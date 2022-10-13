Im still not super convinced hes playing wider than he has been in previous years also not convinced / sure whether hes dropped off at all or not

Most of his struggles are down to us being less effective as a team and having the ball less and in less dangerous areas

He seems to be a less effective outlet at the moment in terms of receiving passes (the arsenal game is a case in point - but then Trent only played half the game) this could be that hes down a bit physically but again if I had to commit to a reason why it would be that the team is just controlling games less and getting good unhurried posession less



I think that is absolutely spot on.We all know the pocket of space that Mo excels in basically an old-fashioned inside forward. The issue is how you create that pocket of space for him. As you allude to we have been far less effective as a team. Mo only really ends up out wide if our build up play is slow. Against Brighton he ended up very central because we were very direct. His pullback for Bobby's goal came from left of centre.When we press and win the ball high up the pitch, then he instantly makes out to in runs into that inside right channel. He can do that because there is space there. At present, we aren't very good at winning the ball back. Bobby and the two 8's have aged, and the press is nowhere near as effective. What happens is that teams now get a lot nearer to our box before we win the ball or they end up getting shots off.That means we are constantly having to build from the back. Obviously, we still want to get Mo into the space between the full back and centre back. Now, though, we have to create that space. If Mo plays the right sided striker role then he gets picked up by the centre back, the full back can tuck in, and a dm can screen passes into him. We would effectively congest the area Mo revels in.That is why we had the positional rotation on our RHS. So that Trent, Hendo/Robbo and Mo could change positions. Specifically, Mo starting wide and then being able to drift into space and attack the half spaces. Unfortunately that hasn't really worked this season, Hendo hasn't really got the legs to cope out wide any more and Elliott has struggled with the role and ended up cramping Mo for space.I think the key is to get someone in with the energy and positional discipline to play that role. Elliott could grow into that role but in the short term then Keita or Jones could play that role.