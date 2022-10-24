« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
October 24, 2022, 12:58:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 24, 2022, 12:53:28 pm
Nope, I still have that yard. It's round my waist.

And you called me a whopper.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
October 24, 2022, 01:17:11 pm
here's something I never thought I'd say


Almiron is the new Mo Salah !  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
October 24, 2022, 01:19:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 24, 2022, 12:34:38 pm
Any chance of you two whoppers taking your spat to twitter or some other shite?

You're both new here, and people like you are a large part of the reason some of the better posters have fucked the site off in recent years.

The James fella is still here for some reason. All he has done since signing up is have a go at the squad, the manager, FSG, other posters and so in.

10 years ago you were perma banned for a lot less.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
October 24, 2022, 06:52:50 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 24, 2022, 12:53:28 pm
Nope, I still have that yard. It's round my waist.
as my brother says "Of course I'm in shape!! What do you think round is?"
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
October 24, 2022, 07:53:32 pm
haha, didn't think this thread would turn out this contentious. One of the few issues that seem fairly straightforward.

Salah isn't declining, he has already declined a little in terms of pace and agility. If you disagree that's ok, but to me it's clear. Thing is, he's going from Owen / Torres like pace, to the mobility pre-injury Fowler had, he's not pedestrian. So, if you play him in the positions Fowler took up (rather than stuck him out wide), there's still enough there to hit double figures, contribute as his technical level, movement, finishing are all still there as usual.

For City, he had so much space to work with due to their high line and their approach, once you send him in behind there's still enough in him to make up the yards to go 1 v 1, as both Fowler and even post-injury Owen could. When you're up against low blocks, it's going to be more difficult. He'll still score against the likes of Rangers - which if you pay attention to the detail, was him working space with his skill to get shots off rather than beating players and finishing. It's up to us to use him best.

For a situation where the player is now more dependent on the team, as is the case with Salah and Nunez, they shouldn't be top earners, the wages should reflect their level now, but ah well, that's done, hopefully it goes in the yearly review of whoever approved it. It's only Diaz that is a 1 v 1 threat now consistently, if he returns from injury at his normal level, and this will show in how opponents can defend us, make it harder for us.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
What a pass
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:14:42 pm
"The rumours of my decline have been greatly exaggerated" - Mohamed Salah 2022
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:16:06 pm
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
What a pass

Hendo's for his goal was majestic.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
Is Mo contractually obliged to play every minute of every game or something? Always seems to be the last player to get a rest even when we have a game well and truely in hand.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 09:38:13 pm
Is Mo contractually obliged to play every minute of every game or something? Always seems to be the last player to get a rest even when we have a game well and truely in hand.

The guys a machine, hardly get injured or looks knackered and is full of running until the last minutes of games.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm
showed his class once again, also dropped deep a few times to get on the ball seeing as nobody else wanted to
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:41:19 pm
The guys a machine, hardly get injured or looks knackered and is full of running until the last minutes of games.

Remarkable given that the opposition are allowed to kick, body check and wrestle him without any punishment.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:25:22 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
Remarkable given that the opposition are allowed to kick, body check and wrestle him without any punishment.
Was screaming at least the ref should give Mo a bit of protection.

Klopp needs to make a noise about this in my opinion, that's TOO MUCH already. Too much, game after game until it's ssssoooo tiring to see.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:26:51 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm
Remarkable given that the opposition are allowed to kick, body check and wrestle him without any punishment.

It's taking the piss now
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Made an exquisite finish look routine.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm
Goal Machine  8)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Equal top scorer with 6 goals in the CL this season with Mbappe.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yesterday at 11:24:39 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:09:28 pm
Equal top scorer with 6 goals in the CL this season with Mbappe.

and

Salahs 40th European goal for Liverpool, takes him to within one of the club record established by Steven Gerrard.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 02:59:28 am
10 goals, 5 assists, in 17 matches, with also the most amount of chances created by any of our forwards yet he's past his best, supposedly
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Today at 03:03:46 am
Great as ever. But the next 'he's fucking terrible' post is no doubt only a few days away if he has a quiet game or (as often happens) gets no service.

Love how it seems like he's personally mentoring and bringing Harvey through to express the greatness that's within him
