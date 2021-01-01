One of the best things about Mo is his unpredictability, which is why constantly playing him out so wide has been an odd choice, as it makes it easier for a couple of defenders to box off and contain that side and keep him away from goal - especially as Trent's form was off for a while and we lacked that link-up play. Not only that, but out near the touchline he's not creating space for others or able to get as many assists, which we know he can do so well.



Just give him more freedom and he'll cause chaos and get more goals like last night. We've always worked best when our front 3 are interchangeable and when they pop up all over the opposition third, putting doubts in the defenders heads and creating much more space for other players to join the attack. Sometimes a player is so good you need need to just let them go out and do what they feel is right during the game. If Mo is isolated and not getting any service, he needs licence to switch around to where the play is focused so that we get him on the ball as much as possible.



Rumours of his decline were nonsense (despite his obvious tiredness after the AFCON and quadruple push), and I think he'll be banging them in regularly now in the league.