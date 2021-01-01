Klopp played him wrongly before this then?



Don't know and I think it's a little unfair to immediately jump to this sort of question because it so quickly becomes, 'ah what a silly poster to think he knows more than Klopp'. You may not be going there but it's a typical response to any, 'Klopp got it wrong' type claims.From a laymen's perspective, and not knowing what the instructions to him are, it seemed like the way we used him on Sunday, for example, was 'wrong' because he was barely involved. But that may have been nothing to do with the setup and rather down to Arsenal nullifying him, him playing badly or his teammates failing to follow instructions. That said, his average position has, I think, been 'wrong' for a while now and has made him, and so us, less dangerous. But again, Klopp will have had reasons for doing that.