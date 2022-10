It's no surprise his relative run of quiet form has coincided with our collective slump. It's also coincided with Trent's loss of form and our right hand side being as ineffective as I've seen it in recent years. He's also adapting to a new strike partner and is probably pissed off that 'he who shall not be named' is scoring for fun and in danger of taking his golden boot.



Whilst its true he hasn't quite been the same since AFCON, he was key to our quadruple push, won the PL joint golden boot with Son, won PL playmaker of the year, and scored some absolute worldies including those Messi-esque slalom goals against City and Watford.



That doesn't all disappear in 6 months, even if he looks a bit lost at the moment (as do most of the team). You only have to look at Mo when he takes his shirt off to realise this is a guy in supreme shape for a 30 year-old. I can only think of Ronaldo as a comparison of someone who was so dedicated to keeping himself in such good condition. He almost never gets injured, and is certainly not lacking in confidence.



I think once the rest of the team comes back to life, he'll be back to his best fairly quickly. He can't do it all on his own, and some games he's been very isolated - often playing that bizarre position where his heatmap looks more like a linesman than a wide forward.



That beaming smile will return soon and it will be great to see him terrorising defences again.



For some reason EVERY time I read this thread the vision I have of Salah in my mind is not his poor form now, not his world class form of early last season and the seasons before, but his appearance in this video from 2 weeks ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JrKvi-Rat4 (~ 3min 50sec)The guy is absolutely BUILT. I dont think it's an age thing. If he has lost any sharpness/quickness, then he is clearly an athlete that should be able to use his physical attributes in different ways. Perhaps that's the transition he needs to go on, like Ronaldo did later in his career. Less of a flying winger and more of a world class goal scorer, CF. I suppose the thing Salah doesnt really have that Ronaldo did later in his career is aerial domination, but he has the attributes to be supremely effective in the right role.