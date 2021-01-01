« previous next »
Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24840 on: Yesterday at 12:36:35 am
Some absolute bollocks spouted in this thread in the last couple of months. Bordering on disrespectful. Mo is going to go down as one of our all time greats, and rightly so. Absolutely love him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24841 on: Yesterday at 12:44:57 am
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24842 on: Yesterday at 01:18:08 am
markmywords:
Mo salah is scoring at a slightly better rate this season(approx 3 in 4) than he did in all comps last yr (approx 3 in 5) and he is doing it in a struggling side.

So far it is his best scoring rate since his debut season, which was approx 4 in 5

The key is playing him in the middle. Playing him in the wide role currently minimize his impact.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24843 on: Yesterday at 01:42:05 am
Unreal finishes there.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24844 on: Yesterday at 01:44:30 am
Kopenhagen:
Unreal finishes there.

Agreed, he makes finishing look so easy whereas it is not. His first goal was effortless and clinical. His second goal was cool and he knew what to do.
I would argue that he was MOTM today......not for his effort etc but for the way that he finished both chances.

Not many players in the world can finish like Mo can consistently.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24845 on: Yesterday at 02:38:15 am
Kopenhagen:
Unreal finishes there.

Michael Owen was raving about his close control in the post match analysis. The tee-up for the first goal was sublime. The second touch off his thigh to put the ball into his stride for the second goal took him away from the chasing defenders.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24846 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 am
Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).

It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.

You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.

Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24847 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 am
the question is - would you rather have mo in your first team or not?

stupid fucking question because the only answer is damn yes

class is permanent form is temporary
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24848 on: Yesterday at 07:36:55 am
His first was good but I just need to do a bit of drooling over his second. Great anticipation to start with, then I thought hed kneed it a bit too far ahead and the keeper was getting there, but his pace suddenly made it perfect, if a little closer to Lloris than he mightve liked. But such speed of thought to adjust the type of finish needed in a split second and to delicately weight it to perfection into the far corner. Three or four aspects of that goal that a lesser mortal wouldve messed up but that Mo made almost look routine (it really wasnt!)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24849 on: Yesterday at 07:41:07 am
Salah's 'return' to form makes the coaching and tactical decisions look pretty horrendous. Because it seems like we may have neutered, for months, one of the best players in the world, owing to tactical constraints put on him.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24850 on: Yesterday at 09:37:05 am
Knight:
Salah's 'return' to form makes the coaching and tactical decisions look pretty horrendous. Because it seems like we may have neutered, for months, one of the best players in the world, owing to tactical constraints put on him.
Or perhaps it was a lack of service, collective fatigue, injuries, everyone being off form, a drop in team confidence, constantly going a goal behind and chasing the game, a broken midfield that wasn't pressing or creating, integrating new players, and having to find new solutions each week to ongoing problems.

If Mo had a quiet spell when everyone else was playing great (and we were winning each week) then you may have a point, but you've made it sound like it was somehow a deliberate decision to keep him away from goal, which would be madness for one of the best strikers in world football.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24851 on: Yesterday at 02:06:49 pm
keyop:
Rumours of his demise were greatly exaggerated (and utter bollocks).

It's clear from some of his play this season that he's lost none of his pace, none of his touch, and none of his guile, vision, or calmness in front of goal. Those are all qualities that often decline in a striker after 30 (sometimes earlier), but Mo is a special player that's done everything right in his career to ensure his body can keep up with his mind. He's such a special talent and his durability is off the scale - a rare thing for us in recent years.

You have to laugh at Garth Crooks on the BBC, who begrudgingly put him in his team of the week, and then just focused on his beloved Spurs:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

If you are going to head the ball surely you do it away from your own goal and not behind you, especially when you haven't a clue what position your goalkeeper has taken. Eric Dier, for some inexplicable reason, decided to do just that and Spurs never recovered.

Tottenham took far too long to get going in this match and looked a shadow of the team that beat Marseille in the Champions League a few days ago. Liverpool have been widely inconsistent this season but fortunately for them they have Salah bang in form.
I read that shite too. un-fucking-believable.  if he'd have found a way to put Mo in the team without mentioning Mo in the team, he'd have done that.  the man is a moron.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24852 on: Yesterday at 02:09:13 pm
Red_Mist:
His first was good but I just need to do a bit of drooling over his second. Great anticipation to start with, then I thought hed kneed it a bit too far ahead and the keeper was getting there, but his pace suddenly made it perfect, if a little closer to Lloris than he mightve liked. But such speed of thought to adjust the type of finish needed in a split second and to delicately weight it to perfection into the far corner. Three or four aspects of that goal that a lesser mortal wouldve messed up but that Mo made almost look routine (it really wasnt!)
there can't be any player who is more nailed-on to score on a breakaway than Mo. his calmness and skills are unbelievable.

no wonder defenders shit themselves and make mistakes around him.  seeing him coming at you when you don't have fiull control of the ball ...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24853 on: Yesterday at 04:38:12 pm
His second touch for the second goal was like his second touch for his hat trick goal at Old Trafford last year - looks like he's overhit it, keeper gets sucked out suddenly thinking he can get there first, and then it's past him before he has time to set himself for the shot.  The guy is a genius with the football.  We'll be singing his name for years to come, long after he's finished gracing the pitch.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24854 on: Today at 02:49:30 am
Loving the understanding that he is forming with Nunez.   Maybe play with a front 2 depending on the game/opponent may work well in the future.   
