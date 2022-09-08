« previous next »
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: MonsLibpool on September  8, 2022, 06:49:34 pm
He's just off form. What's reassuring is that he hasn't lost a yard. Class is permanent

Like I said, I'm backing him to get back to his best, but he has been "off form" for quite a while now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: deano2727 on September  8, 2022, 07:22:08 pm
Like I said, I'm backing him to get back to his best, but he has been "off form" for quite a while now.
That AFCON loss and the defeat in the World Cup qualifiers really affected him. He'll be fine.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird on September  7, 2022, 08:54:38 pm

yeah I suppose these quad of nice gentlemen are getting ready to apologize? thought so..

we used to know when players peaked (coutinho, suarez, torres, alonso etc).
Same with posters, mate. We very much know when they've peaked and when they're on the vane, mate.

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Ever since Sadio was moved to the central role, Salah has been playing more as a traditional winger or wide playmaker rather than an inside forward.

He has was still very creative in the second half of last season but just wasn't getting in as many goal-scoring positions.

Think is also just adapting to the changes in the front line.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
"Ah Hem" *Clears throat*

Hasn't been performing for a while in terms of stats or results.

Thats all from me - enjoy.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on September 11, 2022, 10:56:26 pm
"Ah Hem" *Clears throat*

Hasn't been performing for a while in terms of stats or results.

Thats all from me - enjoy.

In terms of stats hes been performing better than every single player in our team and still up there with the best in the league.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Can we please push him closer to the goal. Please. He's being wasted.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Glad to see him grab a goal tonight, decent finish as well. I thought he looked livelier once that went in, hopefully the goals will start to flow again soon
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Hopefully the start of a purple patch again after scoring tonight
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I thought he looked good last night, sharp and fast. Good finish too
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Wonder if a certain gentleman is getting ready to apologise? Probably wait in vane...  :-*
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Sadio Mane plays for Bayern Munich now mate.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2022, 01:27:55 am
Wonder if a certain gentleman is getting ready to apologise? Probably wait in vane...  :-*

Nope, I'm big enough to admit when I was wrong.

IamNotSpamBotMailIsWeird, I'm sorry. You were right, Mo is shite.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: stevieG786 on September 14, 2022, 01:20:04 am
I thought he looked good last night, sharp and fast. Good finish too

The chase back he did in the 46th minute to shut down Kudus was fantastic work.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 14, 2022, 11:01:26 am
The chase back he did in the 46th minute to shut down Kudus was fantastic work.
..and then rocketed up field for the break.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 14, 2022, 11:01:26 am
The chase back he did in the 46th minute to shut down Kudus was fantastic work.
https://twitter.com/PartedBeard/status/1569837563237601282?s=20&t=I7C_yysLSPqQUcFAA7ssFw

Sitting in his armchair Mo Salah who doesnt care after the new big contract and is the new Auba and Özil after clearly losing pace running with lightning speed to defend.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
The effort is there, but he's definitely playing too wide. As many have pointed out, Trent and to a lesser extent Elliott, are occupying the positions he usually takes up. Really weird to see Trent breaking off the last man so often during the Ajax game while Salah stands on the touchline. I hope we do something about that.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 16, 2022, 11:47:19 am
The effort is there, but he's definitely playing too wide. As many have pointed out, Trent and to a lesser extent Elliott, are occupying the positions he usually takes up. Really weird to see Trent breaking off the last man so often during the Ajax game while Salah stands on the touchline. I hope we do something about that.

Elliot is 100% the issue with our right side *this season*.  Don't get me wrong, I love him to pieces, and for an 17/18 year old he is sublime.  But the facts are that he does not track back as well as any other member of our squad (including our forwards) which has meant that defensively Trent has been more at risk (which is why we have conceeded more on that side, and why Salah is playing far deeper than he ever is) - and then when Salah does get forward, Elliot is often in the position Salah wants to be in, which drags him wider and renders him less useful - this season he is having half the number of chances in the box, and getting half as many shots per 90 than he ever has for us. 

