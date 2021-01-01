Mixed feelings. Obviously glad that Salah stays, but it seems to me we have sold a player(Mane) to make it happen. So Salah really couldnt live with earning a couple of hundred thousand pounds a week and effectively sent Mane out the door. And yes, I know its the market and you could say that Salah «deserves» to be paid what his worth compared to other players in the league. But thats part of the problem. Clubs like Man City has inflated the market so much that players are now not happy earning ridiculous amounts of money per week. They earn more than enough, but it all becomes relative when average players like Sancho and Lingard earns more per week than regular people earn in many years.



As I said, Im glad Salah stays. At the same time, it seems to me that things like this prevents us from doing other stuff when it comes to transfers. Hope its worth it. Maybe it is.