Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24520 on: Yesterday at 09:56:20 am
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24521 on: Yesterday at 10:01:32 am
Trent's injury may be a bit of a weird blessing in disguise as it forces us to drop that system where Mo stays on the touchline and cant get into the game as he's creating space for Trent to run into and in-turn leaving our whole right side exposed on the counter. We looked a lot more balanced last night on that side. I reckon we go back to normal 4-3-3 on Sunday. Jota, Bobby & Mo up top, Fab, Hendo & Thiago in the middle and Robbo, Konate, VVD & Gomez at the back.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24522 on: Yesterday at 10:02:26 am
Was about to post yesterday that he's averaging over 50 games a season with us over a five year period. That's an incredible amount of games for someone who plays with such intensity.  That's leaving aside Egypt games and Afcon.
Is it any wonder he faded last season. He's  30 now and getting nearly every minute available isn't an option. I think it was absolutely right to sub him the weekend and not start him last night. It's not a kick up the arse he needs but maybe some game management.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24523 on: Yesterday at 10:03:44 am
Surly Mo > Laughing Mo...
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24524 on: Yesterday at 10:08:30 am
Although his all round game is excellent, there is a pocket of space in which he is absolutely devastating.

When he picks the ball up 10-15 yards outside the box (roughly in line with the corner of the penalty area), he makes things happen so often and is much harder to defend against. Instead of being pinned out wide as he has been in recent weeks, he's more central and from that position he can shoot, dribble, layoff the ball to the overlapping fullback, slip another striker in, or switch the play out to the left. He operates so well in tight spaces and his strength means he can bring others into play by holding the ball up.

Whilst his pace and trickery makes him a great out-ball down the wing, I think we need to get him off the touchline and into that pocket of space as often as possible plus get the ball up to him quickly in transition, as there's no-one better in world football at making things happen when the opposition defence is on the backfoot.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24525 on: Yesterday at 10:13:38 am
Hes due another magic goal that gets analyzed for months afterwards. Against the same opponents.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24526 on: Yesterday at 10:30:38 am
Im still not super convinced hes playing wider than he has been in previous years also not convinced / sure whether hes dropped off at all or not
Most of his struggles are down to us being less effective as a team and having the ball less and in less dangerous areas
He seems to be a less effective outlet at the moment in terms of receiving passes (the arsenal game is a case in point - but then Trent only played half the game)  this could be that hes down a bit physically but again if I had to commit to a reason why it would be that the team is just controlling games less and getting good unhurried posession less
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24527 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:38 am
Im still not super convinced hes playing wider than he has been in previous years also not convinced / sure whether hes dropped off at all or not
Most of his struggles are down to us being less effective as a team and having the ball less and in less dangerous areas
He seems to be a less effective outlet at the moment in terms of receiving passes (the arsenal game is a case in point - but then Trent only played half the game)  this could be that hes down a bit physically but again if I had to commit to a reason why it would be that the team is just controlling games less and getting good unhurried posession less

The impression I get is that his options are just very limited, he never really seems to have room to do anything any more, and while his starting positions might not be any wider he tends to stay wide when making runs instead of going out to in because there just isn't space to go in.

There's a mixture of reasons for it; Elliot occupying that space and dragging another opposition player over as a result, teams still considering him our biggest threat, and like you said a lack of control where we can't move the ball around until the chance for a run appears.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24528 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:38 am
Im still not super convinced hes playing wider than he has been in previous years also not convinced / sure whether hes dropped off at all or not
Most of his struggles are down to us being less effective as a team and having the ball less and in less dangerous areas
He seems to be a less effective outlet at the moment in terms of receiving passes (the arsenal game is a case in point - but then Trent only played half the game)  this could be that hes down a bit physically but again if I had to commit to a reason why it would be that the team is just controlling games less and getting good unhurried posession less

I think that is absolutely spot on.

We all know the pocket of space that Mo excels in basically an old-fashioned inside forward. The issue is how you create that pocket of space for him. As you allude to we have been far less effective as a team. Mo only really ends up out wide if our build up play is slow. Against Brighton he ended up very central because we were very direct. His pullback for Bobby's goal came from left of centre.

