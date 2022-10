Thereís an angle where you can see Salah set off running before Ali has even caught the ball. Now THAT is anticipation. Magnificent today, he seems to love playing these.

"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier GarcŪa Sanz



Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA