Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24800 on: Today at 11:07:59 am
He's brilliant, he's still Mo but...

He no longer has a physical pressing machine of a forward in Sadio Mané playing to his left and
His midfield chums are shot to bollocks/just not performing.

Just needs to adjust and play more minutes with young Darwin, plus we need to sort the rest of the shite out.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24801 on: Today at 11:54:02 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 04:08:25 pm
That explains it. I am assuming Thiago would be up there as well.

Looking at the fbref stats, he averages similar /90 in terms of Shot creating actions as Hendo (about 10% less), so you'd expect the "chances created" to be simlar (actually, watching him week in and week out I'd expect them to be lower, as Hendo creates a lot better chances than Thiago IMO - like the pass for Salah's goal in the CL)
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,820
  • blazed
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24802 on: Today at 12:00:07 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:54:02 am
Looking at the fbref stats, he averages similar /90 in terms of Shot creating actions as Hendo (about 10% less), so you'd expect the "chances created" to be simlar (actually, watching him week in and week out I'd expect them to be lower, as Hendo creates a lot better chances than Thiago IMO - like the pass for Salah's goal in the CL)

So offensively, our central midfield is more or less ok.

I am going to check some defensive numbers to see how our midfielders are doing.

I am failing to understand why we look so open in games. Our possession numbers are good, just behind city. The number of passes stat also favours us, again just behind city.

My hunch is the 'issue' is positioning.
Logged
Phuk yoo

richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24803 on: Today at 10:05:57 pm
We are going to be talking about this man for decades and decades to come.
Logged