When we press and win the ball high up the pitch, then he instantly makes out to in runs into that inside right channel. He can do that because there is space there. At present, we aren't very good at winning the ball back. Bobby and the two 8's have aged, and the press is nowhere near as effective. What happens is that teams now get a lot nearer to our box before we win the ball or they end up getting shots off.

That means we are constantly having to build from the back. Obviously, we still want to get Mo into the space between the full back and centre back. Now, though, we have to create that space. If Mo plays the right sided striker role then he gets picked up by the centre back, the full back can tuck in, and a dm can screen passes into him. We would effectively congest the area Mo revels in.

That is why we had the positional rotation on our RHS. So that Trent, Hendo/Robbo and Mo could change positions. Specifically, Mo starting wide and then being able to drift into space and attack the half spaces. Unfortunately that hasn't really worked this season, Hendo hasn't really got the legs to cope out wide any more and Elliott has struggled with the role and ended up cramping Mo for space.

I think the key is to get someone in with the energy and positional discipline to play that role. Elliott could grow into that role but in the short term then Keita or Jones could play that role.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24529 on: Yesterday at 12:09:43 pm
There is also a truth in the premier league that defenders just get away with grabbing and holding onto him far more, they get a lot tighter than the Rangers defenders did because they can get away with it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24530 on: Yesterday at 12:22:20 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:01:06 am
I think that is absolutely spot on.

We all know the pocket of space that Mo excels in basically an old-fashioned inside forward. The issue is how you create that pocket of space for him. As you allude to we have been far less effective as a team. Mo only really ends up out wide if our build up play is slow. Against Brighton he ended up very central because we were very direct. His pullback for Bobby's goal came from left of centre.

When we press and win the ball high up the pitch, then he instantly makes out to in runs into that inside right channel. He can do that because there is space there. At present, we aren't very good at winning the ball back. Bobby and the two 8's have aged, and the press is nowhere near as effective. What happens is that teams now get a lot nearer to our box before we win the ball or they end up getting shots off.

That means we are constantly having to build from the back. Obviously, we still want to get Mo into the space between the full back and centre back. Now, though, we have to create that space. If Mo plays the right sided striker role then he gets picked up by the centre back, the full back can tuck in, and a dm can screen passes into him. We would effectively congest the area Mo revels in.

That is why we had the positional rotation on our RHS. So that Trent, Hendo/Robbo and Mo could change positions. Specifically, Mo starting wide and then being able to drift into space and attack the half spaces. Unfortunately that hasn't really worked this season, Hendo hasn't really got the legs to cope out wide any more and Elliott has struggled with the role and ended up cramping Mo for space.

I think the key is to get someone in with the energy and positional discipline to play that role. Elliott could grow into that role but in the short term then Keita or Jones could play that role.

I think possibly Jones could play that RCM role that Hendo has been playing. Still developing his tactical and positional understanding but hopefully he can maintain some fitness and get some matches under his belt. He has a better first touch than Henderson, is a powerful dribbler, and can progress the ball directly, does better under pressure, and can play in congested areas, and can rifle a shot in too. However his range of passing isn't perhaps quite as good as Hendo. It's a tough one in terms of who is better positionally/defensively out of him and Naby. Both do sometimes switch off or are a bit passive.

He's generally been preferred on the left thus far, perhaps because he can cut in and blast a shot in from distance, but I'd like to see him get an opportunity in the RCM area as well at some stage.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24531 on: Yesterday at 12:24:46 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 12:22:20 pm
I think possibly Jones could play that RCM role that Hendo has been playing. Still developing his tactical and positional understanding but hopefully he can maintain some fitness and get some matches under his belt. He has a better first touch than Henderson, is a powerful dribbler, and can progress the ball directly, does better under pressure, and can play in congested areas, and can rifle a shot in too. However his range of passing isn't perhaps quite as good as Hendo. It's a tough one in terms of who is better positionally/defensively out of him and Naby. Both do sometimes switch off or are a bit passive.

