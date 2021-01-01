« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2264258 times)

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24480 on: Yesterday at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:34:18 pm
The fastest Champions League hattrick before Mo tonight was from "Fuck it, It's Gomis" at 8 minutes for Lyon.   ;D

Fuck it, its not Gomis anymore
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24481 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24482 on: Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm »
He definitely found himself playing his old role in starting right and drifting in, and thats where you get the best of Salah. I wonder if Jurgen had tried to fix his position wider right to give Trent space to attack inside, but with no Trent there he could go back to doing what he does best.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24483 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 10:36:51 pm
I'm loving the double win tonight.  Is Mo in decline, please just answer the question?

Why would I criticise a player after a 7-1 where he scored a hat trick?

But if you insist on being a weirdo then put it this way. I dont base my opinions on a game by game basis. Particularly not because of a performance against a team from Scotland.

Thats all ill say because unlike you I dont have a weird fetish for arguing with other fans after we win 7-1.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24484 on: Yesterday at 10:43:49 pm »
Nah, calling twats out as twats is a public service  :-*
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24485 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm »
I thought we should be celebrating and happy tonight.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24486 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Quote from: James... on Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
Why would I criticise a player after a 7-1 where he scored a hat trick?

But if you insist on being a weirdo then put it this way. I dont base my opinions on a game by game basis. Particularly not because of a performance against a team from Scotland.

Thats all ill say because unlike you I dont have a weird fetish for arguing with other fans after we win 7-1.

Fair enough, but is Mo is decline like you said the other day?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24487 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
I thought we should be celebrating and happy tonight.

We are, some of us have faith in our players through bad patches, some of us don't... until they score a hat-trick.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24488 on: Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm »
Some melt were making polls yesterday on Twatter asking if they'd swap him for Mbappe. Maybe if PSG gave us £100 million on top, I'd think about it.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24489 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
I'm claiming this one. Just after his third I went for a pee and had a think as you do.

Came back out of the loo and announced to the rest of the bar "Hey... wait a minute... surely that's gotta be one of the fastest hat-tricks in the CL ever"?

Up to that point no bugger in the bar or the commentary had said a word. Nor on here either so you can all fuck off. THIS ONES MINE!!!

Edit: I'm keeping the match ball too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24490 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm »
Put Mo Salah close to the goal and he scores, not rocket science.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24491 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
Some melt were making polls yesterday on Twatter asking if they'd swap him for Mbappe. Maybe if PSG gave us £100 million on top, I'd think about it.

Was it James... ?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24492 on: Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm »
He's still got it, his celebrations were muted \9untile the 3rd goal), but he was trying to prove a point that he wasn't happy about being benched. 
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24493 on: Yesterday at 11:19:35 pm »
Benching him was just the right kick up the backside he needed.

Now he's back, what a fuckin hat-trick!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24494 on: Yesterday at 11:31:41 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm
Put Mo Salah close to the goal and he scores, not rocket science.

This.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24495 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote
Since Opta have full touch data for the @ChampionsLeague [2003-04], there have been 112 hat-tricks scored in the competition. Mo Salahs nine touches tonight against Rangers is the fewest in a match for any of those 112 hat-tricks.[Opta]
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24496 on: Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24497 on: Today at 12:57:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:21 pm


Didn't expect Sterling to be on this list lol.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24498 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Mo's back?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24499 on: Today at 01:01:38 am »


Love this
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24500 on: Today at 01:07:36 am »
Quote from: keyop on October 11, 2022, 08:39:55 am
It's no surprise his relative run of quiet form has coincided with our collective slump. It's also coincided with Trent's loss of form and our right hand side being as ineffective as I've seen it in recent years. He's also adapting to a new strike partner and is probably pissed off that 'he who shall not be named' is scoring for fun and in danger of taking his golden boot.

Whilst its true he hasn't quite been the same since AFCON, he was key to our quadruple push, won the PL joint golden boot with Son, won PL playmaker of the year, and scored some absolute worldies including those Messi-esque slalom goals against City and Watford.

That doesn't all disappear in 6 months, even if he looks a bit lost at the moment (as do most of the team). You only have to look at Mo when he takes his shirt off to realise this is a guy in supreme shape for a 30 year-old. I can only think of Ronaldo as a comparison of someone who was so dedicated to keeping himself in such good condition. He almost never gets injured, and is certainly not lacking in confidence.

I think once the rest of the team comes back to life, he'll be back to his best fairly quickly. He can't do it all on his own, and some games he's been very isolated - often playing that bizarre position where his heatmap looks more like a linesman than a wide forward.

That beaming smile will return soon and it will be great to see him terrorising defences again.

