued. 

No penalty for Mo.
Ref's Reason: He's still alive,  ain't he? On you go.
VAR: Good. Agreed.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24864 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm

I've grown to really dislike the prick & wish he'd never stepped foot in our Club.


LFCtv need to edit him out of the advert as well,talking about giving refugees a chance,it should've been removed as soon as he threw a deaf'un over the Ukraine,the fucking prick

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a load of shite. Virtue signalling nonsense.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24865 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24866 on: Today at 05:40:04 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 05:08:13 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a load of shite. Virtue signalling nonsense.


Do you even have half a clue what I am on about ?


Me virtue signalling  :lmao :rash,get to fuck man
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24867 on: Today at 05:40:06 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:37:36 pm


Marcus Rashford would like a word.




He is clever too, you know...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24868 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:40:04 pm

Do you even have half a clue what I am on about ?


Me virtue signalling  :lmao :rash,get to fuck man
🤣
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24869 on: Today at 06:05:31 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:37:36 pm

It's getting beyond a joke now what defenders get away with when fouling (assaulting) salah  🤬😡
« Last Edit: Today at 06:08:45 pm by nayia2002 »
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24870 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 06:05:31 pm
It's getting beyond a joke now what defenders get away when fouling (assaulting) salah now 🤬😡

I think that is the 1st time I've seen him swear at the ref.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 617 618 619 620 621 [622]   Go Up
« previous next »
 