He's generally been preferred on the left thus far, perhaps because he can cut in and blast a shot in from distance, but I'd like to see him get an opportunity in the RCM area as well at some stage.

I really like Curtis in midfield but Naby is a beast defensively, there's no comparison other than maybe with occasionally switching off like you said.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24532 on: Yesterday at 12:29:00 pm
8 goals now so far this season. Not bad considering how poor weve been as a team.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24533 on: Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 12:29:00 pm
8 goals now so far this season. Not bad considering how poor weve been as a team.

8 goals, 5 assists, in 12 matches, is a great return for someone who is past it supposedly playing in a team devoid of confidence and with issues thus far
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24534 on: Yesterday at 03:02:34 pm
Quote from: Aggro Berlin on Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm
8 goals, 5 assists, in 12 matches, is a great return for someone who is past it supposedly playing in a team devoid of confidence and with issues thus far
8 each for Salah and Bobby 4 each for Diaz and Nunez. It's actually pretty good taking everything into account.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24535 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 03:02:34 pm
8 each for Salah and Bobby 4 each for Diaz and Nunez. It's actually pretty good taking everything into account.
doesnt help that Haaland is already on about 43

Salah has set himself high standards though as he had 40+ in first season, he scores well over 20 and he is somehow in decline.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24536 on: Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:30:38 am
Im still not super convinced hes playing wider than he has been in previous years also not convinced / sure whether hes dropped off at all or not
Most of his struggles are down to us being less effective as a team and having the ball less and in less dangerous areas
He seems to be a less effective outlet at the moment in terms of receiving passes (the arsenal game is a case in point - but then Trent only played half the game)  this could be that hes down a bit physically but again if I had to commit to a reason why it would be that the team is just controlling games less and getting good unhurried posession less
https://www.sofascore.com/player/mohamed-salah/159665

Click this link up.

On the top right, you can filter by the competition and season. I filtered by PL not CL (larger sample size) and compared our 8 league games this season with last season's games.

Salah is not only wider on the heat map, on average he is taking 5 less touches per game and 1.1 less shot per game this season than last season. Not only is he a bit wider and outside the area in general, he is also not involved as much. He is the Salah who plays for the Egyptian National team, except with Egypt he plays like this not by choice but because of the lack of quality surrounding him whereas for Liverpool, the system has changed.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24537 on: Yesterday at 03:30:36 pm
Reminds me of Gerrard's hat trick against Napoli (europa league?) - where he also didn't start and was pissed off.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24538 on: Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 12:29:00 pm
8 goals now so far this season. Not bad considering how poor weve been as a team.

5 in Europe and goals v Fulham and United. Was his other one City in the Community Shield, or has my mind gone blank?!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24539 on: Yesterday at 06:36:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm
5 in Europe and goals v Fulham and United. Was his other one City in the Community Shield, or has my mind gone blank?!

Yeh the pen versus City.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24540 on: Yesterday at 07:21:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:30:35 pm
5 in Europe and goals v Fulham and United. Was his other one City in the Community Shield, or has my mind gone blank?!

Yes sorry didnt realise that was included. Still 7 in 12 puts him on course roughly 30 in all the comps at the end of the season all being well. Im other words, rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24541 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 pm
Anyone know what that is on Mo's arm, intravenous inhaler for maximum power?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24542 on: Yesterday at 08:35:42 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 02:21:02 am
Guy got shafted.
Wasnt there 2 subs in the middle of his 3 goals?
 Shave another 30 seconds off the hat trick time!

actually, hat-trick timing should also discount the time taken up by goal celebrations.

I trust someone here who's good with video will soon sort it.

:)
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24543 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:10:59 pm
Anyone know what that is on Mo's arm, intravenous inhaler for maximum power?

 :D Pedz dispenser obv
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24544 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24545 on: Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
.

WOW!!!!

If he hits a hot streak this season and next - he will get 200 goals for the club!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24546 on: Yesterday at 11:59:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:44:20 pm
WOW!!!!

If he hits a hot streak this season and next - he will get 200 goals for the club!

Yeah I can see him ending up as the 4/5 all time goalscorer for us. Maybe someone older can suggest someone else but for me he's our greatest RW of all time.