For some reason EVERY time I read this thread the vision I have of Salah in my mind is not his poor form now, not his world class form of early last season and the seasons before, but his appearance in this video from 2 weeks ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JrKvi-Rat4 (~ 3min 50sec)

The guy is absolutely BUILT. I dont think it's an age thing. If he has lost any sharpness/quickness, then he is clearly an athlete that should be able to use his physical attributes in different ways. Perhaps that's the transition he needs to go on, like Ronaldo did later in his career. Less of a flying winger and more of a world class goal scorer, CF. I suppose the thing Salah doesnt really have that Ronaldo did later in his career is aerial domination, but he has the attributes to be supremely effective in the right role.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24501 on: Today at 02:21:02 am »
Guy got shafted.
Wasnt there 2 subs in the middle of his 3 goals?
 Shave another 30 seconds off the hat trick time!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24502 on: Today at 06:20:26 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:38:49 pm
He definitely found himself playing his old role in starting right and drifting in, and thats where you get the best of Salah. I wonder if Jurgen had tried to fix his position wider right to give Trent space to attack inside, but with no Trent there he could go back to doing what he does best.

Is the problem that you don't get the best out of Salah when both him and Nunez are playing together? Just look at the positions he takes up when Nunez is in the team as opposed to when Nunez isn't in the team. He gets in more goal scoring positions like the Salah we have become accustomed too.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24503 on: Today at 06:42:20 am »
Another record that would probably never be broken again.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24504 on: Today at 06:59:05 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:59:46 pm
Put Mo Salah close to the goal and he scores, not rocket science.

This. Give him less to do and allow him to focus on the goals.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24505 on: Today at 08:25:01 am »
This isn't me having a pop.

But anyone actually know why Mo just picked the ball up and left the pitch straight after the final whistle yesterday? Seemed a bit odd considering everyone else stayed on the pitch and shook hands for a good while then thanked the fans.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24506 on: Today at 08:35:47 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:25:01 am
This isn't me having a pop.

But anyone actually know why Mo just picked the ball up and left the pitch straight after the final whistle yesterday? Seemed a bit odd considering everyone else stayed on the pitch and shook hands for a good while then thanked the fans.

Because he is a pure huffy pants. Its my ball and no one else is getting it so there..

Who knows and who cares, hes just broken more records and we are in this territory here.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24507 on: Today at 08:49:03 am »
It did strike me he didnt look too happy after the first two goals but the hat trick it was like someone at a party who came alive after a few beers and start enjoying themselves, Elliotts goal he was like a proud dad

I wouldnt read too much into the celebrations anyway. Sure for years the conspiracy theorists would have you believe him and Mane hated each other, a mate of mine was convinced Salah was off to Real Madrid when he didnt celebrate a goal against Spurs

that was 2018, last time i checked he was still a Liverpool player
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24508 on: Today at 08:49:12 am »
Quote from: Angelius on Today at 12:57:18 am
Didn't expect Sterling to be on this list lol.

You say that as if seeing Mike Newell there is completely normal  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24509 on: Today at 08:49:37 am »
Mo, Jota and Thiago were probably rested with an eye on Sunday, but what I love about Mo is that he doesn't see it that way.  He takes it as a slight and that he's been dropped rather than rested.  What we get is angry Mo who does absurd shit like get a hat-trick in six minutes.  It's that drive and single-mindedness that makes him what he is. 

If I were Klopp I'd do a bunch of petty shit on Sunday just to wind him up, tape his boots to the ceiling and stuff, unleash angry Mo.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24510 on: Today at 08:52:14 am »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:25:01 am
This isn't me having a pop.

But anyone actually know why Mo just picked the ball up and left the pitch straight after the final whistle yesterday? Seemed a bit odd considering everyone else stayed on the pitch and shook hands for a good while then thanked the fans.

Seen that. I think Klopp referenced Mo's character before and highlighted  that kind of thing as one of the reasons why he is so so good and exactly the type of player/character we need . He was pissed off being subbed the other day and has been getting stick. That's him saying a big "fuck the lot of you, I know how good I am. Job done, lets get the hell out of here, bring on City" kind of moment
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #24511 on: Today at 08:55:27 am »
One of the best things about Mo is his unpredictability, which is why constantly playing him out so wide has been an odd choice, as it makes it easier for a couple of defenders to box off and contain that side and keep him away from goal - especially as Trent's form was off for a while and we lacked that link-up play. Not only that, but out near the touchline he's not creating space for others or able to get as many assists, which we know he can do so well.

Just give him more freedom and he'll cause chaos and get more goals like last night. We've always worked best when our front 3 are interchangeable and when they pop up all over the opposition third, putting doubts in the defenders heads and creating much more space for other players to join the attack. Sometimes a player is so good you need need to just let them go out and do what they feel is right during the game. If Mo is isolated and not getting any service, he needs licence to switch around to where the play is focused so that we get him on the ball as much as possible.

Rumours of his decline were nonsense (despite his obvious tiredness after the AFCON and quadruple push), and I think he'll be banging them in regularly now in the league.
