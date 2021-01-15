« previous next »
Author Topic: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World

Online John C

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23760 on: Today at 06:56:58 pm »
That David Maddock article about Mo signing is completely inaccurate.









Mo isn't in Egypt he's in Mykonos.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23761 on: Today at 06:57:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:09:12 pm
To all the people who were having a go at Salah, this is why some of us were prepared to actually wait and see before jumping in with two feet.
bang on Jill, makes the last 50 or so of the pages in this thread look funny as anything! 🤣
Online red1977

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23762 on: Today at 06:57:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:28:23 pm
You will regret it tomorrow.  :D

 ;D

I'll eat my tea when I wake up, should sort it out. Its worth it though, im pretty pleased with that news and it galvanises us for next season big time.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23763 on: Today at 06:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:48:07 pm
Seriously, is there actually any real evidence for this? Or is it just oft-repeated BS pushed by rival fans and bad faith shit-chatters, that has become a thing because LFC's own fans just can't help themsleves?

I think you need to consider the poster on that one :D

Theres not though at all, no. Quite the opposite
Offline Hazell

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23764 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:56:49 pm
Its this.

This might have all started at the Burnley? game when Mo didn't pass and Sadio went fucking nuts at him and that was the excuse people needed to create a narrative.

Yep, it's nonsense, but it all started (and ended) in that game. Worse that our own fans believe it.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23765 on: Today at 06:59:43 pm »
Fantastic news, & as much as I'm sad at Mane leaving I now believe we've got 5 forwards who all offer something different. With Nunez we've now got a physical presence out there on the pitch. Mo signing an extension is brilliant. The Premier League don't know what carnage is coming their way.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23766 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Made up by the news by the way, he may not stay for three more seasons but if he does leave before the end of the contract it will be on our terms and we'll recoup a significant sum for him.

FSG have played a blinder again! 👏👏👏👏
Online jillc

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23767 on: Today at 07:00:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:56:58 pm
That David Maddock article about Mo signing is completely inaccurate.









Mo isn't in Egypt he's in Mykonos.

My contacts suck.  ;)
Online Linudden

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23768 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:58:44 pm
I think you need to consider the poster on that one :D

Mate you and I don't get along so well in private but we still make RAWK an entertaining place :D
Online Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23769 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm »
Holy Shitballsl! :wellin
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23770 on: Today at 07:05:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:02:47 pm
A full explanation behind the details of his contract with a lot of performance related initiatives. 

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/salah-new-liverpool-contract-wages-27377112?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar
good of the club and Mo to share the details of his new contract with the Mirror
Online Coolie High

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23771 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Where did all the people complaining and speculating about the wage structure go? We just completely smashed our wage structure for him which Ive always said we should regardless of what any other player in our squad feels, he is quite clearly our star player.
Online Linudden

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23772 on: Today at 07:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Where did all the people complaining and speculating about the wage structure go? We just completely smashed our wage structure for him which Ive always said we should regardless of what any other player in our squad feels, he is quite clearly our star player.

To that I just say inflation. There's no point keeping a wage structure adapted for 2019 prices on goods and services now is there?
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23773 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:08:25 pm
The rat's always wrong,about everything.The problem for him he always voices his opinion about everything as well.

Who can ever forget his 'United will win the league before Liverpool' statement.

Absolute Gobshite. I revel in his misery at seeing his old club going 5 years without a trophy. Failing to qualify for The Champions League. & seeing us battling it out for all the big stuff they used to win many moons ago.

Sweet, sweet Karma.
Online blert596

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23774 on: Today at 07:09:49 pm »
The people of Nigeria will be dancing in the streets.
Online MULLENEDWINE

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23775 on: Today at 07:10:40 pm »
Yes Mo! Knew it'd be sorted eventually, what a guy!
Online redalways

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23776 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm »
FFS why have we given him a new contract when we are currently 12th in the League.
Online Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23777 on: Today at 07:17:40 pm »
Quote from: El_Macca_17 on Today at 04:18:38 pm
Cue the endless speculation about a buy out clause.

As long as the clause is £120m and some club is insane enough to meet it, I don't give a crap. It's win/win for us now! ;D

Rest of the PL will be fucking gutted too!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23778 on: Today at 07:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:05:48 pm
Where did all the people complaining and speculating about the wage structure go? We just completely smashed our wage structure for him which Ive always said we should regardless of what any other player in our squad feels, he is quite clearly our star player.
how do you know we have smashed our wage structure?  We have highly incentivised his contract according to various articles I've read which seem to indicate we haven't smashed it at all. If we, and he are successful he will earn more than his basic wage
Online Red Berry

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23779 on: Today at 07:19:55 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:51:46 pm


"There's something very wrong over at Liverpool."  8)
Online red whine

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23780 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
So we've basically lost mane origi and taki and brought in nunez diaz and carvalho as well as tying mo to a longer deal. Excellent work 👏
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23781 on: Today at 07:21:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:51:46 pm

the only thing smelling is his breath, who gives a fuck what the depressed twat  says
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23782 on: Today at 07:23:05 pm »
Online Kundale

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23783 on: Today at 07:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:20:17 pm
likely cos he doesnt give a shit.

His agent is there to get him the most money he can and the best sponsorship deals, and the best bonuses.

So long as he does that, job done. High profile agents are generally vermin, his just happens to be one that is also active on twitter. If he wasnt, hes still be a dickhead.

Agreed, most of the agents are pricks as their job is to get the best for the player and that means playing hard balls which the clubs and the fans would not like.
Online Johnnyboy1973

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23784 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm »
Didn't expect it.

Thought he was gone next year for free and I was alright with that.

I'm fucking delighted. Rarely drink, having a couple tonight.

Go 'ed Mo.

Massive statement.
Online Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23785 on: Today at 07:26:32 pm »
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23786 on: Today at 07:27:45 pm »
Amazing news, delighted with him signing a new deal, think he'll have a massive season and it must feel great for him having it all sorted too

Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:09:12 pm
To all the people who were having a go at Salah, this is why some of us were prepared to actually wait and see before jumping in with two feet.

Dont know what you're talking about, it's all about the money amd he's clearly holding the club to ransom
Online Persephone

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23787 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:48:07 pm
Seriously, is there actually any real evidence for this? Or is it just oft-repeated BS pushed by rival fans and bad faith shit-chatters, that has become a thing because LFC's own fans just can't help themsleves?
No, it's just stupid pundits trying to stir up shit. One little tiff on the field and it was enough to for the likes of Ferdinand to never shut up. They wanted to destabilise us, it didn't work.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23788 on: Today at 07:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Kundale on Today at 07:23:34 pm
Agreed, most of the agents are pricks as their job is to get the best for the player and that means playing hard balls which the clubs and the fans would not like.

yup!

The issue with Mos agent is he is one that is active on Twitter, but they are all the same really.

Only time its a no-no is when hes being a bit of a snide prick towards Kloppo as he was last season at one time, the manager whos had such a massive influence on salahs career. But other than that, hes just acting the clown and winding people up. Best to just scroll on by!

Lovely this is all done before pre-season has even begun.

And getting Darwin, Carvalho and Ramsay deals all done in good time too, means focus is just on getting ready for the season. Bit of a luxury for the coaches and manager that!
Online Kundale

Re: Mohamed Salah - Best in the World
« Reply #23789 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:12:09 pm
So how much has the wage structure had to go out the window to secure that?
wage structure is ever-evolving, adapting to the demand of time and circumstances. I think "adaptation" is the key to a successful business.
