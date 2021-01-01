Julian Ward is living the jet set life as our Sporting Director. Portugal and now Greece.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I guess the discussion he had with Gini the other day did the trick
Fucking great news!!!
The club was also at pains to stress that Salah has behaved impeccably throughout the long negotiations and given his total commitment to the club, both in terms of performance and his commitment to agreeing a new deal.Salah always made it clear he would stay with the club until the end of his contract, in the hope of finding a compromise agreement.
Interesting that we didnt wait for him to return to Liverpool to sign the new deal. The mountain of cash came to Mohamed.
David Maddock@MaddockMirrorRemarkable details on Salah contract below ⬇️⬇️⬇️Sources suggest biggest deal in club history is structured to reward player for trophies. Salah happy to accept challenge of delivering silverware after insisting #LFC in his heart, & wouldn't go anywhere else. Read more here... https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball/status/1542892357015797760
That clause that no other player's chant can be sung louder than his is bloody weird, but I suppose it was to be expected after the Mane revelations.
Next stop, get him to retire from international football - I won't be happy until we beat the 60-70% national 'upset with LFC' threshold
If he announced his international retirement right now I reckon there'd be millions worldwide calling for airstrikes targeting Anfield tonight
I think we know where we stand now, which is pretty much where we always stood. At least I feel the will he/won't he stuff should be out of our minds now even if the press try to put it back in.Mo will stay a year then go where he chooses. Given Sadio's fee and Mo's slightly higher profile, I suspect we might have had £40m for Mo had he decided to go now. All in all he has been exceptional value for what we paid for him and we've had his best years. Let's just concentrate on the football now with the knowledge that Mo will have to perform in 22/23 to win a decent contract off someone.
Some people quickly deleting posts Said all along he was going to sign a new deal, was inevitable IMO.
To all the people who were having a go at Salah, this is why some of us were prepared to actually wait and see before jumping in with two feet.
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/mohamed-salah-signs-new-long-term-lfc-contract
😂
The fucking rat c*nt.
