Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World  (Read 2172027 times)

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23880 on: Today at 09:20:49 am »
It's a huge amount of money and just shows how far we've come as a club that we are now willing and able to pay these type of wages. That said all these type of numbers for chasing a ball around a field whilst the normal Joe or Jane struggles to decide between eating or heating and make ends meet is sickening.
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23881 on: Today at 09:50:35 am »
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.
Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23882 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:50:35 am
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.

Youll catch a few with that, tremendous fishing



"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23883 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:50:35 am
Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I knowits the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.

As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.

Mane has said the manager tried to make him stay.

I think theres a fair chance Mane leaving made it easier as Ive said in my previous post but I very much doubt one was done with a view to making the other permissible, I just dont think we work like that.
Online Red_Rich

  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23884 on: Today at 10:02:59 am »
After refreshing the front line with Diaz, Darwin and Carvalho, I don't think there was a chance in hell we were going to do anything but keep Salah.  Too many changes all at once would have disrupted us, I think.

Mo's numbers are too good to let go.  Sadio's were good too but that missed open goal in the League Cup final sealed his fate.  That's the moment the club made its decision.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23885 on: Today at 10:05:32 am »
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowing the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.
Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • JFT96.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23886 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
If anybody has earned a wage of this nature then it is Salah. Always fit and available, never hides, scores buckets of goals, a legend already and now we've got the rest of his best years. Delighted with this.

Online JackWard33

  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23887 on: Today at 10:34:58 am »
Didnt think this would get done but the one chink of light a little while ago was when reports came out that he only wanted 2 more years on his deal
Theres a massive difference for us paying him big money now and up to turning 33 compared to committing to paying him at 34 and 35
Online dmorgan

  • Started well, turned out a bit meh.
  • Going, Going....gone.
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23888 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Of course he deserves every penny of it... You need to pay the top bucks sometimes when it comes to the world's best players. People getting their knickers in a twist about retaining one of the top 3 players in the world, need to get a sanity check
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23889 on: Today at 10:38:01 am »
Quote from: dmorgan on Today at 10:35:01 am
Of course he deserves every penny of it... You need to pay the top bucks sometimes when it comes to the world's best players. People getting their knickers in a twist about retaining one of the top 3 players in the world, need to get a sanity check

You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.
Scouse not English

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • YNWA
Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23890 on: Today at 10:46:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:01 am
You know the world is fucked when people state a player deserves £1.4 million a month for running around a field with a ball.

In the context of football, ignoring the ridiculousness of all that, then it's a fair thing to say.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23891 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:05:32 am
Anyone expressing mixed feelings about keeping one of the top 3 players in the world should be booted from the forum for singularly lowing the collective IQ of us all down to single digits.
They'd have moaned if he left on a free.

Typical of some on here and other social media outlets (I'm guessing).
