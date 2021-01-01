« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Magz50

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24440 on: Today at 09:52:36 pm
There we go!
Gnurglan

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24441 on: Today at 09:52:44 pm
5 minutes. 3 goals. I think he's back. :D
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24442 on: Today at 09:52:54 pm
Play him through the middle every week. Great touch and great finishing.
Wool

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24443 on: Today at 09:53:05 pm
Who knew hed look a threat playing more centrally
I've been a good boy.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24444 on: Today at 09:53:18 pm
In rare form tonight. Going to eat up Abu Dhabi on Sunday
stevieG786

  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24445 on: Today at 09:53:22 pm
RUNNING DOWN THE WINGGGGG

Fastest hatrick in champions league history

Now time to get the fastest hatrick in prem history vs Manchester City on Sunday
Zlen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24446 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm
Bench him more often please.
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24447 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm
Does he get to keep all of the match balls under the new system? Could whack 10 of them on ebay and still have a few to keep.
ac

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24448 on: Today at 09:54:01 pm
Quote from: Oldskoolcool on Today at 09:52:24 pm
Have not seen Salah scoring with aplomb like that for a long long time. The second coming is nigh!

Great to see. Mo looked angry and focused. Perhaps the contract signing has taken his edge off. He needs to stay angry!
paddysour

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24449 on: Today at 09:54:04 pm
Whatever the hell we do going forward we have to keep him getting shots off centrally
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24450 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm
The fuck Salah? 5 minutes and three goals? Fuck this shit!!

On my TV, commentator said 6 minutes and 3 goals for him, and one of the fastest hattricks in Champions League history.
Red-Soldier

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24451 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm
Looks dangerous centrally.
Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24452 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 09:54:04 pm
Whatever the hell we do going forward we have to keep him getting shots off centrally

This!
Schmidt

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24453 on: Today at 09:57:41 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:55:22 pm
The fuck Salah? 5 minutes and three goals? Fuck this shit!!

On my TV, commentator said 6 minutes and 3 goals for him, and one of the fastest hattricks in Champions League history.

Not one of the fastest, the fastest.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24454 on: Today at 09:57:55 pm
Needs to play as a striker.
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24455 on: Today at 09:58:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:57:55 pm
Needs to play as a striker.
Nunez mate... Nunez.
RedSince86

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24456 on: Today at 09:59:37 pm
6 minutes 12 secs.

Ridiculous.
James...

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24457 on: Today at 10:01:20 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:58:36 pm
Nunez mate... Nunez.

Firmino mate Firmino.
stevieG786

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24458 on: Today at 10:01:21 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:49:30 pm
Amazing support from Mo for young Harvey there. Boss player

LOVED THAT
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24459 on: Today at 10:01:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:59:37 pm
6 minutes 12 secs.
Ridiculous.
Please, we have to follow the narratives mate... He is declining. ;D  ;D
Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24460 on: Today at 10:03:23 pm
Well this does rather vindicate the point I've been making about putting him central if we play this 442. Why we gave him a massive contract and then proceeded to keep him as far from goal as possible I've no idea.
Kopenhagen

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24461 on: Today at 10:03:46 pm
He could have had four too.
NarutoReds

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24462 on: Today at 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:03:23 pm
Well this does rather vindicate the point I've been making about putting him central if we play this 442. Why we gave him a massive contract and then proceeded to keep him as far from goal as possible I've no idea.
Klopp played him wrongly before this then?
El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24463 on: Today at 10:12:35 pm
Bit embarrassing to be parading around like six minutes is particularly quick for a hat trick, his nemesis does them in half the time
Ghost Town

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24464 on: Today at 10:12:56 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:04:41 pm
Klopp played him wrongly before this then?
It's not that it's just that we set up to create space for Darwin and help him settle and that meant Mo was out wide more than previously. And also Darwin's game isn't the same as Bobby's which creates space to draw Mo in, so again he hung out wide much more than normal.

Every one of us said he needs to be more central and I suspect he will be more now.
tubby

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24465 on: Today at 10:14:26 pm
There was one game a couple of seasons ago where Klopp dropped Mo into a 10 position, can't remember who it was against, and he just took the piss there.  Dribbling past players from the halfway line and causing carnage.  He can absolutely play the support striker role in a 442 and gives us real pace and balance in attack.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24466 on: Today at 10:14:53 pm
Brilliant hat trick ;D
Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24467 on: Today at 10:15:57 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 10:01:20 pm
Firmino mate Firmino.

12 goal contributions in 13 games now, cool eh?
Aldo1988

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24468 on: Today at 10:17:23 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:12:35 pm
Bit embarrassing to be parading around like six minutes is particularly quick for a hat trick, his nemesis does them in half the time

Yeah, but not against Championship quality  ::)
Knight

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Reply #24469 on: Today at 10:18:30 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:04:41 pm
Klopp played him wrongly before this then?

Don't know and I think it's a little unfair to immediately jump to this sort of question because it so quickly becomes, 'ah what a silly poster to think he knows more than Klopp'. You may not be going there but it's a typical response to any, 'Klopp got it wrong' type claims.

From a laymen's perspective, and not knowing what the instructions to him are, it seemed like the way we used him on Sunday, for example, was 'wrong' because he was barely involved. But that may have been nothing to do with the setup and rather down to Arsenal nullifying him, him playing badly or his teammates failing to follow instructions. That said, his average position has, I think, been 'wrong' for a while now and has made him, and so us, less dangerous. But again, Klopp will have had reasons for doing that.