Last season, even during Mane's purple patch (and not just purple patch - his best ever form for us arguably), when Salah "was off form" - Mane averaged a goal or assist a goal or assist every 111 mins, and Salah got one every 89 mins.  Yet Salah "was off form", "hasn't been performing well in terms of performances or stats", etc etc.  Yet somehow the narrative was the opposite to what all the stats showed!  People seem to judge him differently than any other player and when he doesn't perform to the standards he sets of being the equal to Messi in his prime he is suddenly "under performing".
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Yeah because Mo was flying before the Boy came back from injury.
    • Flat Back Four
« Reply #24299 on: September 23, 2022, 06:47:32 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 23, 2022, 05:58:34 pm
Yeah because Mo was flying before the Boy came back from injury.

Were we tracking his plane?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Haven't seen the game or highlights, but just saw he's banged in a hattrick for Egypt tonight - well in Mo!!

More of that when you get back please  ;D
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
I watched a bit of it, it ended 3 nil and Mo got the first and the third (a penalty). Nice finish for the first one as well.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Believe on September 23, 2022, 09:09:19 pm
Haven't seen the game or highlights, but just saw he's banged in a hattrick for Egypt tonight - well in Mo!!

More of that when you get back please  ;D


EYYYYYY

England lose and Mo had his shooting boots on

This bodes well! I like it when things bode
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Looks like he's been rested for Egypt's next game and is back in Liverpool. Finally some common sense from an International outfit.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Complete tinfoil but i wonder if him earning twice as much as our other highest earners has bred some resentment within the squad?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: BER on October  2, 2022, 11:35:22 am
Complete tinfoil but i wonder if him earning twice as much as our other highest earners has bred some resentment within the squad?

Why would they resent the best player in the squad, and the most commercially viable star in the league earning more than them?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: BER on October  2, 2022, 11:35:22 am
Complete tinfoil but i wonder if him earning twice as much as our other highest earners has bred some resentment within the squad?

Doubt it. I don't see any kind of friction in the team or way we play. I see frustration because some of them can probably feel within themselves that they're past their best and the team needed refreshing. You don't need to look too deep for why we're not very good now.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Pass the ball yer greedy fuck!  ;D

Seriously though, needs to start squaring the ball a bit more Diaz was open all night on the left. Good performance though, hes looking dangerous again just needs to spread the love.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October  4, 2022, 09:56:39 pm
Pass the ball yer greedy fuck!  ;D

Seriously though, needs to start squaring the ball a bit more Diaz was open all night on the left. Good performance though, hes looking dangerous again just needs to spread the love.

he was passing to Nunez all the time.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
one of our most consistent penalty takers i guess..other than molby?

hardly in doubt when he steps up



Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: newterp on October  4, 2022, 10:56:42 pm
he was passing to Nunez all the time.

From central positions, played some brilliant reverse balls. But quite a few games this season he could have slipped someone in or squared it but hes chosen to shoot. Just an observation, you dont ever want him to lose that desire to constantly want to score, but I think at this point with how were playing as a team he could help create even more chances for others in the side.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October  4, 2022, 09:56:39 pm
Pass the ball yer greedy fuck!  ;D
Seriously though, needs to start squaring the ball a bit more Diaz was open all night on the left. Good performance though, hes looking dangerous again just needs to spread the love.
The moment Salah spreads the love Nunez is going to end up pregnant.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Thought he was good last night. Had to take up a deeper position, but helped create a few changes and put in a good defensive shift.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on October  5, 2022, 10:48:19 am
From central positions, played some brilliant reverse balls. But quite a few games this season he could have slipped someone in or squared it but hes chosen to shoot. Just an observation, you dont ever want him to lose that desire to constantly want to score, but I think at this point with how were playing as a team he could help create even more chances for others in the side.

He's already our most creative attacking player as it is. No player is going to make the right decision every single time, but 11 games played, 5 goals scored, 4 assists, and 29 chances created in all games, he's leading the way ahead of all our other attacking players. In fact he's created as many chances as Bobby,Jota,Nunez and Diaz have combined.

It's an underrated part of his game, he lead the team in chances created last year as well.
